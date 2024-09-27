40 Fundraising Ideas for Clubs + Best Ways to Raise Money

Finding the right fundraising idea for your club doesn't have to be a challenge. A little creativity goes a long way, whether you're hosting an event, selling products and services, or creating a unique adventure. Achieving success with each of these fundraising ideas for clubs requires careful planning and active engagement from club members and the community.

Our top fundraising ideas for clubs

What are the best ways to raise funds for a club?

There are endless fundraising ideas to tap into, but having somewhere to start always helps. Student and community clubs can fundraise online or in person in various ways, but it is critical to choose fundraising activities that match your donor base.

Selling products and holding fundraising events are widespread and time-honored fundraising ideas, but technological advances have made other fundraising efforts equally successful. Alternatively, check out our practical fundraiser ideas for college clubs.

Creative club fundraising ideas invite community members to a unique and memorable experience that people pay for typically, with the added benefit of supporting a great cause as they donate money.

Sell services and items

Product and service sales are simple, affordable fundraising ideas for club members. Your club can sell concessions at a sporting event, donate services like tutoring or yard work, and more.

Host an event

Event fundraising ideas are popular because they're a fun way to collect donations. Fundraising events are everywhere, so you'll want your concert, party, or activity to stand out. Get creative!

Crowdfunding campaigns

Student groups and clubs can add a crowdfunding campaign to almost any fundraiser. Whether hosting an a-thon event (such as a read-a-thon) or a virtual challenge, crowdfunding campaigns can be an excellent way to reach more people on social media platforms and raise more money.

Membership fees

Membership fees are standard for groups like the Chamber of Commerce or PTO/PTA. School clubs rarely consider this a potential fundraising idea, but with some creativity, you can create fun and unique ways to encourage people to donate monthly.

Service Club Fundraising Ideas

Many school and college clubs are based on service. Finding ways to use club members' skills and talents to support the community is a lovely way to raise funds for your club. Fundraising ideas that help you make the most of the time and resources you have can place more funding in your mission.

1. Tech Repair

Are you a tech club, or do you have club members with impressive technology skills? A tech repair fundraiser can be a free way to raise money from community members who need computer or tech help. Charge a few dollars for your services and share with donors how their payment will be used to help your club.

‍

2. Custom Songwriting

Members with artistic talents can turn a public service into a fundraiser for your club. One way to do this is by offering customized songs for people's birthdays and anniversaries for a small fee.

‍

3. Tech Recycling Drive

Your neighbors hate recycling technology tools like old laptops, DVD players, streaming sticks, etc. A simple fundraising idea for clubs is to offer to pick up and drop off old items for disposal. You can contact your local municipality for a list of recyclable items. Put the list on your website or social media page and encourage donors to give or charge a small fee for this service.

‍

4. Self-Defense Workshop

Young women know how dangerous life can be, but few have the self-defense skills to protect themselves. Another way your service club can provide community service is by teaching community members a self-defense workshop online or in person. Contact your local community center to see if you can use the location for free or at a discount, and promote the event through word-of-mouth, emails, or social media posts.

‍

5. Fitness Challenge

A fitness challenge for the community can support your neighbors while raising funds for your club. Come up with a fitness challenge that anyone can do, create a donation page online, and produce an inspirational video or story to get people excited about your fundraising campaign.

Charge entry fees for participation and offer prizes to the winners. Another way to increase your fundraiser's revenue is with a crowdfunding campaign. Encourage all participants to create their fundraising page and collect donations from supportive friends and family.

6. Dog Washing Station

A dog is man's best friend, but keeping them clean can be difficult. Student clubs can handle this problem by setting up a table to wash community dogs for a few hours. You only need a parking lot or park, water hoses, buckets, dog shampoo, towels, and a few tasty treats. Promote the dog wash online and with colorful signs posted around the community. Set up a donation box to accept donations from thankful dog owners.

‍

7. Sports Tournament

A sports tournament combines physical activity, community engagement, and learning new skills with a fun spin for charity. Club members can tap into their organization, teamwork, leadership, and planning strengths to host the event and invite participants to form teams that compete in various sports. You can highlight the club’s commitment to service to attract sponsors and donors excited about supporting the event and spreading the word in the broader community.

‍

‍8. Car Wash

Just like a dog washing station, a car wash is straightforward and relatively simple to play for schools and college clubs. Members can be hands-on to make supporters' day and earn money with solid interpersonal and cleaning skills, making it an experience to remember.

A car wash also gives club members a direct opportunity to interact with the community around them and build relationships that can extend past the single event into loyal donations for the future.

‍9. Family Walk a Thon

A walk-a-thon gives service clubs a way to pull in participation from supporters at any age and activity level. This idea can promote health, well-being, and community togetherness, leaning on club members to practice planning and creative skills to organize it all. Clubs can sell tickets to join the experience or organize donation pledges for every mile walked.

Fundraising Events for Clubs

An event can be a fun way to raise hundreds or thousands of dollars. In a crowded fundraising field, you must develop event ideas that match your club's mission and stand out from other fundraisers near you.

10. Themed Dinner Party

Why not use your club members' acting skills to turn a fundraising dinner into a show? Host a murder mystery or write a custom show to make the night a fundraising success. Connect with a local restaurant or cooking club to create a delicious meal for audience members and split the income evenly.

11. Music Concert Series

There are a few ways your club can do a music concert series. The traditional music concert series needs a coffee house or performance venue where local bands or musicians can play. Your club can promote the series on social media and with flyers and charge an entry fee to community members. You can also offer the series online and ask for donations or host a karaoke contest that your audience can join for a fee.

12. Fashion Challenge

A fashion challenge can be another way for artistic or eco-friendly clubs to raise funds. You can develop a list of outfit ideas with limitations, like using only garbage or used items. Charge participants a small fee and raise extra money with a fashion show.

13. Trivia Night

Trivia nights are a common event idea for clubs, but you can turn it into a memorable evening with a crazy theme. Find a local bar or restaurant to hold your event. Include a silent auction and sell raffle tickets to raise money.

14. Cook-Off Competition

A bake sale or cook-off competition is a fun opportunity to raise money and show club members' culinary talents. Choose a theme like BBQ, sweet treats, or a chili cook-off. Hold your event at a local park or school for enough room for event participants and attendees. Set up a donation box and use an online platform to collect gifts from supporters through your club's website or credit card.

15. Food Truck Festival

If you want to avoid cooking but want to provide good food, a food truck festival has become a trendy fundraising event idea. Contact local businesses and set up contracts that promise a large crowd in exchange for a percentage of the income. Your club is responsible for marketing the event; the food trucks do the rest. You can increase your club's fundraising efforts with raffle tickets and t-shirt sales.

16. Bike-a-thon

A bike-a-thon can be a family fun day or an athletic challenge. Your club must contact your municipality to access a local park or community street. Then, collect a signup fee from bikers and create an online donation form for donations. You can start a peer-to-peer fundraising campaign to raise more money and encourage participants to create an online donation page to raise funds from their supporters. Set up check-in and vendor tables for local businesses and sponsors to promote and sell their wares.

‍

17. Dance-a-thon

A dance-a-thon is a different take on the traditional a-thon event. These became popular during the Great Depression and allowed people to win cash prizes if they danced all night. A modern version of this fundraising event will combine a dance party with peer-to-peer fundraising, where dancers can collect funds based on the hours they stay on the dance floor.

18. Sports Tournaments

Sports tournaments are another athletic challenge that can work for any sports organization. Set up a chart for teams to play each other to see who is best. Charge fees to team members or individuals and collect an entrance fee from the crowd. Sell drinks and concessions during the long day and sell t-shirts to help meet your fundraising goals.

Product Fundraisers for Clubs

The Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts have had the most success in product sales. Your club may not raise as much, but finding a unique product to promote your mission and raise funds can help raise money.

You can also check out our article on 95 profitable things to sell for school fundraisers.

19. Food Subscription Service

Food subscription services have become big business for many companies. If you're a cooking club, this is an excellent fundraising idea that combines your talents and donors' needs. Create a list of recipes where you excel and a sales page on your club's website with a monthly fee or individual prices for each meal.

20. Thrift Store Pop-Up

Thrift stores are extremely popular with younger generations. Names like Goodwill or Savers are well-known for affordable clothes and home goods. Your club can jump on the thrift store bandwagon and set up a thrift pop-up store. Collect used goods from club and community members, and contact a local business to set up your thrift store pop-up on their sidewalk or in a local park.

21. Coffee Cart

Most people have a favorite coffee drink. A coffee cart is another simple fundraising idea for your club. Choose a few favorites and sell them to club members during meetings. Or set up a coffee cart and sell drinks to passersby.

22. Community Cookbook

Another way to collect donations with product sales is a community cookbook. This can be a separate fundraiser or part of your club's community cook-off event. Ask club and community members for their favorite recipes and a picture of the result, or cook them yourself and take a picture. Sell the cookbook at your event or online.

23. Personalized Plant Pots

A unique product for eco-friendly clubs is a personalized plant pot. Your club can collect used pots from thrift stores and community members, decorate and design them with inspirational and environmental messages, and sell them to the public online.

24. Book Sale

A book sale supports a curiosity for a good story and can repurpose items that often sit on our bookshelves. Club members can collect inventory from friends and families and community donations, confirm quality is strong, and focus on various topics. From there, a pop-up book store can be set up to organize books, or you can get creative with an online version by selling through your nonprofit’s website or social media.

25. Art Auction With Local Businesses and Artists

Imagine bringing some local artists together for a creative display of art that supporters can bid on to win. Partnering with local talent can attract more passionate participants who can’t wait to see what’s being created in their community. You can charge admission for the event to boost donations and collect a portion of the proceeds from each piece sold.

26. Community Yard Sale

The great appeal of a yard sale can be taken to the next level with a park or street full of items to sell that attract a wide array of shoppers. A yard sale can feature affordable furniture, clothes, decorations, and more options. Your club can gather items ahead of time and display them all together or rent out a space for members and their families to set up and sell. This is a cost-effective way to raise funds, and you can create a yard sale series until all inventory clears out.

27. Holiday Market

The holiday season is a great time to focus on selling a product to raise money for your club because people tend to be in the mindset to purchase gifts for others and give back. A holiday market can curate homemade gifts, from hand-painted ornaments to jewelry you collect or make yourself in the club. Members can work booths and add an option to do holiday gift wrapping for an extra funding boost.

Creative Fundraising Ideas for Clubs

Clubs for actors, designers, musicians, and artists have more fundraising options than most. Selling products, offering services, or hosting a fun event can help share your club's mission and raise money.

28. Henna Tattoo Booth

Henna is a temporary option for people who have always wanted a tattoo but fear the permanence. Good henna artists are hard to find, so if you have a member or know of someone with these talents, a henna tattoo booth could be a unique raising money opportunity for your club.

29. Photo Booth

Photo booths can cost a little and are a creative way to excite supporters and raise money. Thankfully, everyone has a smartphone now, so you won't have to use your camera. Set up a few rooms in a local school, create fun backgrounds, and offer costumes and props. Charge a fee to use the rooms and encourage visitors to share their pictures on social media.

30. DIY Home Decor Workshops

High school and college students love decorating their rooms to share their passions and personality. A DIY Home Decor Workshop held by your club can help them create custom picture frames, wall displays, comforters, and more to add to beautify their space. Hold the event online or in person, charge an entry fee, or collect donations.

31. Eco-Friendly Plant Competition

People love to support the environment, so why not invite them to an eco-friendly plant competition where they can design creative displays or grow sustainable plants that are easy to keep alive? Club members can create winning categories such as “Most Creative” or “Most Unique Design with Recyclable Materials” to entice participants. You can charge admission or think outside the box by having an audience vote for their favorites by placing donations in a bucket per participant.

‍

Experience-Based Fundraisers for Clubs

Experience-based fundraisers offer participants a unique and memorable experience in exchange for their support. Instead of selling products and services, these fundraisers focus on enjoyable experiences.

32. Photo Scavenger Hunt

A photo scavenger hunt is an interactive activity where supporters find a list of items, themes, or tasks and take pictures. Your club can hold this event entirely online. Choose a date and time for the event, set up a webpage with a list of items to find, and have people register to participate. As they take the picture, have them post it on your social media platform with a #hashtag campaign. This event type can be a great way to raise money and promote your club.

33. Adventure Trips

An adventure trip can range from a whitewater rafting trip to a hiking tour led by your group. Your club's location will determine whether this is an option. Develop a plan for your adventure trip and promote it online and through word-of-mouth to excite supporters. Charge a reasonable fee to bring supporters on the adventure of their lives.

‍

34. Virtual Gaming Tournament

Popular video games like Escape from Tarkov and Final Fantasy have a large following. Your club can capitalize on the game's popularity and host a virtual gaming tournament fundraiser. Choose the game, date, and time, and select a platform. Create the tournament rules and promote your tournament online. Collect registration fees and donations from participants.

‍

35. Cardboard Cup Regalia

This fun and creative fundraising idea offers participants and spectators a unique and creative experience. People create a boat out of cardboard and enter the race to see who makes it to the finish line first and who sinks. An entry fee is collected, and tickets are sold to watch the fun.

‍

36. Obstacle Course Event

This exciting and interactive idea can give your club the memorable experience you’re after for participants of any age or physical activity level. Creating obstacles opens the door for creativity, and navigating the course as a team fosters a strong sense of community and shared experience that can broaden fundraising reach and even membership.

You can charge an entry fee and secure local sponsors who can provide refreshment booths or t-shirts for each team to entice more engagement at every step. A creative prize for the winner will also help create a memory that keeps people returning for a future fundraising event.

37. Karaoke Night

Who doesn’t love a good karaoke night? This fundraising idea is something your supporters and members won’t forget as they take turns singing their hearts out and bonding over their musical skills (or lack thereof).

Club members can tap into marketing skills to add a theme, like 80s night or favorite movie soundtracks, to engage the ideal audience and attract them to participate for a small fee at the door. You could also make it a competition for some more fun and motivation to belt it out.

38. Paint and Sip

A paint and sip combines creative expression with a night to relax together. It’s become a popular bonding activity that you can make your own to boost social interaction around our club. Club members can choose a design and lead participants through it while pouring refreshments and engaging guests in great conversation. Admission for an event like this can be a higher price, especially when it means contributing to a great cause.

39. Movie Night

Get your club members together for a movie night around a particular theme or related topic that feels timely to engage supporters to attend. You can assign roles such as ticket sales, pizza sales, refreshment booths, and snack handouts to boost the experience even more.

You may choose a venue like a school gym to host your event or get creative with an outdoor picnic blanket and pillow-style night for members, friends, and families to come together around.

40. Meditation Event

‍Even the most passionate supporters and members need some downtime. It’s hard to slow down, but imagine if your club fundraising ideas presented the perfect opportunity to embrace a healthy lifestyle. A meditation event can invite participants to a day of getting still, reflecting on intentions, and practicing breathwork skills to navigate a stressful and chaotic life.

This idea provides a nurturing space for your supporters in exchange for an entry fee and can also be a great appreciation event for the loyal donors who keep your club afloat. You can easily make this an online event to reach people worldwide.

4 Best Tips to Make Your Club Fundraising Ideas a Success

Successful fundraisers combine compelling fundraising ideas with strategic planning. The following tips make planning and promotion easier and encourage long-term relationships with your club's supporters.

Engage Club Members

Involve club members in the planning and execution of your fundraising ideas. Encourage their ideas, ask them to volunteer their time, and ask them to promote the event with their network. Fundraisers should always be more than one-person job.

Create Exciting Marketing Materials

Develop eye-catching and persuasive marketing materials to bring your fundraising ideas to life. Posters, flyers, social media graphics, email newsletters, and press releases can communicate the purpose of your fundraiser and why people should participate.

Use Multiple Promotion Channels

Make sure you share marketing material on multiple channels. Social media posts, website event pages, email marketing, and word-of-mouth are a few of the many opportunities to share your upcoming fundraiser.

Follow up and Show Gratitude

Whether they bought coffee or donated thousands to your club, donors want to feel appreciated. After the fundraiser, follow up with participants to express gratitude for their involvement and contributions with thank-you letters.

Share the impact of your fundraising ideas on your club and highlight how their support made a difference. Continue to send updates on your club and invite them to more fundraising activities they may enjoy.

How Shrewsbury Elementary PTO Raised Almost $3,000 with Zeffy Supporting Fundraising Efforts

Before 2023, Shrewsbury Elementary PTO only accepted cash and check donations from its members. That was until it found Zeffy's 100% free fundraising platform. Zeffy's online donation forms, e-commerce store, and Tap-to-play features have helped it raise almost $3,000 and save $147 in platform and credit card processing fees.

Kick Off Club Fundraising Ideas With Zeffy

Exploring club fundraising ideas can play a crucial role in the health and sustainability of your college club. Successful fundraisers provide financial support, community engagement, and mission advancement. The fundraising ideas and strategies we've listed in this article can enhance the success of your club's fundraising efforts and meaningfully impact the campus and your community.

Zeffy offers your club a host of fundraising tools for free! Sign up to kick start some fresh ideas:

Sell raffle tickets online as a modern fundraising method

Sell products to raise funds

Challenge participants to join a peer-to-peer fundraiser

Host auctions for raising money

Collect online donations to support you in raising funds

Track all campaigns and donor engagement data with minimal effort

