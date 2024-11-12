9 Best Marketing Grants for Nonprofits in 2024

Marketing grants are a game-changer for nonprofits seeking to amplify their message and impact. These specialized funding opportunities provide the financial strength and expertise needed to launch powerful outreach campaigns, often without straining limited resources.

In today's digital-first world, effective marketing can mean the difference between a thriving nonprofit and one that struggles to be heard. Marketing grants offer a lifeline, enabling organizations to invest in professional strategies, tools, and talent that might otherwise be out of reach.

This guide explores nine standout marketing grants available to nonprofits in 2024. We'll delve into their unique offerings, eligibility requirements, and application processes.

Top 9 marketing grants for nonprofits

What are marketing grants for nonprofits?

Marketing grants provide nonprofits with financial support for promotional activities. These grants may come as direct funding, advertising credits, or free marketing services and tools. Foundations, corporations, and sometimes government agencies offer these grants to nonprofits.

You can use these funds for several activities, such as:

Social media marketing

Website development and search engine optimization (SEO)

Public relations and advertising

Branding and graphic design

Email marketing and direct mail

Conferences, seminars, and other in-person events

Advantages of marketing grants for nonprofits

Marketing grants offer transformative advantages beyond just increased visibility:

Capacity building: Invest in long-term strategies to enhance your brand and online presence Access to expertise: Tap into valuable consulting services and partnerships with marketing professionals Cost efficiency: Access professional tools and services without straining your budget, freeing up funds for core programs Long-term alliance: Build relationships with grantmaking organizations, potentially leading to future opportunities and collaborations

1. Google Ad Grants

The Google Ad Grants program provides eligible nonprofits with up to $10,000 monthly in advertising credits on Google Ads. This enables organizations to create targeted online campaigns, potentially increasing visibility and website traffic. Nonprofits can use these credits to promote their mission, events, and fundraising initiatives across Google's search network.

Key features of the grant

Create targeted online campaigns based on location, keywords, and demographics to ensure your message connects with those likely to engage

Boost your nonprofit's impact by driving more people to key pages, such as fundraising campaigns, donation forms, events, or sign-ups

Analyze and watch performance to optimize campaigns and create a stronger online presence

Reach out to more supporters by appearing at the top of the search results page

Eligibility requirements

To qualify, your nonprofit must meet the eligibility criteria set by your country for nonprofit organizations. After confirming your eligibility, you need to create a Google for Nonprofits account and get verified. Then, you can activate your Google Ad account to receive funds.

Note: Some kinds of organizations are not eligible for this program, including:

Government entity

Hospital or healthcare organization

School, academic institution, or university

2. Big Sea’s Wavemakers Grant

The Big Sea Wavemakers Grant offers free marketing services worth up to $30,000 to transform your unique ideas into powerful digital campaigns. When you get a Wavemakers Grant, you unlock custom expertise and vital tools. These resources help you amplify your voice and make a lasting impact online.

Key features of the grant

Brand refinement and building

Message clarification

Website development

Marketing material design

Donor community growth strategies

Beyond financial aid, grantees also gain access to valuable networking and mentorship opportunities.

Eligibility requirements

Big Sea's grant focuses on mission-driven nonprofits who want to boost their impact through marketing.

Ideal candidates are organizations that have already invested in dedicated marketing resources. It could be an individual or a team. This setup helps Big Sea work with your in-house talent to put plans into action.

3. The Awesome Foundation Grant

The Awesome Foundation is a worldwide network of many local chapters that award $1,000 micro-grants each month. Most chapters are based in specific areas, with a few focusing on particular themes.

When applying, look for the chapter where your organization has its roots, as this connection can boost your chances of success.

‍

Key features of the grant

$1,000 grants for various projects

Funds can be used for marketing campaigns

Open to local and community-driven projects

Eligibility requirements

Most chapters prefer organizations or projects that support the growth of their communities. Some occasionally will consider applications from further locations.

The only way to be sure is to apply through the Awesome Foundation website. Some kinds of projects with limited community scope are generally not supported.

4. GlobalGiving Accelerator Program

The GlobalGiving Accelerator Program is a virtual training course combined with a crowdfunding campaign. It offers opportunities to develop skills, access marketing tools, and enhance your supporter base.

The program begins with an optional week-long training curriculum, followed by the Accelerator Campaign phase. To graduate, organizations must raise at least $5,000 from 40 or more unique donors.

Key features of the grant

GlobalGiving community membership

A custom media kit to help you promote your organization

Promotional opportunities through the GlobalGiving website or social media

Offers participating organizations $30,000 in matching funding and bonus rewards

‍

Eligibility requirements

Any registered nonprofit organization in the world is eligible to apply.

5. Bonterra's Jumpstart Program

Bonterra's Jumpstart Program empowers nonprofits through technology-driven capacity building. It provides you with fundraising training and tools to boost both your finances and mission awareness.

The journey begins with an intensive data boot camp, where participants select a personal coach and meet their dedicated support team. This initial phase sets the foundation for your growth.

Key features of the grant

Personalized fundraising coaching and data-driven training

Access to Bonterra’s suite of fundraising tools and software

Intensive boot camp to establish strong fundraising foundations

Ongoing support through technical assistance and dedicated staff

‍

Eligibility requirements

Nonprofits must be within Bonterra’s service regions and demonstrate a proven history of fundraising. Applicants are required to commit at least five hours weekly to fundraising activities and use the provided software. Completion of an initial assessment is mandatory for grant consideration.

6. John S and James L Knight Foundation

The Knight Foundation Marketing Grants are available in 26 cities and towns that share a unique connection: They are places where James L. Knight and John S. Knight once ran newspapers. Grants are given by invitation and span across three key areas: journalism, arts, and community development.

Key features of the grant

Supports projects that build strong communities through local journalism, public arts, and civic engagement

Funds innovative initiatives that advance freedom of expression, democratic engagement, and access to quality information

Eligibility requirements

Any registered charitable organization in the US in the field of arts, journalism, or community development can apply.

The Knight Foundation does not support:

Request for fundraising events

Charities that service clubs operate

Medical research and hospitals

Healthcare organizations with the mission to prevent, reduce, or eradicate the effects of certain diseases

Memorials and scholarships for individuals

Group travel

Religious activities or programs limited to a specific faith or denomination

Guest speaker fees and group travel expenses, unless specified in foundation initiatives

7. The Unless Project

The Unless Project provides significant support to nonprofits tackling critical global challenges in health, environment, and social advocacy. Each year, four nonprofits are selected for comprehensive support.

Key features of the grant

Offers up to $150,000 in services, including branding, marketing, and PR, to boost nonprofit impact

Provides an additional $2,500 to cover unplanned expenses

Recipients go through a six-step process, covering strategy, operations, branding, marketing, and more

‍

Nonprofits with an annual operating budget of less than $3 million, based in the U.S., and focused on health, sustainability, or social advocacy can apply.

‍

8. Weingart Foundation Unrestricted Grant

The Weingart Foundation offers unrestricted financial support to nonprofits, particularly organizations that drive racial, social, and economic equity. These funds allow organizations to allocate resources where they are needed most, including marketing and outreach.

Key features of the grant

Grants ranging from $50,000 to $200,000 with full flexibility to use the funds for operations, marketing, or other essential needs

Prioritizes nonprofits advancing racial, social, and economic justice within underserved communities

Supports organizations working in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties

Eligibility requirements

Nonprofits that build community power and demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in their staffing and governance can apply. Applications are by invitation only.

9. NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants

NBCUniversal's Local Impact Grants provide significant financial support to nonprofits working on youth education, community engagement, and developing pathways for emerging talent. The program focuses on empowering the next generation of storytellers from underrepresented communities, helping them explore careers in arts, news, sports, and entertainment.

Key features of the grant

Grants range from $100,000 to $1,000,000, offering substantial financial resources for local initiatives

Supports projects in three key areas—youth empowerment, community engagement, and next-generation storytelling

Funds can be used for marketing, operations, or project implementation

Eligibility requirements

These grants are open to two types of organizations: nonprofits with a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status and groups with fiscal sponsors.

They must meet specific criteria to qualify:

Have total expenses between $100,000 and $1,000,000

Be in operation for at least one full year

Maintain a presence in one of the 11 NBC/Telemundo television markets

Not have received any previous funding from:

Comcast NBCUniversal

A Telemundo-owned television station

An NBC-owned television station

6 tips to find and secure marketing grants for your nonprofit

1. Find grants that align with your values

Working with organizations that share your values and mission is crucial for nonprofits to build lasting partnerships. A strong alignment helps maintain your reputation and strengthens relationships with donors and supporters. When researching potential grant opportunities, look beyond funding amounts to understand the funder's core values and community impact.

Grant funders similarly seek nonprofits that share their values. Before applying, thoroughly check the grant-funding organization's website, social media, and press coverage. This will help you ensure that you choose a funding organization with shared values.

Grant databases on platforms like GrantStation and Candid Foundation Directory are great for kickstarting your search.

2. Double-check its requirements

Carefully review each grant's specific requirements before applying, as criteria and eligibility can vary widely between funders

Ensure your nonprofit meets all stated conditions and that you have the resources to prepare a strong application. This initial review helps you focus on the most suitable opportunities, increasing your chances of success and avoiding wasted effort.

Use grant management software to organize the list of programs, applications, and deadlines.

3. Develop a clear marketing plan

Include a well-thought-out marketing plan in your grant proposal. This helps show your nonprofit has a clear vision and strategic approach. It justifies the need for funding, shows you're prepared, and gives funders clarity.

When creating your marketing plan, present a detailed strategy outlining how the grant funds will be used to achieve specific marketing goals.

4. Build relationships with foundations

Cultivate connections with potential funders through various channels. Engage with foundations via email or phone to discuss your organization's goals.

Attend relevant community events and conferences to network with prospective grantors. Follow funding organizations on social media and participate in meaningful interactions. Building these relationships can provide valuable insights and potentially uncover new funding opportunities.

5. Attend grant writing workshops or courses

Participate in grant writing workshops or courses to enhance your proposal skills. These sessions, available both locally and online, offer insights into funders' priorities and teach effective proposal writing techniques.

Beyond improving your grant applications, these workshops often provide networking opportunities and may introduce you to previously unknown grant sources.

Check our guide on 15 grant writing certifications for nonprofit

6. Hire a grant writer

Partnering with a grant writer can significantly increase your chances of securing nonprofit marketing grants. An experienced professional brings valuable expertise to your team.

They help you navigate the grant application process with ease. They know where to find marketing grants, what to look for, and how to write good proposals for the greatest impact.

Read our guide to learn about grant writing for nonprofits

Final words on marketing grants for nonprofits

Marketing grants can significantly amplify your nonprofit's outreach and impact. By aligning with like-minded funders, developing strong relationships, and crafting compelling proposals, you can increase your chances of securing these valuable resources.

As you apply for marketing grants, consider complementary tools to enhance your overall fundraising efforts. Zeffy offers a 100% free fundraising platform to support nonprofits' fundraising journey.

FAQs on marketing nonprofit grants

Can nonprofits of any size apply for marketing grants? Nonprofits of any size can apply for marketing grants, and eligibility often depends on the grant provider's specific requirements. Some grants are open to a wide range of organizations, while others focus on particular causes or certain types of nonprofits. Despite the diversity in grant offerings, there's one criterion most funders agree on: The applicant must be a 501(c)(3) organization in the United States with a well-defined mission.

Are there any restrictions on how grant money can be spent? Marketing grants have strict spending rules. They cover marketing and advertising activities: content creation, online ads, website development, etc. Operational costs, salaries, programs, and projects are usually off-limits. You need to review the grant terms carefully to ensure compliance and maximize the benefit of the funding. Misuse can result in disqualification from future grants.

How do you write a winning marketing grant proposal? Writing an impactful marketing grant proposal requires a clear, well-structured approach. Here are the key steps: Do your homework: Get to know the grant inside and out. What's it for? What are the rules? Pick grants that fit your mission.

Get to know the grant inside and out. What's it for? What are the rules? Pick grants that fit your mission. Set clear targets: Spell out your marketing goals. Make them specific and measurable. Show how they tie to your nonprofit's big picture.

Spell out your marketing goals. Make them specific and measurable. Show how they tie to your nonprofit's big picture. Craft a strong plan: Outline the marketing strategies you will implement, such as digital campaigns, social media marketing, SEO, or content marketing. Include timelines and key performance indicators (KPIs).

Outline the marketing strategies you will implement, such as digital campaigns, social media marketing, SEO, or content marketing. Include timelines and key performance indicators (KPIs). Create a budget: Break down how you'll spend every dollar. Be specific and realistic. Make sure each expense links back to your marketing game plan.

Break down how you'll spend every dollar. Be specific and realistic. Make sure each expense links back to your marketing game plan. Show the impact: Highlight the lasting impact, such as increased visibility, donor engagement, and community involvement. Be clear about how success will be measured.