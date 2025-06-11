You’re not alone if you’re a grassroots nonprofit trying to grow through online donations without a big budget, team, or time to invest right now. Luckily, donation apps are a cost-effective fundraising tool that meet today’s donors where they are– their phones and tablets.

Over half of nonprofit website traffic comes from a mobile device, and as more people make purchases through social media, shopping apps, and shoppable QR codes, a donation app can quickly capture their attention. It’s also one of the simplest ways for small nonprofits to collect donations without a complex tech setup.

This guide is built specifically for small nonprofits and community-led causes that are tired of platform fees, clunky tech, and donor drop-off. We’ll walk you through the best donation apps in 2025, with a spotlight on platforms like Zeffy, the only 100% free fundraising tool that lets you keep every dollar raised.

Top donation apps of 2025

Best donation apps for nonprofits:

Best charity apps for individuals:

Best donation apps for businesses and eCommerce:

Introduction to donation apps

What is a donation app, and what types of donation apps are there?

Donation apps boost awareness and offer a seamless mobile giving experience. With most nonprofit traffic from mobile and users spending 4+ hours daily on phones, apps provide the convenience people love.‍

Donation apps, available on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and Shopify, offer flexible, fast mobile giving with just a few clicks. They simplify fundraising and increase impact.

What are the different types of donation apps?

Nonprofit apps: Collect donations, engage donors, and boost fundraising.

Giving apps: Discover and support causes via mobile.

eCommerce apps: Enable donations during online purchases.

‍How to choose a donation app

‍Learn how to choose the right donation app for your organization as you begin to review the top options below in-depth. Take your time and see what users say alongside what sticks out for you and your team.

Checklist: Choosing the best donation apps for nonprofits

Fundraising: Run raffles, lotteries, auctions, events, peer-to-peer fundraising, donation sites

Donor tools: Build relationships and boosts retention with donor management

Tracking: Simple way to view data, make decisions

Easy interface: Simple for team and donors

Secure payments: All information is protected

Sharing: QR codes and social media sharing options

Checklist: Choosing the best donation apps for individuals

Navigation: Easy on phone and tablet

Secure payments: Data safe from fraud or leaks

Tax deductions: Claim for app donations

Charity search: Find nonprofits easily

Donation tracking: Manage and track donations

Checklist: Choosing the best donation apps for Businesses

Customization: Set incentives, find sponsors

Seamless: No disruptions during checkout

Easy: Intuitive donations and payment process, no support needed

Analytics: Track activity and performance

Payment options: Ability to accept digital wallets and multiple cards

Why small nonprofits need zero-fee donation apps

Every dollar matters for a small nonprofit. Unfortunately, many donation platforms and apps that can take 5–7% in processing and transaction fees from every gift.

These fees add up fast for grassroots teams with limited budgets, staff, or tech capacity. That’s why Zeffy is a game changer, offering simple online giving that’s fast to use, from anywhere, without compromising your bottom line.

Zeffy is the only 100% free donation platform. There are no platform fees, credit card processing costs, or monthly charges. You raise $100, and you keep $100—plain and simple.

See how fees add up (even on “low-fee” platforms)

Responsive Table Donation App Payment processing fee What you take home for every $5,000 raised Zeffy $0 $5,000 Venmo 1.9% plus $0.10 ~$4,895.00 Cash App 2.75% ~$4,862.50 Fundly 2.75% ~$4,862.50

Small budgets still deserve to make a big impact

When you’re a lean team trying to increase donor support, cover program costs, or fund your next significant initiative, paying hundreds in fees is unsustainable.

Zeffy gives grassroots nonprofits the power to:

Launch donation forms, events, raffles, and more in minutes

Accept mobile payments (Apple Pay, Google Pay, credit card, ACH)

Manage donor data without needing extra software

Raise more and keep it all





So, before you “absorb the cost” or increase your ask to make up for fees, why not choose the tool that ensures you get to see 100% of your donation dollars?

Best free donation apps for nonprofits

Let’s dive into a detailed donation apps comparison for grassroots nonprofits in 2025. These apps can expand beyond just donations and also offer features like event management, volunteer management, and powerful tools to track progress across various fundraising campaigns.

Responsive Table Charity Donation App Cost Rating (Capterra) Best for Zeffy $0 4.8/5 Zero-fee fundraising that’s simple for nonprofits and donors Venmo 1.9% plus $0.10 4.7/5 Engaging younger donors already using Venmo for payments Cash App 2.75% 4.2/5 On-the-go mobile giving with a simple and familiar interface Fundly 2.75% 3.8/5 Social media-based fundraising and crowdfunding campaigns

‍

1. Zeffy: Only zero-fee donation app for nonprofits

App type:

Nonprofit fundraising apps, free donation app, donation apps for nonprofits

Ratings:

‍4.8 /5 on Capterra

‍

Overview:

‍Zeffy is the only zero-fee fundraising platform built for nonprofit organizations. Over 50,000 nonprofits use Zeffy to collect donations on mobile phones, engage new donor audiences, host creative campaigns, and save on fees.

Zeffy is also a recurring donation app that allows donors to give on a regular basis for more reliable income and relationship building, without the complexity.

Donation app features:

Online donations

POS & in-person donations

Events ticketing

Raffles & lotteries

Peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns

Donor management and data

Donor engagement

Memberships for charity organizations

eCommerce and online store

Mobile-device friendly

Secure payment information

Pricing:

‍Zeffy is 100% free without hidden fees. They give you $100, you get $100.

Best for:

‍Grassroots nonprofit organizations who want to prioritize a seamless mobile giving experience that helps them increase donations, strong donation data to make informed decisions, and complete assurance that every dollar goes to their mission.

A view into the user experience:

“The forms are very easy to use and worked perfectly for our fundraising event. We are using a combination of ticketed event forms and donation forms. I love that they have options for automatic tax receipts, thank you emails, reminder emails, the ability to add and even require short answer questions with specific purchases, and options to add notes to any order.” Jennifer T.

‍

Responsive Table Pros Cons • Absolutely zero fees for nonprofits, so every dollar goes to your cause

• Tailored nonprofit features that cover the entire donor experience

• Simple mobile experience and options for customization

• Helps nonprofits raise money through various campaign types • The donor tipping model may get confusing

2. Venmo: Ideal for engaging younger generations of donors

App type:

Nonprofit fundraising apps, donation apps for nonprofits

Ratings:

‍4.7 /5 on Capterra

‍

Overview:

Venmo is an app for transferring money to friends and family, companies, and nonprofits. Users link their bank accounts and credit and debit cards to the app to make purchases quickly.

Nonprofits and 501(c)(3) organizations can create Venmo charity profiles to accept donations and raise funds.

‍

Accepts Venmo balance and major credit cards

Blue checkmark badge to build trust with supporters

Reporting on donation history

Same-day transfer funds

Mobile payments

QR code for in-person donations or livestream fundraising events

‍

Venmo charity profile pricing charges a fee of 1.9% plus $0.10 per donation received.

‍

Best for: ‍

Nonprofit organizations that want to appeal to younger generations of donors who already use the Venmo app. Venmo is great for donating directly to a cause but needs to support features like marketing or the ability to engage and manage donors.

‍

A view into the user experience:

“Great experience, from initially setting up a business account to receiving customer payments. The consumer trust people have for Venmo is also a huge plus, in comparison to other payment apps or using a card.” - Olivia G.

‍

Responsive Table Pros Cons • Familiar app trusted by younger donors

• Easy mobile payments and social sharing

• Instant transfers and QR code functionality • Charges donation fees

• Fees exist to transfer funds instantly

• Limited donor engagement

• Not built for nonprofits specifically

3. Cash App: Ideal for on-the-go and mobile giving

App type:

‍Nonprofit fundraising apps, donation apps for nonprofits

Ratings:

‍4.2 /5 on Capterra

‍

Overview:

‍Cash App is a financial services platform that makes collecting donations on any device effortless and quick. The app has many social components like $cashtags that link to a shareable URL and help people enhance marketing to donors.

Key features:

Shareable QR codes

Ability to share $cashtags for payments

Instant deposit of money

Mobile-friendly design

Payment verification options

‍

Cash App charges a 2.75% processing fee for purchases.

‍

Best for:

‍Nonprofit organizations who want to give donors a simple path to donate with a familiar interface and quick ways to share between mobile devices. Cash App lacks nonprofit-specific functionality for in-depth campaigns but can support direct giving.

‍

A view into the user experience:

“We have been using Cash App in our church for a year now and our people seem to like it. Especially the younger crowd” - Fred P.

‍

• Great for quick mobile giving

• Instant money deposits with QR and $cashtag options • Transaction fees apply to all donations

• Lacks advanced features for donor tracking or events

• Not designed for nonprofits specifically

4. Fundly: Ideal for social media fundraising

App type:

‍Nonprofit fundraising apps, donation apps for nonprofits

‍

‍3.8 /5 on Capterra

‍

Overview:

‍Fundly is an iOS app for nonprofits to raise money and accept donations from mobile devices or online. Individuals can also use Fundly to donate through Facebook, which contributes 25% of all Fundly donations.

‍

Facebook integration

Secure payments

Fundraising guides for donors

Custom donation page

Mobile optimized

Payment verification options

‍

Fundly charges a 2.75% processing fee for purchases.

‍

Best for: ‍

Nonprofit organizations that want to build awareness, gain more donors, and share crowdfunding campaigns online. Fundly's integration with Facebook makes it easy to share with new donor audiences with a mobile donation option.

‍

A view into the user experience:

“As a nonprofit, CRM software is critical to managing and keeping donors and members. We started using Fundly about a year and a half ago, and it has greatly improved our donor and member management.” - Alissa M.

‍

Responsive Table Pros Cons • Strong social sharing tools and Facebook integration

• Mobile optimized

• Custom donation pages • User ratings are lower compared to other apps

• Payment processing fees apply

• Features for donor management are not as in depth as other tools

‍

Best charity apps for individuals

If donors aren’t sure where to give, what causes to focus on, or how to get involved, a charity app can help. These apps can help users find organizations looking for support or find creative ways to give back.

5. ShareTheMeal: Best to provide meals to those in need

App type:

‍Charitable giving apps, donation collection app

‍

Reviews:

‍4/ 5 on Trustpilot

‍

Overview:

‍ShareTheMeal is an app created for fundraising in partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme. The app allows users to donate meals to those facing food insecurity worldwide.

To date, ShareTheMeal has shared over 212,000,000 meals to fight global hunger.

‍

Tax-deductible monthly/one-time donations

Change or cancel donations anytime

Set up ‘Challenges’ to fight hunger

Secure payments via Braintree (PayPal)

Track donations and their impact

‍

‍Minimum donation amount of $0.80 to begin.

‍

Best for:

‍Individuals looking to serve the hungry population worldwide from their phones.

‍

A view into the user experience:

“A very easy and simple way to help people during crisis, so many countries who need help” - Samantha Hutton

‍

• Low minimum donation required

• Easy recurring donations • Focuses on global hunger relief (less flexible for other causes)

• Limited customization for individuals

• Not built as a donation platform for nonprofits

‍

App type:

‍Charitable giving apps, donation apps for fundraising

‍

‍4.4/ 5 on the Apple App Store

‍

Overview:

‍RoundUp App is a fundraising tool for donors to find nonprofits and donate their change to make a difference. Individuals can manage one-time and recurring donations to various nonprofits from the RoundUp app.

‍

Discover new causes

Link multiple cards

Round up purchases for monthly donations

Pause or restart donations anytime

Set monthly donation limits

Available on all devices

Make donations as gifts

Tax-deductible donations

‍

Pricing:

‍RoundUp App is free for all donors.

Best for:

‍Individuals who want to find new causes and nonprofits to give to at once while tracking it all from a single user-friendly RoundUp app.

‍

A view into the user experience:

“We are a newer nonprofit and so our start with this was slow, but that was all on us. The staff at the Roundup app have been extremely helpful and encouraging and have given us all we need to succeed with this platform. The interface is simple and easy to navigate and it is any easy avenue for additional revenue from donors who are just getting to know your organization.” - Jantzev

‍

• Great to discover new causes

• Works well for recurring micro donations • Donation growth may be slower depending on spending volume

• Setup requires quite a few steps (linking cards, adjusting spend limits)

‍

App type:

‍Charity donation app, mobile donation app

‍

‍4.8/ 5 on the Apple App Store

‍

Overview: ‍

Charity Miles is a donation app that tracks exercise and turns miles into donations. You can donate to your favorite charities every time you run, walk, or bike ride and share your fundraising efforts with friends and family through the app.

Donation incentives like supporting a friend and being able to give in just a few minutes can increase engagement.

‍

Key features:

Activity tracking with phone pedometer & GPS

Strava, Apple Health, and Apple Watch integrations

Pledge Pages to gain support

Social media updates to secure pledges

‍

‍Charity Miles is free for all users.

‍

Best for:

‍Active individuals who want to turn their passions and hobbies into a way to give back through simple mobile tracking on their phones.

‍

A view into the user experience:

“I tried a few exercise charity apps that’s available on the App Store and this is the best one. You have so so many different charities you can choose from, I immediately chose the charity called Binx’s Home for Black Cats and I click circle with the dot at the bottom center, clicked on whatever type of exercise you’re going to do, wait a couple of seconds for the miles you’re walking/ how fast you’re going, etc to show up.” - Scarlet3311

‍

• Wide charity selection

• Fitness app integrations • Required physical activity to maximize impact

• Donation process is tied to sponsors and user engagement

‍

8. Makua: Ideal app to give back with a sense of community

App type:

Reviews:

‍5/5 on the Apple App Store

‍

Overview:

‍Makua is a fundraising app that helps you find nonprofits that align with your values and make donations. You also benefit from learning about causes, from education and healthcare to the environment and animal rights.

Makua Communities also allow you to contribute recurring donations to the causes you want to build closer relationships with.

‍

User-friendly interface

Nonprofit community discovery

Social giving to follow and connect with other givers

One-time and monthly donations

Manage multiple donations from a single profile

‍

‍You can use Makua by donating a minimum of $1 to a nonprofit's community.

‍

Best for:

Individuals seeking to engage with causes on a deeper level and connect with like-minded individuals who share similar charitable values.

‍

A view into the user experience:

“The app is so easy to navigate and within minutes you are able to find a cause you are passionate about. Provides easy to digest information on the non-profit/services you are choosing to support and then breaks down the donation categories for you. I was impressed that the app even categorizes the activities or materials you are supporting depending on the donation amount. Very easy and hassle free.” - Catalina

‍

• Focused on community and values

• In-depth cause information • Minimum donation is required to use the app

• Still growing in name recognition and features for donations

‍

Best donation apps for businesses and eCommerce

Many businesses may add a donation or charitable contribution to purchases as a way to help out communities in need or partner with a nonprofit as a corporate sponsor. These donation apps will help make the process simple and easily integrate into the existing customer experience.

9. Givz: Ideal for stores to collect donations for nonprofits through Shopify

App type:

‍eCommerce donation apps

‍

‍5/5 on the Shopify App Store

‍

Overview: ‍

Givz is a Shopify app that helps eCommerce stores collect donations on a charity's behalf. Businesses and companies can set a flat-rate donation amount for purchases of a certain total or apply a donation to any purchase.

You can also use Givz charity donation promotions without a Shopify store.

‍

Donations with product purchases

Add to Shopify cart/checkout

Donation products or landing pages

Choose nonprofits to support

‍

‍Givz offers three payment plans with varying levels of functionality:

Basic: $19/month

Essential: $99/month

Advanced: $299/month

‍

Best for:

‍Businesses with a Shopify store that want to increase revenue and charitable contributions to boost brand reputation.

‍

“An amazing team that is friendly and helpful. The app is easy to use and worked well with the incentives that aligned with my brand. Givz makes doing good seamless! Thank you” - User review

‍

• Boosts customer loyalty

• Supports nonprofit partnerships • Monthly subscription cost

• Focused on eCommerce but not suitable for all business types

‍

App type: ‍

Commerce donation apps

‍

‍4.7/5 on Shopify App Store

‍

Overview: ‍

Easy Donation is a Shopify app designed for businesses and companies seeking to find charities to support and provide an easy way for customers to make donations. Donations are added as part of the checkout process on Shopify stores while keeping purchases swift and easy.

‍

Single/multiple donation widgets

Standalone donation pages for nonprofits

Global nonprofit engagement

Custom receipts and tracking

‍

‍Easy Donation offers two pricing plans:

Basic plan: $6.99/month

Advanced plan: $9.99/month

‍

Best for:

‍Shopify store merchants looking to integrate a donation feature into their shop and customize the experience to collect donations.

‍

A view into the user experience:

“We are a non profit and use this app so that people purchasing merchandise from our online store have the option to give a donation with their purchase. The donation widget sits on the shopping cart page and has done well for us. Easy to set up and has not given us any issues. Support is also quick to respond. Highly recommend.” - Mighty Oaks

‍

• Highly customizable donation forms • Limited to PayPal transactions (that come with fees)

• Fewer built-in analytics

• No donor management or in-depth analytics

‍

11. Tip Cup: Ideal to collect donations and tips or upsells at checkout

App type:

‍eCommerce donation apps

‍

‍3.2/ 5 on the Shopify App Store

‍

Overview:

‍Tip Cup (formerly known as Tip Jar) is a Shopify app that encourages customers to offer a donation as a tip for a purchase. You can choose where to place custom upcharges on your website or at checkout.

‍

Compatible with PayPal, Shop Pay, Google Pay, and Apple Pay

Cashless tips are available through a custom button on Shopify storefront

Flexible wording to either accept donations or make an upsell

‍

‍Tip Cup costs $9.99 per month.

‍

Best for:

‍eCommerce stores that want to offer multiple avenues to donate various interaction points throughout a customer's experience on their site. Tip Cup may require your business to facilitate the transfer of donation money to a nonprofit or cause.

‍

A view into the user experience:

“This gets a full 5 stars just from the support from the Tip Jar team alone. Joe is outstanding and got it working with our very finicky situation, leading to a bunch of happy artists and easier accounting on my end. He was extremely patient and revisited our site several times as various things broke. Tip Jar itself is easy to install and use, and our vendors really like it.” - User review

‍

How Farzana uses Zeffy to raise more than $80,500 for Childhood Education

The Farzana Naeem Foundation raised over $80,500 using Zeffy’s mobile donation websites to collect donations and build awareness. Website visitors can access the mobile-optimized donation form from the nonprofit’s website with an easy-to-find donate button.

‍

Mobile-optimized donation form

Monthly/one-time donation options

Secure payments: ACH, cards, Apple/Google Pay

Suggested impactful donation amounts

Corporate sponsors and donation support

100% of gift goes to cause

Quick share: link, email, Facebook, LinkedIn, X

Pop-out info: builds trust without long forms

‍

Zeffy's 100% free cost structure additionally saved the Farzana Naeem Foundation $4,025 in fees. That kind of money makes a huge difference to fund their mission instead of payment processors.

‍

FAQ: Giving and collecting donations through an app

Can you tell me how to create a donation app? To create a donation app, you can develop software or customize an existing one.

Read how to create donation apps from scratch.

Several apps on the market take the guesswork out of connecting with causes with the experience you’re looking for.

Nonprofits can also offer a mobile-optimized donation experience with a tool like Zeffy, which makes it seamless to donate from your phone with a few clicks.

Can you tell me how to set up an online donation? You can add a donation form to your website to set up an online donation process and accept donations online as a nonprofit. Zeffy makes it easy to do this for free, handling your payment processing and donor management without hidden fees.

‍

What is the best free donation app for nonprofits? Zeffy is the best 100% free donation tool for nonprofits. Unlike most tools, Zeffy covers all transaction fees, so your organization receives the full donation amount with no hidden charges, even on credit card payments.

It’s designed for small nonprofits, making it easy to start collecting donations, manage events, and grow your donor base without a large budget or tech team.

‍

Which donation app charges the lowest fees? Zeffy is the only zero-fee fundraising platform, which sets it apart from other options. It charges $0 in platform and transaction fees, which is rare in the nonprofit tech space.

Other platforms often take a percentage of each donation or charge monthly fees, which can add up for small teams. Zeffy is supported by optional donor tips, which means your nonprofit keeps every dollar given.

