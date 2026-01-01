Beacon and StratusLive help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge fees that eat into your fundraising budget. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Beacon VS Stratus Live
Beacon and StratusLive charge monthly fees plus processing fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes to your mission.
Beacon and StratusLive focus only on donor management, requiring separate tools for events and sales. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise.
Beacon costs $99+ monthly and StratusLive requires complex setup. Zeffy works immediately with no monthly costs or technical barriers.
Beacon charges monthly fees plus processing fees on every donation, eating into your fundraising budget. Zeffy gives you complete donor management tools with zero fees, so 100% of donations reach your mission.
StratusLive costs $99/month plus processing fees, making it expensive for smaller organizations. Zeffy offers the same donor tracking and communication tools at zero cost, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Unlike Beacon and StratusLive that focus only on donor data, Zeffy includes event ticketing, online stores, peer-to-peer campaigns, and payment processing - all fee-free in one platform.
Beacon and StratusLive charge monthly fees because they profit from your fundraising efforts. Zeffy operates differently - we're supported by voluntary donor contributions, so we can offer complete donor management tools at zero cost to your organization.
Yes. While Beacon and StratusLive only handle donor data, Zeffy combines donor management with payment processing, event ticketing, and online stores. You get everything in one platform without monthly fees or transaction costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
