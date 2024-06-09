18 Fun and Engaging Ways to Raise Funds for Animal Shelters in 2024

Nonprofit animal shelters are at the forefront of animal welfare, providing a haven for countless animals in need. Their tireless efforts to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome these lovely creatures are made possible by the unwavering support of compassionate individuals and communities.

This blog offers 18 innovative and engaging fundraiser ideas designed to captivate the hearts of animal lovers and secure the necessary resources for these shelters to thrive.

Unleash your creativity and make a lasting difference in the lives of our furry companions.

What is an Animal Fundraiser?

Animal fundraisers are drives to raise funds to support the operations and missions of animal-focused nonprofits. Most shelters rely on donations to provide care, food, medical care, and animal safety.

It can be an event or a campaign to create a funding source to keep these nonprofits running and working for the cause. For example, hosting a donation drive for animal shelters can help attract donors and promote advocacy for animal rights efforts.

Top 18 Animal Shelter Fundraiser Ideas for Nonprofits

Dog-Related Fundraising Ideas for Nonprofits

1. Dog Walks or Runs

Dog walks, or runs are the most straightforward fundraising ideas for animal shelters. Participants walk or run with dogs on a set route to raise awareness and funds for the shelter.

There are several ways to organize a dog walk or run event and make them engaging for everyone.

Gather your staff or volunteers from your local community and have them walk the local dogs for donations.

Organize a morning run with the dogs and invite participants to pay to enter the run.

Plan a walk-a-thon with dogs to raise funds and awareness for your shelter.

Give your dog-walking event a catchy name to create more buzz. Ensure you choose a safe and accessible route, such as parks or trails.

2. Dog Fashion Shows

Why not let a stylish outfit shine and dogs strut wearing them on a runway? Letting people and their pets have a great time is a great idea. This allows the owners to put a spotlight on their pets while supporting a cause.

Such unique animal fundraisers enable you to raise funds through entry fees for adorable contestants. Partner with a local shelter to organize a fun fashion show. Create different fashion categories to make it more fun and interesting for dog owners.

For example, you can ask participants to enter categories like "Best Costume," "Most Creative," and "Best Matching Outfit with Owner."

You can also turn this into a pet adoption drive. Feature some of the shelter’s adoptable dogs in the fashion show to increase their chances of finding a home.

3. Dog Sitting or Washing Station

Dog washing and sitting are the two most needed services for furry friend owners who always search for a good place to care for their dogs.

Both services don’t need heavy setups and allow volunteers and attendees to spend time playing with the dogs.

Here are some things you will need to run a smooth fundraiser:

Washing Supplies : Partner with local businesses to arrange supplies like dog shampoo, towels, brushes, and water hoses.

: Partner with local businesses to arrange supplies like dog shampoo, towels, brushes, and water hoses. Safety Gear: Keep leashes, collars, and waste bags ready.

Keep leashes, collars, and waste bags ready. Comfort Items: Create a separate section for dogs to sit and provide water bowls, treats, and toys.

To organize a successful dog washing or sitting fundraiser, prioritize safety and set a suggested ticket amount or registration fee for each service to simplify the process and raise funds.

You can use Zeffy's event registration feature to keep track of the appointments. This will ensure you can handle a large turnout by planning according to donations received and avoiding long waits.

Creative In-person Event Ideas to Raise Funds for Animal Shelter

4. Pet Photo Shoot

Pet photos are irresistible for owners as they capture cherished memories with furry friends. Leverage this by organizing pet photo shoots as fundraisers where owners pay for professional photos.

It's a win-win: funds for your shelter and precious keepsakes for them!

Here’s how you can hold a pet photo shoot fundraiser:

Contact a professional photographer or ask volunteers to take professional photos.

Arrange some props to take creative photos

Charge pet owners an entry fee for participation and for the photos to raise funds through your pet photo shoot fundraiser.

5. Funny Pet Video Competition

Funny pet videos are internet gold as people love watching and sharing hilarious pet antics. Host a competition inviting pet owners to submit their funniest videos. Shortlist finalists and let your followers vote for the winner. Entertaining content boosts engagement while raising funds for your nonprofit.

6. Pet Calendar

Creating and selling a pet calendar is a low-cost way to raise funds for your animal shelter. Invite pet owners to have their photos taken and sell the calendars to them.

Another way is to ask pet owners to submit photos through social media for the calendar. Hold an online contest to pick the best pictures, design the calendar, and print it.

7. Chill and Unwind with Pups and Kittens

Inviting people to relax with little pups and kittens in your shelter is a great fundraising idea during stressful times of the year.

For example, during the students' final exams or the holiday season, statistics show that 41% of Americans feel depression symptoms intensify.

Help these people chill and interact with puppies or kittens to relieve stress. Shelters can charge a small fee for entry tickets or donate to the cause. Ask vets to volunteer in the event to keep an eye on these furry animals and avoid overwhelming them.

Hold an adoption drive with the event if someone wants to take these fur babies home.

8. Animal Art Festival

Art lovers and pet lovers can enjoy this fun fundraiser for rescue animals. The best way to start this animal shelter fundraising campaign is by contacting local art supplies shops and asking them to donate art supplies.

Request an artist to volunteer for the event and hold an art workshop for pet owners. Turn furry friends into artists and have them make art with their paws.

In addition to charging a participation fee, ask pet owners to contribute stories and fun facts about their pets to enhance the animal art festival experience. Furry pets can leave their paw prints on paper, mugs, or other surfaces to create art.

Submit these pieces to an online gallery to ask for donations. Charging for participating in the art festival is another way to raise funds for the animal shelter.

9. Host a “Barkery”

Launch an event for a pet-friendly “barkery” to sell pet food and treats.

Find a pet-friendly location - a local park, community center, or big backyard are good options for hosting this event. Be sure your location has enough space for pets to roam and play.

Sell cookie dough for pets and humans. Give your cookies a design twist with custom cookie cutters in shapes like cats, dogs, bones, fishes, and more.

Organizers can allow people to play with these animals and feed them treats. You can charge an entry fee for the event to raise the donation amount.

10. Pet-Friendly Yoga-Thon

Pet-friendly yoga sessions are a great way to raise funds for animal shelters. It combines yoga’s physical and mental benefits with the joy of being around furry pets.

Attendees can bring their pets to join the yoga session, or friendly sheltered pets from your organization can accompany them.

Look for a yoga instructor to volunteer for the cause. Ensure they have experience holding pet-friendly classes or are open to adapting their teaching style to accommodate pets.

Online Fundraising Ideas for Nonprofits

11. Virtual Pet Training Workshops

Pet owners crave knowledge to strengthen bonds with their furry companions. Many hesitate to adopt due to a lack of expertise. Host pet training workshops as a fundraiser.

Teach attendees how to be outstanding pet parents and give tips.

Hold workshops around the following topics to help animal lovers learn more about them:

Animal behavior

Pet grooming best practices

Nutrition tips

Senior pet care

Pet first aid and CPR training

Litter box training for cat parents, etc.

You can bring different pets from the shelter in each class to make people aware of the several options. This is also a great way to increase interactivity. Invite animal rescue groups to participate and teach which animal will be a good long-term fit for their home.

12. Virtual Dog Treat Baking Class

An online dog treat baking class is a fun way to learn to make yummy treats with fellow pet lovers. It allows them to get together from home and create something special for their furry friends.

Since it is online, all they will need is an internet connection and dog care. With the virtual session, animal welfare organizations can reach beyond the local community, increasing donation potential.

Volunteers can help host the class, share tips and stories, and enjoy baking together, even if you’re miles apart. Participants can learn new techniques and recipes for making healthy pet treats.

Here are some ways to make fundraising efforts a success.

Choose simple and easy-to-follow dog treat recipes with common ingredients. Ensure they are healthy and safe for dogs.

Use a virtual fundraising platform for the registration process.

Send email reminders before the class with the necessary details, ingredient list, and any prep work.

Ensure that a social media group is created or that attendees are encouraged to share their virtual class experience and stories.

Post pictures and videos from the fun class and promote future events.

Include a contest for the best-looking treat or a short segment featuring some of the shelter animals.

13. Animal Trivia Virtual Events

Virtual animal-themed trivia events can cover pet care tips, animal behavior insights, and responsible ownership knowledge. Try to use activities to increase the fun factor while raising funds to support your cause. It will help keep the attendees engaged and increase their involvement.

For instance, you can hold an online scavenger hunt game with the trivia session. It will increase the entertainment factor, and the prospect of winning game gifts will encourage participation.

Here is how you can raise funds during this event:

Hosting a virtual session is the best way to cut logistics costs. Do not miss out on announcing the winning team or individual’s names (if you planned a game) and the amount raised.

14. Livestream “A Day in the Life” of a Shelter Volunteer/Rescuer

YouTube and other video streaming channels are excellent ways to reach interested people worldwide. Use these channels to raise funds for the shelter by sharing videos or live-streaming a day in the life of a shelter volunteer or a rescuer.

It gives supporters behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage of how your organization operates. They will also learn how their contribution can create an impact and how adoptable pets behave.

Design a donation form for the live stream or use fundraising tools to ask supporters to give while they watch.

Share engaging videos on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook. Most platforms have fundraising features like donation buttons or stickers encouraging animal lovers to give.

15. A Virtual Supply Drive

Organizing a virtual supply drive is a fun and easy way to gather needed items for a cause without people leaving their homes. People can participate in the fundraiser from anywhere at any time. It means there is no need to travel or schedule a drop-off.

Hosting and managing your fundraising efforts online is easier than the physical ones.

Here are some top tips to run a paw-some supply drive fundraiser online:

Pick a fun theme to attract more supporters.

Create a wishlist to inform donors about the items your shelter needs, such as food, toys, beds, and cleaning supplies.

Go one step beyond by creating an Amazon wish list and sharing it when promoting the fundraiser.

Note that you should mention what your shelter does not need or has enough of. This will help supporters donate necessary items and increase your shelter's credibility, as you are not asking for supplies for the sake of donation.

Set a clear, fun goal, like “Let’s get 500 cans of cat food!” This will give donors and volunteers a direction to move toward.

Creative Fundraising Ideas for Animal Shelters

16. Animal-Friendly Guided Hiking Day

Host a hiking day and invite people in your area to bring their furry friends. At this animal shelter fundraising event, organize activities to explore trails, spend time outdoors, and have pet owners bond with their friends.

Guided hiking and spending time in nature appeal to many people. This will encourage community involvement and unite people to share a common interest in animals.

Here is how you can generate funds for this outdoor animal fundraiser:

Set up the registration process and charge a participation fee.

Offer early bird discounts or group rates to encourage more sign-ups.

Partner with local pet-friendly businesses for sponsorships.

Set up a merchandise booth to sell t-shirts, tote bags, hats, or pet accessories.

17. Sponsor-a-Pet

Sponsor-a-pet is an interesting alternative idea to just asking to donate to the animal shelter. Instead, you will invite the supporters to cover the needs of one pet. Plus, donors are open to helping you create an emotional connection to your cause.

Sponsor-a-pet event is a way to let them learn about your lovable cats and dogs personally. Find ways to get your donors emotionally invested in your shelter's pets. You can raise enough funds for the shelter with a successful pet sponsor fundraiser.

Pro tips to organize sponsor-a-pet event:

Choose a pet to sponsor from your shelter who need medical care or have special needs, as they are more likely to attract sponsors.

Take high-quality photos and videos to let the pet’s personality shine through them.

Share pet stories and the BTS details or videos of their rescue.

Suggest giving amounts explaining how each amount will benefit the shelter animals. (for example, $16 for food, $150 for medical care, and so on)

Encourage animal lovers to meet the rescued animals to create a connection.

Run social media campaigns with posts, stories, and interactions to promote the event.

Even after someone chooses to sponsor a pet, send them regular updates on how the animal is doing and encourage in-person visits.

18. Pet Raffle

Animal shelters can hold raffles for their animals. Everyone likes a good raffle, and it helps generate more funds with fewer upfront costs. The opportunity to win prizes encourages people to be more generous and donate more than they would otherwise.

Plan to host a raffle fundraiser based on the target audience. Learn about the different types of raffles and check the raffle laws in your state to find which ones are legal for animal shelters. Here are some raffles you can host for pets:

Door prize raffle where prizes are drawn throughout the event.

The 50/50 raffle involves the distribution of the total ticket sales to the winner and the organizers in half.

Online raffle with electronic tickets drawn online.

Reverse raffle, where the last ticket drawn gets the grand prize winner.

Calendar raffle to draw tickets and give prizes on each date specified in a calendar.

Pro tips to host a pet raffle:

Host an online pet raffle, allowing participants to get tickets through a fundraising platform.

Sell raffle tickets online to reach a larger audience and save time and money on physical ticket design and printing costs.

Connect with businesses in your area to ask for prizes and sponsorships.

Use a reliable ticketing platform to automatically generate raffle tickets and include all the necessary information.

Promote your raffle with clear information, social proofing, and storytelling to grab attention.

Case Study: Windy City Canine Rescue Society Raises $18,170 with Zeffy

Windy City Canine Rescue Society successfully organized their "Raise the Woof 2024" fundraiser using Zeffy's 100% free online fundraising tools.

By leveraging Zeffy's user-friendly platform, Windy City Canine Rescue Society effortlessly promoted ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities. The organization raised an impressive $18,170 to support its mission of rescuing and rehoming dogs in need.

Thanks to Zeffy's zero-fee model, Windy City Canine Rescue Society saved $908 in platform and transaction fees, ensuring that every dollar raised went directly towards helping the animals in their care.

Concluding Thoughts on Animal Shelter Fundraisers

Fundraisers are rewarding with the proper support, tools, and planning. Combine the above ideas and create your version of the unique fundraising event to appeal to the donor base.

The funds raised are more than just numbers; they represent hope, care, and a second chance for animals. The right fundraising platform makes managing tickets and donors for such fundraisers easier.

Zeffy is a 100% free nonprofit fundraising platform that directs every dollar toward your cause. Regardless of the animal shelter fundraising idea you choose, Zeffy helps you get $100 when your donation is $100.

Animal Shelter Fundraiser FAQs

What is the best crowdfunding platform for animals?

Many crowdfunding platforms can rank for the best position based on your animal shelter’s needs. To make that judgment, ensure the platform offers an excellent experience, marketing capabilities, donor management, support, and other features tailored to your campaigns.

Zeffy is a 100% free crowdfunding site for nonprofits. Last year, nonprofits paid $3 billion in transaction fees. With Zeffy, your animal shelter doesn’t need to worry about losing some of the funds raised.

With Zeffy’s features, modern feel, and excellent support, there's so much you can do when crowdfunding.

What is the cheapest animal shelter fundraising idea?

Holding a virtual supply drive for shelters is one of the cheapest and most profitable fundraising ideas. Local shelters need food and supplies for the animals until they are adopted, which can take a long time.

A virtual pet supplies drive can help nonprofits keep animals healthy and safe. You can organize a pet supplies drive to:

Collect food, blankets, bowls, and other supplies

Raise funds

Boost awareness of homeless and shelter animals

Promote rescued animal adoption

You won’t need space to host an online supply drive, reducing the cost of rent, logistics, and equipment. Other animal fundraising ideas similar to virtual events can help raise more funds in less.

How should you organize events and raise money for animal shelters?

Here are some important steps to follow when organizing events to raise money:

Set SMART goals for the fundraiser and what it plans to achieve at the end of it.

Narrow the fundraising ideas aligning with the budget, goals, and purpose.

Plan the logistics of your fundraisers, covering the key aspects like venue, activities, sponsors, volunteers, and donations.

Partner with local businesses to help with the resources and reach the targeted supporters.

Raise awareness about your fundraiser with a multichannel approach to reach as many potential supporters as possible.

Show gratitude and follow up with your supporters to keep the engagement growing.

Track the performance of the fundraisers and celebrate milestones with the team members, volunteers, and supporters.

