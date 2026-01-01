Wix and BigCommerce help you build online stores, but they charge transaction fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and merchandise sales — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Wix VS Big Commerce
Wix and BigCommerce charge monthly fees plus 2.9% per transaction. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.
Wix and BigCommerce are built for retail stores. Zeffy offers donor management, peer-to-peer campaigns, and auction tools designed for nonprofits.
Wix and BigCommerce offer general business support. Zeffy's team understands donor stewardship, fundraising campaigns, and nonprofit operations.
Wix and BigCommerce charge monthly fees ($20-50) plus 2.9% on every donation. For $10,000 raised annually, you'd pay $290+ in fees. Zeffy is completely free with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
eCommerce platforms like Wix and BigCommerce are built for selling products, not raising funds. They lack auction tools, donor management, and peer-to-peer fundraising. Zeffy includes everything nonprofits need in one free platform.
Wix and BigCommerce are built for selling products, not raising funds. They charge monthly fees plus 2.9% transaction costs on every donation. Zeffy is purpose-built for nonprofits with zero fees on donations, events, and memberships.
Neither platform offers auction tools, raffle management, or donor CRM features nonprofits need. You'd pay for multiple third-party apps on top of their monthly fees. Zeffy includes everything in one free platform.
Organizations using Wix or BigCommerce pay $20-50 monthly plus 2.9% per transaction. On $10,000 in donations, that's $290+ in fees annually. Zeffy charges nothing, letting you keep 100% of what supporters give.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
