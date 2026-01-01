Totalgiving VS Vanco

TotalGiving and Vanco both help you collect donations online, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Totalgiving and Vanco charge fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.
Totalgiving and Vanco require multiple platforms for events and sales. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, and stores at no extra cost.
Totalgiving and Vanco limit support by business hours and tiers. Zeffy offers unlimited email and phone support whenever you need help.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no platform fees, processing fees, or monthly charges. Unlike Totalgiving and Vanco that take fees from every donation, Zeffy keeps 100% of your funds through optional donor contributions.
Zeffy offers unlimited support designed specifically for nonprofit operations, not just payment processing. While Totalgiving and Vanco limit support to business hours, Zeffy provides comprehensive help whenever you need it.
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, online stores, and membership management all in one platform. Totalgiving and Vanco focus mainly on basic donations, requiring you to use multiple separate tools.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no platform fees or processing charges. While Totalgiving takes card fees and Vanco charges 2.9% plus fees per gift, Zeffy keeps 100% of donations through optional donor contributions.
Yes, Zeffy includes donations, auctions, raffles, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, online stores, and membership management. Unlike Totalgiving and Vanco that focus only on basic donations, you get everything in one place.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
