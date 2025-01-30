How is Zeffy free?
Nonprofit software

Compare the Top 10 Grant Databases for Nonprofits (Free options!)

January 30, 2025

When your nonprofit isn’t sure where to find grants you’re qualified for and align to your mission, funding can feel like an uphill battle. That’s where grant databases come in, helping to simplify the search process and curate funding opportunities tailored to your organization with a few clicks.

Whether you’re just starting your grant search or feel ready to switch things up and make life easier, this list of the top 10 nonprofit grant databases is here to help.

Explore the top 10 grant databases for nonprofits

Top 10 grant databases for nonprofits

Grant Database Feature Highlights Cost Ratings

Zeffy

- Unlimited research tailored to your nonprofit
- No cost
- Simple interface

100% free

Instrumentl

- Intelligent matching
- In-depth 990 insights

$299–$899/month

5/5 (Capterra)

Foundation Directory Online

- Access to 312,000+ grantmakers

$54.99–$219.99/month

4.6/5 (G2)

GrantWatch

- 9,000+ active grants
- SMART search tools.

$18/week, $59/month, or $199/year.

4.6/5 (G2)

GrantStation

- Comprehensive funder profiles

Membership fees apply

3.7/5 (G2)

Grants.gov

- Federal grants database
- Mobile app

Free

2.4/5 (App Store)

Pivot-RP

- AI-powered recommendations
- Institution-specific customization

Custom pricing (institution-specific).

No rating available

GrantForward

- Dynamic search engine
- Over 21,000 sponsors

Custom pricing: 30-day free trial.

No rating available

GrantSelect

- Detailed records
- Varied funding sources.

Custom quote required for pricing.

No rating available

Grant Gopher

- User-friendly database

$9- $49/month

No rating available

Zeffy

Zeffy is a 100% free grant finder that simplifies the process of researching funding options. The intuitive interface makes it easy for any organization to search through grants based on mission, location, and purpose. So often, finding the perfect grant can feel layered by complex systems and databases that put so much in front of you that you must spend more time sifting through and deciding what’s best to apply for. We want to make that more manageable with the most straightforward search bar experience that surfaces the latest grants with all the information you need on the same intuitive web page.Every little expense adds up, so you can guarantee with Zeffy that you’ll never have to add a monthly payment to use solutions that simplify your life.

Pros

Cons

Pricing

Zeffy’s grant finder tool (like its entire fundraising platform) is entirely free. Its fundraising platform has a 4.9/5 “value for money” rating on Capterra, which reflects its mission of maximizing nonprofit proceeds by cutting out costly fees.

Reviews

“Zeffy has changed the way that I do things - it has made my life so much simpler. By having everything on Zeffy, I can take care of so many things in just one place, and in a more intuitive way than some other platforms. The staff have been helpful and friendly. Seriously, Zeffy has saved my sanity and renewed my ability to focus more on the work I do rather than scattering my energy every which way.” - Maude S.

Start finding your next funding opportunities with Zeffy’s free grant finder.

Instrumentl

Instrumentl is an all-in-one platform that simplifies grant discovery, management, and tracking. Nonprofits, researchers, and grant writers can automate the grant search process, centralize their workflow, and use intelligent matching features to focus less on research and more on creating impact.

Pros

Cons

Pricing

Instrumentl offers nonprofit plans with tiered pricing:

Reviews

Capterra: 5/5 

“I rave about Instrumentl to everyone in my field and consider it an asset to hiring Full-Circle Fundraising for grant writing and prospecting. My clients greatly benefit from the information I am able to provide them.” - Dawn M.

Foundation Directory Online (FDO) by Candid

The Foundation Directory Online (FDO) by Candid is a comprehensive grant database that helps nonprofits identify and connect with funders. Intuitive search tools make it easy to identify funders across 312,000 grantmakers.

Pros

Cons

Pricing

Reviews

G2: 4.6/5

“The Foundation Directory Online is one of the most valuable resources for researching funding opportunities. It is comprehensive and has been around for a long time. I remember the days when it was a printed directory, and it was valuable back then. Besides being able to sort foundations by state and funding priority, you can also look for board members, and grantees and access 990s all in one place.” - Monica G.

GrantWatch

GrantWatch is a great resource for nonprofits, municipalities, and other organizations looking to streamline their grant-seeking process and access a wide array of funding. The database of thousands of current grant opportunities and tools is designed to simplify the search and application process.

Pros

Cons

Pricing

GrantWatch offers flexible subscription options:

Reviews

“America Cares Too wouldn't know about First American Bank grant if it wasn't for GrantWatch. We won the grant from First American Bank which is needed for the support of America Cares Too, Disabled Veterans Rights Diversity Workforce Advocacy Program. " - Homer Lee Bizzle III M.A. Ed.

Take a look at the top nonprofit start-up grants

GrantStation

GrantStation provides nonprofits the tools to find the right grantmakers, develop competitive proposals, and secure funding. Access to thousands of quality, easy-to-read, and updated quality profiles throughout the year simplifies the grant research process.

Pros

Check out the top foundation grants for nonprofits.‍

Cons

Pricing

GrantStation offers a single membership level that provides full access to its database and tools. Membership fees vary depending on promotional offers and partnerships, but standard pricing details are not transparent on their website.

Reviews

G2: 3.7/5 rating 

“Found and applied for multiple grants on GS. We've tried several grant search engine solutions, Grantstation has similar results to others, sometimes even better, but it comes at 1/10th the price of others. Would highly recommend Grantstation for anyone looking for grants, and especially for anyone more on the budget conscious side.” - Verified User in Education Management

Grants.gov

Grants.gov is a comprehensive platform specializing in federal funding opportunities and includes some state-level options. Nonprofits looking to secure government grants across various sectors, including health, education, and community services, can benefit from using this database and its mobile app alongside others.

‍Take a look at our full list of government grants for nonprofits

Pros

Cons

Pricing

Grants.gov is completely free to use, providing open access to federal funding opportunities for nonprofits.

Reviews

Apple app store: 2.4 /5 (specific to mobile app)

“Excellent interface, very intuitive and nicely designed app that really facilitates the usually difficult process of searching for grants.” Meriem B

Pivot -RP

Pivot-RP is a research funding database that helps researchers, faculty members, and administrators discover the right funding opportunities. This tool connects users with global and local funding resources, collaborating with millions of researchers worldwide who can support their goals.

Pros

‍-> Take a look at the top international grants for nonprofits

Cons

Pricing

Pricing for Pivot-RP is not publicly available. To get access, you must create an account through a participating institution. 

Reviews

“Pivot-RP is a one-stop-shop for funding opportunities. When I train my faculty on how to use Pivot, it blows their mind.” - Sangita Pawar

GrantForward

GrantForward simplifies the grant search process with a search engine that provides personalized recommendations across an extensive database of funding opportunities. With over 21,000 sponsors and advanced technology for accurate updates, GrantForward empowers researchers and institutions to find the proper grants quickly and efficiently.

Pros

Cons

Pricing

GrantForward offers a 30-day free trial with full access to all features for everyone within an institution. After the trial, subscription-based pricing varies by institution size, population, and annual research expenditures. 

Reviews

“GrantForward is our university’s go-to resource in helping our investigators find research opportunities. The site is easy to navigate and the customer service has been phenomenal.” - Kristel Seth, Director, Research and Sponsored Programs

GrantSelect

GrantSelect is a user-friendly online database with a wide range of grants, awards, and fellowships, spanning areas like biomedical research, education, arts programs, and community services. Each funding opportunity record includes contact information, eligibility requirements, deadlines, and funding amounts that help nonprofits streamline their grant search. 

Pros

Cons

Pricing

GrantSelect requires an institution subscription, and pricing is not listed publicly on the organization’s website. 

Reviews

“GrantSelect is a powerful tool for identifying potential sponsors. With multiple prospects, you can find the best fit for any proposed project.” - GrantSelect homepage

Grant Gopher

Grant Gopher offers a user-friendly and affordable grant research database tailored to the needs of nonprofit organizations and grant writers. Customizable search filters improve accessibility to help users easily stay on top of available grants.

Pros

Cons

Pricing

Reviews

"This is a really good service for finding grants.  Better than many others I have used."  - Heather Puff, PHF YMCA

How to stand out and win corporate grants: 3 quick tips

1. Find your ideal match

There are many options for available grants, but finding one that matches your mission and values matters. When you show how your work aligns with what a funder cares about, you’re way more likely to get that “yes” and showcase a mutual interest in doing good.

2. Showcase your success

It’s one thing to tell funders about your mission and cause and another to back it up with a display of the fantastic things you’ve accomplished. If you’re just starting, you can showcase your founding story, the impact you plan to make with the proper funding, and examples of community outcomes that can help a grantmaker see how their contributions will make a difference.

3. Make it personal

Before you hit “apply,” take time to understand the key decision-makers for each grant. Building relationships early helps your grant proposal feel more tailored. It allows you to speak to the person (or people) who ultimately decides if your organization is a good fit.

Start your search with all the simplicity and none of the cost.
Try out Zeffy’s grant database.

Frequently asked questions: Grant databases for nonprofits

Zeffy offers the best 100% free grant database for nonprofits looking to quickly surface results and build funding for their mission without the hassle of a complicated interface. The simple search allows you to find personalized funding options based on your location, mission, and keywords to tailor results further.

Start using Zeffy’s grant database for free today.

Yes, several grant databases are available, including the options listed above. Some databases offer more in-depth searches, so it may be a good idea to explore a few before committing to the subscriptions many databases require.

Explore the 9 best marketing grants for nonprofits

To see what grants a nonprofit has received, you can check public databases like GuideStar (now part of Candid), which provides financial information on nonprofits, including grant history.

Grab our free walkthrough of Form 990 for nonprofits to learn more.

Many platforms, like Zeffy’s grant research tool, can act as grant search engines. These databases allow you to search for grants by keywords, funding types, eligibility, and more, helping you find opportunities that align with your nonprofit’s needs.

Written by
Camille Duboz

