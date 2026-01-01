WildApricot and Ecwid help you sell merchandise online, but both charge transaction fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you everything you need to sell products, accept donations, and manage supporters — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
WildApricot and Ecwid charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle or online store actually raises money for your mission.
WildApricot and Ecwid require workarounds for auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management. Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools designed specifically for nonprofits.
WildApricot and Ecwid limit support by plan level with business-hour restrictions. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat to help your fundraising succeed.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general businesses. While eCommerce platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy is completely free with no hidden charges. You get dedicated fundraising tools, donor management, and event ticketing without paying for features you don't need.
WildApricot charges monthly fees plus 20% surcharges on payments, while Ecwid adds card fees to monthly costs. Zeffy eliminates all these expenses entirely. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but there are never any required fees cutting into your fundraising.
Zeffy goes beyond basic online stores. We offer auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and comprehensive donor management that WildApricot and Ecwid either lack or charge extra for. Plus, you get dedicated nonprofit features like volunteer management and membership tools designed for your mission.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and comprehensive help resources to all users at no cost. WildApricot and Ecwid limit support based on your plan level, with phone support only for premium users. You get the same quality assistance whether you're just starting or running major campaigns.
eCommerce platforms like WildApricot and Ecwid are built for businesses selling products, not nonprofits raising funds. They charge monthly fees plus transaction costs and lack essential fundraising tools like auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management. Zeffy gives you everything you need without any fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
