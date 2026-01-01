WooCommerce and BigCommerce help you build online stores, but they charge transaction fees and monthly costs that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, merchandise sales, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar from your online fundraising stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Woo Commerce VS Big Commerce
WooCommerce and BigCommerce charge 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly hosting fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
WooCommerce and BigCommerce are built for selling products online. Zeffy includes donation pages, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, and auctions designed specifically for nonprofit fundraising.
WooCommerce and BigCommerce require technical setup, plugin management, and ongoing maintenance. Zeffy works right out of the box with no coding or hosting required.
WooCommerce requires expensive plugins, hosting fees, and technical setup to handle donations. Zeffy gives you everything built-in with zero fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause without the complexity.
BigCommerce charges monthly fees plus transaction costs for basic ecommerce. Zeffy offers free online stores, event ticketing, and donation tools designed specifically for nonprofits with no monthly or transaction fees.
Unlike general ecommerce platforms, Zeffy includes nonprofit-specific tools like peer-to-peer fundraising, donor management, and raffle sales. Plus, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
WooCommerce and BigCommerce charge monthly hosting fees, plugin costs, and transaction fees that eat into your budget. Zeffy gives you everything free - online stores, donations, events, and raffles - so every dollar goes to your mission.
Ecommerce platforms cost hundreds monthly in hosting, plugins, and card fees. Zeffy provides all fundraising tools at zero cost, with donors having the option to leave voluntary contributions to keep our platform running.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
