Virtuous and eTapestry help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you can invest every dollar in your mission instead of software costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Virtuous VS E Tapestry
💰
Virtuous charges monthly fees plus card fees, while eTapestry adds $600 yearly on top of transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
Virtuous and eTapestry focus on donor management but lack auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything you need for complete fundraising campaigns.
📞
Virtuous and eTapestry offer tiered support based on your plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization at no cost.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without monthly fees or transaction costs. While Virtuous charges monthly fees plus processing fees on every gift, Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations while tracking donor relationships, giving history, and engagement patterns.
Unlike eTapestry's $59+ monthly fees plus 2.9% transaction costs, Zeffy offers donor management, online forms, and fundraising tools at zero cost. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, keeping more money for your mission.
Yes. While Virtuous and eTapestry focus mainly on donor tracking, Zeffy includes peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, online stores, raffles, and membership management. All without monthly fees or transaction costs eating into your fundraising revenue.
Zeffy eliminates the monthly fees and transaction costs that drain your budget. While Virtuous and eTapestry charge monthly subscriptions plus processing fees on every donation, Zeffy keeps 100% of your gifts while providing complete donor tracking, relationship management, and fundraising tools.
Traditional platforms like Virtuous and eTapestry charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that can total thousands annually. Zeffy operates on voluntary donor contributions instead, so you keep every dollar raised while accessing full donor management, online giving forms, and campaign tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
