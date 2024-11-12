9 Best Marketing Grants for Nonprofits in 2024

Marketing grants are a game-changer for nonprofits seeking to amplify their message and impact. These specialized funding opportunities provide the financial strength and expertise needed to launch powerful outreach campaigns, often without straining limited resources.
In today's digital-first world, effective marketing can mean the difference between a thriving nonprofit and one that struggles to be heard. Marketing grants offer a lifeline, enabling organizations to invest in professional strategies, tools, and talent that might otherwise be out of reach.
This guide explores nine standout marketing grants available to nonprofits in 2024. We'll delve into their unique offerings, eligibility requirements, and application processes.
Marketing grants provide nonprofits with financial support for promotional activities. These grants may come as direct funding, advertising credits, or free marketing services and tools. Foundations, corporations, and sometimes government agencies offer these grants to nonprofits.
You can use these funds for several activities, such as:
Marketing grants offer transformative advantages beyond just increased visibility:
The Google Ad Grants program provides eligible nonprofits with up to $10,000 monthly in advertising credits on Google Ads. This enables organizations to create targeted online campaigns, potentially increasing visibility and website traffic. Nonprofits can use these credits to promote their mission, events, and fundraising initiatives across Google's search network.
To qualify, your nonprofit must meet the eligibility criteria set by your country for nonprofit organizations. After confirming your eligibility, you need to create a Google for Nonprofits account and get verified. Then, you can activate your Google Ad account to receive funds.
Note: Some kinds of organizations are not eligible for this program, including:
The Big Sea Wavemakers Grant offers free marketing services worth up to $30,000 to transform your unique ideas into powerful digital campaigns. When you get a Wavemakers Grant, you unlock custom expertise and vital tools. These resources help you amplify your voice and make a lasting impact online.
Beyond financial aid, grantees also gain access to valuable networking and mentorship opportunities.
Big Sea's grant focuses on mission-driven nonprofits who want to boost their impact through marketing.
Ideal candidates are organizations that have already invested in dedicated marketing resources. It could be an individual or a team. This setup helps Big Sea work with your in-house talent to put plans into action.
The Awesome Foundation is a worldwide network of many local chapters that award $1,000 micro-grants each month. Most chapters are based in specific areas, with a few focusing on particular themes.
When applying, look for the chapter where your organization has its roots, as this connection can boost your chances of success.
Most chapters prefer organizations or projects that support the growth of their communities. Some occasionally will consider applications from further locations.
The only way to be sure is to apply through the Awesome Foundation website. Some kinds of projects with limited community scope are generally not supported.
The GlobalGiving Accelerator Program is a virtual training course combined with a crowdfunding campaign. It offers opportunities to develop skills, access marketing tools, and enhance your supporter base.
The program begins with an optional week-long training curriculum, followed by the Accelerator Campaign phase. To graduate, organizations must raise at least $5,000 from 40 or more unique donors.
Any registered nonprofit organization in the world is eligible to apply.
Bonterra's Jumpstart Program empowers nonprofits through technology-driven capacity building. It provides you with fundraising training and tools to boost both your finances and mission awareness.
The journey begins with an intensive data boot camp, where participants select a personal coach and meet their dedicated support team. This initial phase sets the foundation for your growth.
Nonprofits must be within Bonterra’s service regions and demonstrate a proven history of fundraising. Applicants are required to commit at least five hours weekly to fundraising activities and use the provided software. Completion of an initial assessment is mandatory for grant consideration.
The Knight Foundation Marketing Grants are available in 26 cities and towns that share a unique connection: They are places where James L. Knight and John S. Knight once ran newspapers. Grants are given by invitation and span across three key areas: journalism, arts, and community development.
Any registered charitable organization in the US in the field of arts, journalism, or community development can apply.
The Knight Foundation does not support:
The Unless Project provides significant support to nonprofits tackling critical global challenges in health, environment, and social advocacy. Each year, four nonprofits are selected for comprehensive support.
Nonprofits with an annual operating budget of less than $3 million, based in the U.S., and focused on health, sustainability, or social advocacy can apply.
The Weingart Foundation offers unrestricted financial support to nonprofits, particularly organizations that drive racial, social, and economic equity. These funds allow organizations to allocate resources where they are needed most, including marketing and outreach.
Nonprofits that build community power and demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in their staffing and governance can apply. Applications are by invitation only.
NBCUniversal's Local Impact Grants provide significant financial support to nonprofits working on youth education, community engagement, and developing pathways for emerging talent. The program focuses on empowering the next generation of storytellers from underrepresented communities, helping them explore careers in arts, news, sports, and entertainment.
These grants are open to two types of organizations: nonprofits with a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status and groups with fiscal sponsors.
They must meet specific criteria to qualify:
Working with organizations that share your values and mission is crucial for nonprofits to build lasting partnerships. A strong alignment helps maintain your reputation and strengthens relationships with donors and supporters. When researching potential grant opportunities, look beyond funding amounts to understand the funder's core values and community impact.
Grant funders similarly seek nonprofits that share their values. Before applying, thoroughly check the grant-funding organization's website, social media, and press coverage. This will help you ensure that you choose a funding organization with shared values.
Grant databases on platforms like GrantStation and Candid Foundation Directory are great for kickstarting your search.
Carefully review each grant's specific requirements before applying, as criteria and eligibility can vary widely between funders
Ensure your nonprofit meets all stated conditions and that you have the resources to prepare a strong application. This initial review helps you focus on the most suitable opportunities, increasing your chances of success and avoiding wasted effort.
Use grant management software to organize the list of programs, applications, and deadlines.
Include a well-thought-out marketing plan in your grant proposal. This helps show your nonprofit has a clear vision and strategic approach. It justifies the need for funding, shows you're prepared, and gives funders clarity.
When creating your marketing plan, present a detailed strategy outlining how the grant funds will be used to achieve specific marketing goals.
Cultivate connections with potential funders through various channels. Engage with foundations via email or phone to discuss your organization's goals.
Attend relevant community events and conferences to network with prospective grantors. Follow funding organizations on social media and participate in meaningful interactions. Building these relationships can provide valuable insights and potentially uncover new funding opportunities.
Participate in grant writing workshops or courses to enhance your proposal skills. These sessions, available both locally and online, offer insights into funders' priorities and teach effective proposal writing techniques.
Beyond improving your grant applications, these workshops often provide networking opportunities and may introduce you to previously unknown grant sources.
Check our guide on 15 grant writing certifications for nonprofit
Partnering with a grant writer can significantly increase your chances of securing nonprofit marketing grants. An experienced professional brings valuable expertise to your team.
They help you navigate the grant application process with ease. They know where to find marketing grants, what to look for, and how to write good proposals for the greatest impact.
Read our guide to learn about grant writing for nonprofits
Marketing grants can significantly amplify your nonprofit's outreach and impact. By aligning with like-minded funders, developing strong relationships, and crafting compelling proposals, you can increase your chances of securing these valuable resources.
Marketing grants can significantly amplify your nonprofit's outreach and impact. By aligning with like-minded funders, developing strong relationships, and crafting compelling proposals, you can increase your chances of securing these valuable resources.
