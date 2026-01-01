BigCommerce

Ecommerce & Online Stores Features
Product Catalog Management Shopping Cart Functionality Inventory Management
Information not available Product Variants (Size, Color) Discount Codes & Promotions Order Management Payment Processing

Pricing
N/A
Monthly plan + card fees per gift
N/A
Monthly fees plus card fees per sale
Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30
USD per transaction for credit/debit cards (excluding American Express); American Express: 3.7% + $0.30 USD; Apple Pay/Google Pay: 2.9% + $0.30 USD; PayPal: 3.49% + $0.49 USD; POS: 2.6% + $0 USD; Manual Card Entry: 3.5% + $0.30 USD
2.89% + $0.29
per transaction for Standard plan; Plus and Pro plans have lower rates
Platform fees
0%
Wix Donations does not charge additional platform fees for setup or usage
0%
BigCommerce does not charge additional transaction fees on any plan
Monthly fees
$17–$159/month
Starting price for Light plan; pricing varies by plan
$29/month
Starting price for Standard plan; pricing varies by plan
Value for money
N/A
4.1

Features
4.3/5
Intuitive website builder, but lacks nonprofit fundraising tools and charges transaction fees.
4.1/5
Powerful eCommerce platform, but requires third-party apps and technical setup for nonprofits.
Donations
Basic donation buttons only - no donor management, recurring gifts, or nonprofit-specific features that help build relationships
BigCommerce lacks built-in donation tools. You'd need to install donation apps or use workarounds like product listings for donations.
Ticketing
Basic event pages possible but no specialized ticketing features like seating charts or attendee management
BigCommerce can sell event tickets as products, but lacks event-specific features like seating charts or check-in tools.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising tools - supporters can't easily create their own campaigns to raise money for your cause
BigCommerce doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising. You'd need separate fundraising platforms and manual coordination.
Auctions
No auction features - Wix focuses on general website building, not specialized fundraising tools nonprofits need
BigCommerce doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need third-party auction apps or separate platforms to run charity auctions.
Raffles
No raffle management - you'd need third-party apps or manual processes to run ticket sales and drawings
BigCommerce lacks raffle functionality. You'd need third-party apps or manual processes to manage ticket sales and winner selection.
Online store
Full eCommerce platform with product catalogs, inventory, and payment processing for selling merchandise and goods
BigCommerce excels at eCommerce with robust product management, inventory tracking, and payment processing for merchandise sales.
Memberships
Wix offers membership site features through paid plans, but lacks nonprofit-specific membership tools like donor recognition levels or volunteer management
BigCommerce doesn't offer built-in membership management. You'd need third-party apps or custom development to handle recurring memberships and member access levels.
Donor Management/CRM
Basic contact management available, but no dedicated donor tracking, giving history, or nonprofit-specific CRM features built-in
Limited customer data tracking focused on sales, not donor relationships. No donation history, giving patterns, or nonprofit-specific donor insights.
Emails & Newsletter
Basic email marketing through Wix Ascend, but limited nonprofit features like donor segmentation or automated thank-you sequences
No built-in email marketing tools. Requires integration with external email platforms like Mailchimp or Constant Contact, adding complexity and monthly costs.
Payment Processing
Wix Payments available but charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. No fee-free options for nonprofits, making it costly for donation processing
Wix Payments available but charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. No fee-free options for nonprofits, making it costly for donation processing

Payment methods
Credit cards only through third-party apps with extra fees
Credit cards and digital wallets with high transaction fees
Credit Card Payments
Limited support - Available through third-party integrations but not built for nonprofit needs
Supported - Accepts major credit cards with transaction fees ranging from 2.59% to 2.9% plus 30¢
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Basic support - Available through payment apps but requires additional setup and fees
Supported - Offers Apple Pay and Google Pay through integrated payment processors
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Wix focuses on website building, not payment processing for nonprofits
Not supported - BigCommerce focuses on credit card processing for retail transactions
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Wix is a website builder without native mobile payment solutions
Not supported - BigCommerce is an online platform without mobile point-of-sale capabilities

Customer Support
4.3/5
4.1/5
Unlimited Support
Wix support is limited by plan tier - premium plans get priority support
BigCommerce support availability depends on your subscription tier and plan
Phone Support / Office Hours
Wix offers phone support during business hours for premium subscribers only
BigCommerce offers phone support during business hours for higher-tier plans
Webinars
Wix provides educational webinars and training sessions for users
BigCommerce offers educational webinars and training sessions for merchants
Help Center
Wix has an extensive help center with articles, tutorials, and guides
BigCommerce maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and documentation
Email
Wix offers email support through their help center ticketing system
BigCommerce provides email support with response times varying by plan level
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support gated by plan tier — phone help only for premium subscribers
Support access depends on subscription level — built for e-commerce merchants