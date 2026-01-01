Beacon VS Sumac

Beacon and Sumac help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Beacon and Sumac charge monthly fees plus card fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.
Beacon and Sumac require separate software for auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything you need to run any fundraising campaign.
Beacon and Sumac need technical setup and complex integrations. Zeffy works right out of the box with simple, donor-friendly forms.
Beacon and Sumac charge monthly subscription fees plus transaction costs on every donation. Zeffy provides complete donor management - tracking, receipts, and relationship building - at zero cost to your organization.
While Beacon and Sumac require expensive monthly plans plus processing fees, Zeffy offers donor tracking, automated receipts, and payment processing completely free. Keep 100% of donations for your mission.
Beacon charges monthly fees plus transaction costs on every donation, eating into your fundraising budget. Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees - track donors, send receipts, and manage relationships without losing money on processing costs.
Sumac requires expensive monthly subscriptions plus processing fees that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated receipts, and relationship management at zero cost - keeping 100% of your donations for your mission.
Yes. While Beacon and Sumac charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy provides donor management, payment processing, and automated receipts completely free. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
