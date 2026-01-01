Vanco VS We Fund4U

Vanco and WeFund4U both help you collect donations online, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.

Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits

WeFund4U
Vanco
Vanco VS We Fund4U: What nonprofits should know before choosing.

Pricing
Features
Payment methods
Customer Support
Vanco
WeFund4U
WeFund4U
How is Zeffy free?

Why Zeffy over WeFund4U?

Why Zeffy over Vanco and WeFund4U?

Why choose Zeffy over Vanco and WeFund4U if you're a nonprofit

💯

Keep 100% of your donations

Vanco and WeFund4U charge 2.9% + fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.

🤝

Get unlimited support when you need it

Vanco and WeFund4U limit support to business hours with delayed responses. Zeffy provides unlimited email support with real humans who understand nonprofits.

🧰

Run complete fundraising campaigns in one place

Vanco and WeFund4U require multiple platforms for auctions, raffles, and stores. Zeffy includes everything you need for complete donor stewardship.

Questions nonprofits ask when choosing between Zeffy and WeFund4U

Frequently asked questions

Why choose Zeffy over Vanco for donation processing?

Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while Vanco takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. With Zeffy, 100% of every donation reaches your cause, plus you get auction, raffle, and online store tools that Vanco doesn't offer.

How does Zeffy compare to WeFund4U for nonprofit fundraising?

Zeffy provides all fundraising tools at zero cost, while WeFund4U charges 5% platform fees plus card processing fees. Zeffy also includes auction, raffle, and ticketing features that WeFund4U lacks completely.

Why should nonprofits choose Zeffy over Vanco for donations?

Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while Vanco takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. This means 100% of every donation reaches your cause instead of paying processing fees that reduce your impact.

How does Zeffy compare to WeFund4U for nonprofit fundraising?

Zeffy offers comprehensive fundraising tools at zero cost, while WeFund4U charges processing fees and lacks key features like auctions, raffles, and online stores that nonprofits need.

What makes Zeffy different from other donation platforms?

Zeffy provides all fundraising tools completely free with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution. Other platforms charge fees that eat into your donations and mission impact.

Still undecided?

Keep comparing — and see why nonprofits choose Zeffy

Looking for a better option?

Related content

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

