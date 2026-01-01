WildApricot and Print Your Cause help you sell merchandise online, but they charge platform fees and transaction costs that reduce your fundraising revenue. Zeffy gives you a complete online store plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar from merchandise sales stays with your mission.
Wild Apricot VS Print Your Cause
WildApricot charges monthly fees plus transaction costs, and Print Your Cause takes 5% of every sale. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your t-shirt sales and branded merchandise actually raise money for your mission.
WildApricot focuses on memberships but lacks auction tools, while Print Your Cause only handles merchandise. Zeffy combines online stores, raffles, auctions, and donations in one platform built for nonprofits.
WildApricot limits support by plan tier, and Print Your Cause offers basic business-hours help. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to help you succeed, not just troubleshoot technical issues.
Unlike eCommerce platforms that charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools. You keep every dollar raised while getting dedicated nonprofit features like donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management built specifically for your mission.
WildApricot charges $48+ monthly plus 2.9% transaction fees, while Print your cause takes 5% of every sale. Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Yes, Zeffy offers donation forms, event ticketing, online stores, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one platform. Unlike general eCommerce tools, we're built specifically for nonprofits with features like donor management and automated tax receipts.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat for all users at no cost. WildApricot limits support by plan tier and charges monthly fees, while Print your cause offers basic support only during business hours. You get dedicated nonprofit expertise without paying extra.
While merchandise platforms like Print your cause take 5% of every sale, Zeffy offers free online stores plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management. You can sell products and accept donations in one platform without losing money to transaction fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
