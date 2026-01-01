WeFund4U focuses on large teams and groups, while iDonate serves nonprofits of all sizes with mobile-first donation tools. Zeffy gives you everything you need to collect donations, manage donors, and run events — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
We Fund4U VS i Donate
WeFund4U charges 5% plus card fees, and iDonate adds processing costs that eat into every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
WeFund4U lacks auctions, ticketing, and email tools. iDonate missing raffles, stores, and memberships. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
WeFund4U and iDonate restrict support to business hours with slow response times. Zeffy offers unlimited email and chat support whenever you need help.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no monthly costs, no hidden charges. WeFund4U takes 5% plus card fees from every donation, while iDonate charges processing fees that reduce your fundraising revenue. With Zeffy, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to all nonprofits at no cost. WeFund4U limits support to business hours with 24-48 hour response times, while iDonate restricts priority support to higher-paying plans. Our team is here to help you succeed without charging extra for assistance.
Yes, Zeffy offers a complete fundraising toolkit including event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns - all at zero cost. WeFund4U and iDonate lack many of these features or require separate paid tools to accomplish the same goals.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no platform cuts, no hidden costs. WeFund4U takes 5% plus card fees from every donation, while iDonate charges $99 monthly plus 4% processing fees. These costs quickly add up and reduce your impact.
Zeffy includes everything you need in one platform: auctions, raffles, event ticketing, online stores, memberships, and donor management - all free. WeFund4U and iDonate lack most of these features, forcing you to pay for multiple separate tools to run your fundraising.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
