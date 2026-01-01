WooCommerce and Print Your Cause help you sell merchandise online, but they charge transaction fees and monthly costs that cut into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you everything you need to sell products, accept donations, and manage supporters — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Woo Commerce VS Print Your Cause
WooCommerce and Print Your Cause take platform fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
WooCommerce and Print Your Cause require multiple plugins and separate tools for donations, events, and donor management. Zeffy includes everything nonprofits need.
WooCommerce and Print Your Cause need technical setup, hosting, and ongoing maintenance. Zeffy works immediately with nonprofit-specific templates and features.
WooCommerce requires hosting fees, plugin costs, and payment processing fees that eat into your donations. Zeffy gives you everything you need for free - donations, events, raffles, and online stores - with no monthly fees or transaction costs.
Print Your Cause takes 5% of every sale plus card processing fees. Zeffy's online store is completely free with no platform fees. You keep 100% of your merchandise revenue, and donors can add voluntary contributions to support your cause.
Yes. While eCommerce platforms require multiple paid plugins for donations, events, and raffles, Zeffy includes everything nonprofits need in one free platform. No technical setup, hosting costs, or hidden fees - just simple fundraising tools that work.
Unlike WooCommerce's hosting costs and Print Your Cause's 5% platform fees, Zeffy operates on voluntary contributions from donors. This means your nonprofit keeps 100% of every donation, sale, and ticket purchase without monthly fees or transaction costs.
WooCommerce requires separate plugins for donations, events, and raffles, each adding costs and complexity. Zeffy includes everything nonprofits need in one free platform - no technical setup, plugin management, or integration headaches.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
