Beacon VS Sumac

Sumac

Processing fees: 1.2% + £0.20 - Stripe non-profit rates for EU Visa/MasterCard; other cards and providers have separate fees. vs $0 - Societ covers all processing fees for Glass Register; Sumac processing fees are not listed.

Platform fees: 0% - Beacon does not charge any platform fees on payments vs $0 - No platform fees for Glass Register; Sumac platform fees are not listed.

Monthly fees: £36/mo - Monthly or annual plans available; pricing varies by contacts and plan. vs $109-$179/month - Pricing varies by plan.

Value for money: 5.0 vs 4.2

Features: 5.0/5 - Intuitive donor management with minimal setup. Solid CRM basics without the bloat. vs 4.2/5 - Comprehensive but complex. Steep learning curve and outdated interface require dedicated training time.

Donations: Basic donation tracking and receipt management, but no built-in donation forms or payment processing vs Sumac handles donor data well but charges processing fees on donations. You'll pay extra for every gift your supporters make.

Ticketing: No event ticketing system - Beacon tracks attendee data but doesn't sell or manage tickets vs Sumac doesn't offer event ticketing. You'd need separate ticketing software and manual work to connect attendee data to donor profiles.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Limited peer-to-peer features - mainly tracks supporter networks but doesn't facilitate P2P campaigns vs Sumac lacks peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need additional software and complex integrations to run peer-to-peer campaigns.

Auctions: Beacon doesn't offer auction tools - you'll need separate software to run fundraising auctions vs Sumac doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders in your donor database.

Raffles: No raffle management tools - you'd need to use external platforms and manually import data vs Sumac doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate raffle software and manual data entry to track participants in your CRM.

Online store: No online store functionality - Beacon focuses on donor data management, not selling products vs Sumac doesn't include e-commerce features. You'd need separate store software and manual processes to connect sales data to donor records.

Memberships: Beacon offers membership management with automated renewals, member directories, and tiered membership levels. However, it requires technical setup and doesn't include built-in payment processing for membership fees. vs Sumac offers membership management with automated renewals, member directories, and tiered membership levels. However, it requires technical setup and can be complex for smaller nonprofits to configure without dedicated IT support.

Donor Management/CRM: Beacon provides solid donor tracking with custom fields, donation history, and basic reporting. However, the interface can be complex for small nonprofits and requires time to learn effectively. vs Sumac provides comprehensive donor tracking with gift history, pledges, and reporting. While feature-rich, the interface feels dated and requires significant training. Many nonprofits find the learning curve steep and time-consuming.

Emails & Newsletter: Beacon includes basic email tools for donor communication but lacks advanced newsletter features. Email templates are limited and require integration with third-party services for robust campaigns. vs Sumac includes basic email marketing tools with templates and contact segmentation. However, the email editor is outdated and lacks modern design flexibility. Advanced email automation requires expensive add-on modules.

Payment Processing: Beacon integrates with Stripe for payment processing but charges additional transaction fees on top of Stripe's fees. Setup requires technical knowledge and multiple platform connections. vs Beacon integrates with Stripe for payment processing but charges additional transaction fees on top of Stripe's fees. Setup requires technical knowledge and multiple platform connections.

Payment methods:
Link-in-bio platform without payment processing vs Donor management only, requires separate payment setup

Credit Card Payments: Not supported - Beacon is a link-in-bio platform for creators, not a payment processor vs Not supported - Sumac requires integration with third-party payment processors for credit card processing

Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not supported - Beacon is a link-in-bio platform for creators, not a payment processor vs Not supported - Sumac doesn't offer built-in digital wallet payment options

ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Beacon is a link-in-bio platform for creators, not a payment processor vs Not supported - Sumac focuses on donor management and doesn't process ACH payments directly

Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Beacon is a link-in-bio platform for creators, not a payment processor vs Not supported - Sumac is donor management software without mobile payment processing capabilities

Customer Support:
5.0/5 vs 4.2/5 Unlimited Support: Beacon offers limited support based on plan tier vs Sumac offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited

Phone Support / Office Hours: Beacon provides phone support during standard business hours vs Sumac provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars: Beacon offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users vs Sumac offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center: Beacon maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides vs Sumac maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides

Email: Beacon provides live chat support during business hours vs Sumac provides live chat support during business hours

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users vs Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users