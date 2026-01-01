WooCommerce and Printful help you sell merchandise online, but both charge transaction fees that reduce your fundraising revenue. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and online store capabilities — all with zero fees so every dollar from merchandise sales stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Woo Commerce VS Printful
💸
WooCommerce takes 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction, while Printful adds product and shipping costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your merchandise sales and donations go directly to your mission.
🛠️
WooCommerce and Printful require expensive plugins and complex integrations for donations, raffles, and events. Zeffy includes all fundraising tools in one platform designed for nonprofits.
🤝
WooCommerce and Printful offer generic eCommerce support through help docs and email. Zeffy provides dedicated nonprofit expertise with real humans who understand your fundraising challenges.
Unlike WooCommerce's 2.9% transaction fees plus hosting and plugin costs, Zeffy operates on voluntary contributions from donors. This means 100% of donations, ticket sales, and merchandise revenue goes directly to your mission.
General eCommerce platforms like WooCommerce require expensive plugins for basic nonprofit needs like donations and events. Zeffy includes everything nonprofits need in one platform without transaction fees or technical complexity.
WooCommerce requires expensive plugins, hosting fees, and 2.9% transaction costs that eat into your donations. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, and peer-to-peer fundraising with zero fees, so 100% of every dollar goes to your cause.
Printful only handles print-on-demand products and requires separate platforms for payments and donor management. Zeffy combines merchandise sales with donation tools, event ticketing, and supporter management in one platform with no transaction fees.
Yes. While eCommerce platforms charge fees and require technical setup, Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits. You get donation forms, event management, online stores, and supporter tracking without transaction fees or complex integrations.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript