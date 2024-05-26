Top 51 Companies Offering Nonprofit Discounts in 2024

Operating a nonprofit organization demands careful resource allocation. Using the right tools is crucial, yet software and online subscriptions can strain nonprofit organizations' budgets. Fortunately, many companies recognize nonprofits' unique challenges and extend generous discounts.

This comprehensive guide unveils the top 50 companies offering invaluable discounts on services, including fundraising, CRM (customer relationship management), web design, and more.

Unlock substantial savings and empower your nonprofit to invest wisely while maintaining capabilities.

Top 51 Companies Offering Nonprofit Discounts

1. Zeffy

Zeffy is a free, comprehensive fundraising platform for nonprofit organizations that offers a suite of fundraising tools. Some of these include:

Event ticketing

Peer-to-peer fundraising

Online Donations

Donor management

Raffles and lotteries

Auctions

Zeffy offers all these features 100% free of cost with no platform or processing fee. When someone donates $100, you receive $100 in your nonprofit’s account.

2. GoFundMe

GoFundMe is a widely popular crowdfunding site that allows individuals and nonprofits to run donation campaigns within their networks.

Nonprofits based in the US can start a fundraiser for free on GoFundMe but there is a processing fee. The platform charges a transaction fee of 2.2% + $0.30 per donation for certified charities vs 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction for individuals and businesses.

3. Bonfire

Bonfire is a unique fundraising platform where nonprofit organizations can collect donations by selling customized apparel and merchandise.

You can start selling on Bonfire for free, but you must pay the transaction fee of 8%. Nonprofits with 501(c)(3) status get reduced processing fees of 3.5%.

CRM Software Discounts

4. Salesforce

Salesforce for nonprofit offers customized CRM solution.

Its Nonprofit Cloud Enterprise Edition is available for $60/user/month, and its Nonprofit Cloud Unlimited Edition is available for $100/user/month (both billed annually). Eligible nonprofits can register for the Power of Us program to get the first 10 users for free.

‍‍



5. ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign provides user-friendly CRM software for nonprofit organizations with advanced donor segmentation and email automation capabilities.

The platform offers a special nonprofit discount of 20% for its CRM solution. Their plans range from $29 to $249 per month for marketing packages. ActiveCampaign has bundle packages as well for their different tools.

‍



6. Bloomerang

Bloomerang offers a straightforward CRM solution, especially for smaller to medium-sized nonprofits.

For 1000 records, Bloomerang offers a Standard Plan at $125 per month. The platform gives a $250 gift card when you refer someone to use their tool.

‍



7. Microsoft Dynamics

‍Microsoft offers CRM tools specifically designed for nonprofit organizations with its Dynamics 365 Nonprofit Accelerator application.

Microsoft offers subscription options for Dynamic 365 with nonprofit offerings starting at $2 per user/month to $23.80 per user/month. The general pricing ranges from $20 to $100 per month.

Check out our guide on Microsoft's discounts for nonprofits

8. Zoho

Zoho CRM is another sales CRM for nonprofit organizations that offers seamless integration with 40+ apps and 300+ third-party extensions with popular apps.

Zoho CRM pricing starts at $14/month and goes up to $52/month. It offers a free trial with all plans. Connect with their sales team for nonprofit cost benefits.

‍

Payment Processing Discounts

9. PayPal

‍PayPal uses its own merchant account to process payments. Nonprofits can accept donations on PayPal through credit card payments or PayPal accounts.

PayPal provides nonprofit discounts to organizations with a 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, but there is still a hefty PayPal charge that you can avoid. Qualifying nonprofits get a reduced price of 1.99% + $0.49 per donation vs 2.89% + $0.49 per transaction as it is for normal users.

‍



10. Stripe

Stripe supports credit cards, debit cards, and ACH (automated clearing house) processing with fraud detection features.

It offers special discounts for qualifying nonprofit organizations. Eligible charities processing 80% or more of their donations on Stripe get discounted pricing of 2.2% + $0.30/transaction.

Zeffy users can access Stripe for free as Zeffy covers 100% of the transaction fee for you.

‍



11. Payline

‍Payline provides online and in-person payment solutions to nonprofits. It easily integrates with tools like QuickBooks to ease payroll management and accounting.

Registered nonprofits can use Payline’s services at discounted rates starting at interchange + 0.10% per transaction. Their general pricing is a monthly fee of $20 plus along with $0.20 + 0.75% per transaction.

Sign up on Zeffy and process payments for free!

Email Marketing Discounts

12. AWeber

‍AWeber Communications offers access to a full range of email marketing resources, including autoresponders and email templates.

AWeber’s standard pricing is $12.50 or $20 per month for different plans. The company also has an unlimited plan for $899 per month. AWeber offers a 25% discount to organizations with a 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, and the first three months are complimentary when starting.

‍



13. Campaign Monitor

‍Campaign Monitor offers a drag-and-drop email builder, 100+ email templates, and multiple other features to power your email campaigns.

Access all these features from Campaign Monitor at a nonprofit discount of up to 15%.



14. Mailchimp

‍Mailchimp boasts of a robust marketing automation system and special features like email delivery by timezone.

Mailchimp’s free plan gives limited automation features with 1000 emails/month to up to 500 contacts. Verified nonprofit users and nongovernmental organizations get a 15% discount.

Explore the 8 best MailChimp alternatives for nonprofits (free and paid)



‍

15. Constant Contact

‍Constant Contact offers SMS and social media marketing features, as well as email automation, a drag-and-drop builder, and campaign tracking.

Qualifying organizations enjoy these features at up to 30% nonprofit discount, but the pricing may still be higher than other similar options.

Tech Solutions Discounts

16. Bitly

‍Bitly provides a Spotlight on Inclusion program for organizations with 501(c)(3) status to access Bitly’s amazing tools like URL shortener, tailored QR codes, etc.

This program allows nonprofits to access all of Bitly’s resources for free.



‍

17. Zapier

Not a standalone solution but Zapier can help with seamless automation and integration between solutions like Salesforce CRM, Microsoft Teams, and Zendesk. You can easily integrate Zeffy with 1000 other tools using Zapier. Some of these tools are:

Quickbooks

Salesforce

Google Sheet

Donor Perfect

Access

SQL

Airtable

Nonprofit organizations with proof of their nonprofit status can access a 15% discount on Zapier’s paid plans starting at $19.99/month.

Software Development Discounts

18. Atlassian

‍Atlassian creates productivity and collaboration tools for software development including Jira for project management and Confluence for seamless collaboration.

Nonprofits can access Atlassian’s discounted community licenses offering cloud subscriptions with a 75% nonprofit discount on the list price.

19. GitHub

‍GitHub is a well-known open-source software development platform. Qualifying organizations can create a free nonprofit account on GitHub with unlimited user access.

The GitHub Team plan is free for nonprofits. If you have an existing GitHub account, your last transaction will be refunded once you apply for nonprofit offer.

‍



20. New Relic

New Relic offers observability software for engineers and software developers.

In collaboration with Code for America, they have developed the Observability for Good program, which grants nonprofits free access to the New Relic One plan.

Web Design Discounts for Nonprofits

21. Canva

Canva offers easy-to-use graphic design tools and resources, including a vast library of templates, pictures, graphs, and stock illustrations.

With the Canva Pro plan, eligible nonprofits can create impactful marketing campaigns for free. The plan offers free access to 10 members.

‍



22. Wix

‍Wix provides an easy drag-and-drop feature for designing and managing your website without coding knowledge.

Eligible charities with a TechSoup membership can enjoy a nonprofit discount of 70% on a premium Wix subscription for two years. The offer also includes a free one-year domain registration voucher.

Explore the 9 best website builders for nonprofits (with free options)

‍

23. Piktochart

Create visually appealing materials for your mission with Piktochart. The platform offers user-friendly tools to create infographics, presentations, and social media posts.

Piktochart has a free version for everyone. Eligible nonprofits can access its Pro Plan and premium resources at $60 per person/month.

Social Media Marketing Discounts

24. Buffer

‍Buffer is a useful social media solution that offers a single dashboard for content planning and coordination for multiple social accounts.

Eligible organizations get a nonprofit discount of 50% on all paid plans from Buffer, starting at $5/month.

‍



25. BuzzSumo

‍‍BuzzSumo helps you monitor popular keywords and hashtags to enrich your website and social media content with Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Engaging on social media for nonprofits is a crucial strategy.

Paid plans for BuzzSumo start at $199/month with eligible charities enjoying a 50% discount on all of them.

‍



26. LinkedIn

LinkedIn offers valuable resources tailored to nonprofits with its Sales Navigator Core feature that helps identify and nurture potential donors. It also has a Recruiter Lite plan to help you build a team of qualified people.

Eligible organizations can get an instant nonprofit discount of 75% on purchasing any of these plans.



27. Sprout Social

‍Sprout Social is a social monitoring tool that lets you track all your social media messages and posts in one place.

The platform lets you use its features free for a month before choosing a paid plan starting at $199/month. Charitable organizations can connect with the Sprout Social team for an additional nonprofit discount.

Digital Marketing Discounts

28. VistaPrint

‍VistaPrint helps nonprofits spread awareness through branded products and apparel without struggling with multiple vendors and platforms.

It offers sponsored ProShop subscriptions to eligible nonprofits with an educational or charitable mission.

‍



29. Google Ad Grants

Google ads can help you drive more traffic to your nonprofit’s website and target people searching for topics similar to your mission.

Access its Ad Grants program through the Google for Nonprofits initiative and get up to $10,000/month to spend on Google Ads.

‍



30. YouTube

‍YouTube, the world’s leading video content platform, helps nonprofits share their stories and reach a wider audience through its YouTube Nonprofit program.

As a YouTube Nonprofit program member, you can unlock all its special features for free.

‍



31. Moz

‍Moz provides various digital marketing and SEO tools like keyword research, for organizations to improve their online presence.

Nonprofits can get a 75% discount on all Moz Pro subscriptions starting at $99/month. Your organization must be registered under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to be eligible.

Web Hosting Discounts

32. DreamHost

‍DreamHost can be a reliable and cost-effective web hosting solution, especially if you use WordPress.

A US-registered nonprofit organization can access DreamHost’s free shared hosting for one website. The DeamPress with managed WordPress hosting is available at a 35% nonprofit discount.

‍



33. GoDaddy

GoDaddy offers reasonable prices for user-friendly web hosting solutions for nonprofits.

With basic shared hosting plans, you can get 100 GB of SSD storage at a discounted rate and a free domain name for a year. The WordPress hosting plans include a corporate email package for the first year.

‍

Accounting Software Discounts

34. Xero

‍Xero's drag-and-drop feature offers excellent reporting and customization support with multiuser access, ideal for managing multiple projects simultaneously.

Nonprofits get a 25% instant discount when they subscribe to Xero. The platform also offers a 30-day free trial and there is an ongoing offer of 50% off on any six-month plan.



‍

35. QuickBooks

‍QuickBooks offers online and desktop versions to suit various nonprofit needs. A Desktop Premier version offers industry-specific features like grants and donor management.

QuickBooks plans start at $9/month and go up to $60/month with the ongoing offer. Nonprofits can avail of a 50% discount for the first three months.

‍



36. Aplos

‍Aplos is specifically designed to solve the accounting needs of nonprofit organizations and church-based organizations.

Apart from accounting, Aplos allows you to accept online donations and manage your donors. Aplos subscription options start at $59.25/month with a 15-day trial. Nonprofits currently can enjoy a flat 25% off with code 250OFF4YOU.

Explore the top 10 nonprofit accounting software picks for 2024

‍Productivity Software Discounts

37. Monday.com

‍Monday.com solves crucial nonprofit needs, from fundraising campaigns to end-to-end project management. It automates routine tasks and centralizes all communication to boost your team’s productivity.

Monday.com is free to use for a small team. It offers 10 free seats and a 70% discount for every additional seat.

‍



38. Todoist

‍Todoist is a leading task-management software that makes adding, organizing, and managing tasks a breeze.

The platform offers special concessions for eligible nonprofits, giving them a 50% discount on their business plans.

‍

39. Evernote

‍Evernote helps nonprofits manage lists, notes, ideas, and reminders on a single platform.

The app is available at nonprofit pricing discounts for qualifying organizations with discounts applicable only to a team account with at least five members. Connect with the Evernote team for complete details.



40. Basecamp

‍Basecamp is a cloud-based platform offering various features like task scheduling and follow-ups, automated tracking, etc., for individuals, marketing teams, and project managers.

The services are available at an exclusive 10% discount on Basecamp’s plans, along with a 30-day free trial.



‍

41. ClickUp

‍ClickUp is a great collaboration tool for nonprofits operating on a tight budget offering features like email capabilities, goals tracking, and volunteer time management.

ClickUp offers a free single-user plan. The platform does not provide a straight discount, but the pricing is budget-friendly, with the Business plan available at $12/month.

‍



42. Slack

Slack is a real-time messaging and collaboration software. The platform helps nonprofits through its Slack for Charities program.

Workspaces with 250 members get a free upgrade to a Pro subscription, and for larger workspaces, it offers an 85% discount. A Business+ subscription is available at an 85% discount, regardless of workspace size.

‍



43. Zoom

‍Zoom is a popular video conferencing platform with valuable features like real-time audio/video communication and screen-sharing options. It also offers interactive instant messaging features for accessible communication.

Zoom gives these services to eligible nonprofits at a 50% discount through the TechSoup nonprofit tech marketplace.

‍

44. Apple

Tech giant Apple supports nonprofits by offering refurbished, high-quality products at a 30% discount. This offer allows you to equip your team with top-notch tech tools.

Apple also makes it easy to collect gifts and contributions through Apple Pay. It offers a secure payment option to donors without charging nonprofits a transaction fee.

Accept Apple Pay donations on all Zeffy forms



45. Adobe

Adobe provides discounted subscriptions to nonprofits on several products through its VIP (Value Incentive Plan) and TLP (Transactional Licensing Program) programs

Adobe Creative Cloud apps are available at 60% off for the first year, while Adobe Acrobat Pro DC comes at $12.99/month through TechSoup.



‍

46. Microsoft 365

Empower your team and volunteers to work from anywhere with Microsft 365.

You can enjoy all these services and more through discounted Microsoft 365 plans, with the Basic plan available for free. The Standard and Premium plans are available at discounted prices of $3 per user/month and $5.50 per user/month respectively.

Read our complete guide: Microsoft discounts and offerings for nonprofits



47. Wufoo

‍Wufoo can help streamline your nonprofit initiatives with its multi-faceted features like customized donation forms and workflow automation.

Wufoo offers free basic form building and sharing with limited responses. For more advanced features, you can opt for paid plans available at a 50% nonprofit discount.

Data Storage and Management Software Discounts

48. Amazon Web Services

Nonprofits of all sizes can use Amazon Web Services cloud solutions to raise awareness and advance their mission. AWS also accelerates your research through machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Organizations can implement these cloud solutions using AWS's Nonprofit Credit Program and access up to $5,000 in AWS Promotional Credit.



‍

49. Dropbox

‍Dropbox provides online file-sharing services to nonprofits. It enables them to collaborate on content with their team members and volunteers.

Dropbox Business plan with a team account comes with a nonprofit discount. Contact the Dropbox team for their offerings.

‍



50. 1Password

Safeguard your nonprofit’s critical data with 1Password at discounted rates. This password management and security system quickly loads saved passwords for faster and more secure logins.

1Passowrd offers these features through its Team plans at a 50% discount for nonprofits.



51. AirTable

‍AirTable saves you from spending countless hours on spreadsheets and helps you effortlessly track project plans, campaigns, budgets, contacts, mailing lists, and more.

Qualifying nonprofits can access AirTable Team plans at 50% off on the monthly costs per user.

Final Thoughts

By using these cost-saving opportunities across various essential tools and services, nonprofits can streamline operations, enhance fundraising efforts, and ultimately maximize their impact. Ensure you have the necessary documents to prove your nonprofit status.

Nonprofits should focus on getting discounted tools with Zeffy's powerful, cost-free fundraising solutions, your nonprofit can build a robust, efficient, and impactful operation that drives meaningful change in the world.

Save more with a zero-fee fundraising platform like Zeffy. When donors pay $100 through Zeffy, $100 reaches your nonprofit’s account without a transaction fee.

FAQs on Nonprofit Discounts

What types of discounts are available to nonprofit organizations?

Nonprofits can tap into many discounts that make essential tools more affordable. These range from software for customer relationship management (CRM) and fundraising to solutions for email marketing, payment processing, and even web hosting.

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that offers 100% free solutions.

‍

How can a nonprofit qualify for technology discounts?

Securing these benefits typically requires proving your status as a registered nonprofit, most often with a 501(c)(3) certification in the U.S.

Registering with nonprofit technology facilitators like TechSoup can lead to discounted and donated technology products, streamlining the process of acquiring multiple tech solutions under favorable terms.

‍

Are there any free fundraising platforms for nonprofits?

Yes, Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform that covers even the transaction costs. There are other tools as well that offer free trials or limited access for nonprofits along with transaction fees.

From event ticketing to peer-to-peer fundraising and everything in between, Zeffy ensures that every penny donated reaches your account. When a supporter donates $100, your nonprofit receives the full $100, maximizing each donation's impact.