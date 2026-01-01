Springly

Ecommerce & Online Stores Features
Product Catalog Management Shopping Cart Functionality Inventory Management
Information not available
Product Variants (Size, Color) Shipping Integrations Discount Codes & Promotions
DOrder Management Payment Processing w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
20%
Monthly fees surcharge on third-party payments
$45/month
Free tier with paid plans available
Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction (Visa, MasterCard, Discover); 3.5% + $0.30 per transaction (American Express)
0% + $0
no processing fees on Liberty plan; paid plans: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction (standard processing through Stripe/PayPal integration)
Platform fees
$0
No platform fees; avoids the Payment System Servicing Fee (PSSF) that applies to third-party payment systems
$0
No separate platform fees; processing fees are included in the transaction fees for paid plans
Monthly fees
$4.99
monthly pass-through fee
$0/month
Liberty plan is free; pricing varies by plan
Value for money
4.3
4.5

Features
4.3/5
Powerful but complex. Needs technical setup and training for small teams.
4.5/5
Good for eCommerce. Limited fundraising tools, requires extra integrations.
Donations
Basic donation forms available, but limited customization and higher processing fees than dedicated fundraising tools
Springly focuses on eCommerce sales rather than donations. Limited donation features compared to dedicated fundraising platforms.
Ticketing
Event registration and ticketing included, with member pricing and waitlist management capabilities
Basic event ticketing through product sales functionality, but lacks advanced event management features like seating charts or check-in tools.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising features - members can't create their own fundraising campaigns
No built-in peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need third-party integrations to enable supporters to fundraise on your behalf.
Auctions
WildApricot doesn't offer auction functionality - you'll need a separate platform for fundraising auctions
Springly doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to manage bidding and payments.
Raffles
No dedicated raffle tools - you'd need to manage raffles manually or use third-party integrations
Limited raffle capabilities. Basic product sales features but lacks specialized raffle management and winner selection tools.
Online store
Built-in online store for selling merchandise, event tickets, and memberships with inventory management
Robust online store with inventory management, product variants, shipping options, and integrated payment processing for merchandise sales.
Memberships
WildApricot offers membership management with automated renewals, member directories, and tiered membership levels. However, setup requires technical knowledge and their interface can be overwhelming for small nonprofit teams.
Springly offers basic membership management with member directories and renewal tracking, but lacks advanced features like automated membership tiers or integrated member communications that many nonprofits need.
Donor Management/CRM
WildApricot focuses primarily on membership management rather than donor relationships. Their CRM features are basic and lack the fundraising-specific tools nonprofits need for donor cultivation.
Basic donor tracking and contact management features, but missing advanced fundraising tools like pledge management, donor analytics, and automated thank-you sequences that help build stronger relationships.
Emails & Newsletter
WildApricot includes basic email marketing tools with templates and member segmentation. The email editor is functional but limited compared to dedicated email platforms.
Limited email marketing capabilities with basic templates and no advanced segmentation options, requiring nonprofits to use separate email marketing tools for effective donor communication.
Payment Processing
WildApricot charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees starting at $48. These costs add up quickly for small nonprofits already operating on tight budgets.
WildApricot charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees starting at $48. These costs add up quickly for small nonprofits already operating on tight budgets.

Payment methods
Credit cards only, no ACH or mobile payments
No payment processing built in
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts credit card payments through integrated payment gateways for memberships and donations
Not supported - Springly is a website builder without built-in payment capabilities
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Limited support - Available through some third-party payment gateway integrations but not natively built-in
Not supported - Springly lacks integrated payment processing features
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - WildApricot focuses on membership management, not ACH payment processing
Not supported - Springly focuses on website building, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - WildApricot is web-based membership software without mobile point-of-sale capabilities
Not supported - Springly doesn't offer mobile payment solutions

Customer Support
4.3/5
4.5/5
Unlimited Support
WildApricot limits support based on subscription tier and business hours
Springly does not offer unlimited support - their support is limited to business hours and specific channels.
Phone Support / Office Hours
WildApricot offers phone support during standard business hours for higher-tier plans
Springly offers phone support during standard business hours for their paid plan customers.
Webinars
WildApricot provides regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Springly provides occasional product training webinars and educational sessions for their users.
Help Center
WildApricot maintains a knowledge base with articles and tutorials
Springly maintains a knowledge base with articles, guides, and FAQs to help users navigate their platform.
Email
WildApricot offers email support with response times varying by plan level
Springly offers email support through their help desk system for technical questions and account issues.
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Email support with response times that vary by plan level — higher tiers get priority help
Email and phone support during business hours only — no unlimited access or nonprofit focus