WooCommerce and Wix help you build online stores, but they charge transaction fees and monthly costs that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you everything you need to sell merchandise, tickets, and accept donations — all with zero fees so every dollar goes directly to your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
WooCommerce and Wix charge 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly hosting fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your auction or raffle actually raises money for your mission.
WooCommerce and Wix require expensive plugins and manual workarounds for auctions and raffles. Zeffy includes donor management, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising built for nonprofits.
WooCommerce and Wix need technical setup, hosting configuration, and plugin installations. Zeffy launches your fundraising campaign in minutes with templates designed for nonprofit success.
Unlike WooCommerce and Wix that charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. You get donations, events, memberships, and peer-to-peer fundraising without paying hosting fees, plugin costs, or card processing charges.
WooCommerce requires hosting, paid plugins, and transaction fees that add up quickly. Wix charges monthly plans plus card fees per donation. Zeffy costs nothing - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Yes. While WooCommerce and Wix are built for retail sales, Zeffy is designed specifically for nonprofits. You get donor management, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, and membership tools without needing expensive plugins or workarounds.
Ecommerce platforms like WooCommerce and Wix are built for selling products, not raising funds. Zeffy is purpose-built for nonprofits with donor management, peer-to-peer campaigns, and event tools that work together seamlessly - all at zero cost.
Unlike WooCommerce's limited hosting-dependent support or Wix's tiered phone support, Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to all nonprofits. You get dedicated help without paying premium plan fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
