Nonprofit Startup Grants: Instantly Find Grants for Your New Organization [2025 Update + AI Grant Finder]

You want to get your nonprofit organization off the ground. You need funding. You might think it’s hopeless, but nothing could be further from the truth.

Finding your first nonprofit grant shouldn’t feel like finding a needle in a haystack. Yet that’s what many founders face when they search for “startup nonprofit grants.”

Some nonprofits we’ve had interviews with qualified grants as “money behind closed doors because it’s so hard just finding an appropriate grant to apply to.

That's why we built Zeffy's Grant Finder AI — to make grant discovery fast, easy, and free for new nonprofits.

In this article, we will explore some of the best grant funding available for nonprofits and will guide you through the process of selecting the most suitable grant options for your organization.

Table of contents

What are nonprofit startup grants?

Grant funding provides financial support to nonprofits, helping cover specific aspects of establishing a new organization without incurring debt. Similar to seed money businesses receive from investors, these grants can fund early costs like incorporation, marketing, basic equipment, or initial program development.

Most grant providers have guidelines on how you can use the funds and how to review your nonprofit’s financial health. It's important to understand these rules to maintain compliance with the funding organization. Failure to do so can result in the termination of the funding or a request to return unused grant money.

Here are some sources of startup grants for nonprofit organizations:

1. Private foundations

Private foundations are one of the best sources of grants for new organizations, as most of these foundations exist solely to better society by supporting nonprofits. These can be family-run, individual, faith-based organizations, or community foundations.

The largest example is the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which is focused primarily on marketing communication for health. Another example is the Big Sea’s Wavemaker Grant, which focuses on organizations seeking to make a difference in their communities.

You can check for potential foundations through local resources like your city council or local Chamber of Commerce. Search online grant databases that let you filter by state, region, and town.

2. Corporations

Many large companies have more resources and aim to make a positive impact in the world by supporting nonprofits that align with their values, such as sustainability or community development. Notable examples include:

Silicon Valley Community Foundation

Amazon

Google

State Farm

The Home Depot

Wells Fargo nonprofit grants.

These corporations are well known for supporting nonprofit arts organizations and those seeking higher education, especially.

Corporate grants as funding opportunities can come in the form of funds, tools, or acceleration programs. New nonprofits should check the corporate responsibility section on the company website to find details on a grant program.

3. Federal grants

The federal government awards federal grants as funding opportunities to support specific projects or startup costs, especially for underserved communities, workforce development, economic development, early childhood development, and youth education. While applying for a grant program like this requires a lot of time and paperwork, they do offer significant amounts and add to your credibility.

To search for federal grants, register at Grants.gov, where you can browse grants issued by over 24 agencies. The platform allows you to filter grants relevant to your industry for your grant proposals.

Additionally, check the two largest federal grant-giving bodies, which are the National Endowments:

National Endowment for the Arts (NEA): These are arts grants for nonprofit projects that create new American art or expand access to art-based activities for communities.

National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH): For organizations that focus on social, historical, literary, and educational topics.

4. State or local grants

You will find state and local governments more inclined to offer funding opportunities for the growth of smaller and new organizations in their local areas. Examples include the NBCUniversal Local Impact grants, Google Ad grants, and the YouTube Nonprofit Program. To find a targeted grant program from local governments that draws on community funds like one of these, explore the following resources:

Your state or city government website

NEH state councils

Searchable databases of philanthropic foundations (filtered by state and region)

State government agencies and endowments

Regional and municipal commissions

6 most popular grants for new nonprofit organizations

1. The Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation (DRK)

The DRK Foundation is one of the nonprofit organizations that offers early-stage funding focused on solving pressing social and environmental issues. Its focus areas are organizations operating in Africa, Europe, Latin America, India, and the US. Independent and 501(c)(3) nonprofits and fiscally sponsored organizations in select cases can apply.

Their aim is to find social entrepreneurs with dynamic ideas and provide them with three years of unrestricted capital. DRK also offers ongoing support by joining the board of directors and partnering with the organization's leadership to help build capacity and scale impact.

Your grant interest form can be submitted online and is accepted year-round. DRK distributes funding opportunities twice a year over a three-year term, totaling $300,000.

Find detailed guidelines on what they fund and the selection process on their website to get a better idea of the application process.

2. Ben & Jerry's Foundation

Ben & Jerry's Foundation supports community-based, grassroots organizations that tackle environmental sustainability and social injustice. Its National Grassroots Organizing Program (NGO) provides two-year grants for constituent-led, small nonprofits and grassroots organizations in the United States and its territories.

These nonprofit grants offer unrestricted, general operating support. Organizations can receive up to $30,000 per year, with an average grant size of $20,000 per year.

To be considered for funding, each applicant organization must:

Have an annual operating budget under $350,000

Be a nonprofit with 501(c)(3) or have a fiscal agent with this status

Be US-focused or US-based

Use grassroots-level organizing campaigns as the main strategy to create social change

Applications for each grant program are accepted year-round through their website.

3. Bank of America Charitable Foundation Grants

The Bank of America Foundation supports organizations focusing on issues fundamental to economic mobility in moderate and low-income communities. They offer two different grant program options:

Economic Mobility Focused on Needs of Individuals and Families: Focused on organizations serving individuals and families in the community in certain areas. These include funding opportunities for health, employment, workforce education, and more.

Economic Mobility Focused on the Needs of the Community: Focused on organizations offering affordable housing, small business resiliency, and neighborhood revitalization.

To apply, nonprofits must pass the eligibility quiz. Submit a grant proposal with their requested amount.

4. State Farm Community Development grants

State Farm gives nonprofit grants to groups that help communities, with a focus on improving safety, education, and growth. State Farm Community Development grants target organizations that invest in and develop stronger neighborhoods by offering:

Affordable housing - including home repair and construction

Job training programs

Small business and commercial development initiatives

Financial literacy education

Sustainable housing and transportation solutions

Programs addressing food insecurity

Neighborhood revitalization projects

These grant program options aim to support nonprofits that are actively working to improve arts programs, community infrastructure, economic opportunities, and overall quality of life in underserved areas. This often includes helping young people get access to higher education.

5. The New York Foundation Grant Program

The New York Foundation grant program supports newly formed or emerging organizations, particularly those with limited access to institutional funding. It offers $47,500 per year, up to five years, to emerging nonprofit groups.

Beyond funding opportunities, they offer access to capacity-building resources, including workshops, one-on-one sessions, pro-bono legal services, and more.

Eligible projects for grant program funding from the NY Foundation must:

Be based in NYC

Be a 501(c)(3) organization or fiscally sponsored by 501(c)(3) organization

Use grassroots advocacy and community organizing as primary strategies to address the root cause of oppression

Address poverty, inequality, or other social issues

6. The Pollination Project (TPP) Grants

TPP supports grassroots and community-level changemakers who work towards creating a more compassionate world. It awards up to $1000 in seed funding to early-stage nonprofits with less than $50,000 in annual budgets. The TPP also offers capacity-building support and connections with other changemakers within its global network.

Applications for these nonprofit grant programs are reviewed by volunteer grant advisors who have previously secured funds from TPP.

Less popular grants we found thanks to Zeffy’s Free Grant Finder tool

As just a small sample of what our AI-powered Grant Finder tool can do, we browsed for some more obscure grants. Take these examples as just a small sampling of what you might find for your specific needs:

1. The Colorado Pet Overpopulation Fund

The Colorado Pet Overpopulation Fund is doing big things. Trying to help spay and neuter pets in the state of Colorado? There are several grants available that pool funds from license plate fees, tax checkoffs, and more.

2. Grants for Mental Health in Kentucky

Maybe you’re in the mental health field, and you want to serve the people of Appalachia. There are 68 different grants for mental health in the state of Kentucky alone that will help nonprofits, organizations, and clinicians make a difference.

3. Dental Health in Louisiana

Or maybe you want to help people improve their dental health in the Bayou. That’s right. There’s an entire organization called the LDA fund dedicated to helping dentists and hygienists serve the good people of the state and get them access to proper dental care.

The point? If you want to be of service with your nonprofit, Zeffy can help you find the grant money you need to get started. Just type your cause and your region into the bar, and we’ll give you many options to choose from.

7 steps to secure your startup grant

Finding the right startup grants can be a bit of a maze, especially when you're just getting your nonprofit off the ground.

Zeffy now offers an AI-powered grant finder to help match your mission with the right funding sources—saving you time and guesswork (100% free, unlimited research).

But, regardless of whether you do use our tool or not, here are seven steps to get you closer to securing that first grant.

1. Research similar nonprofit organizations

Begin your grant program search by researching nonprofits and charitable organizations that offer grants to organizations with similar missions to yours. Visit their websites and look for dedicated grant pages or links to their tax forms.

You can also use websites like Charity Navigator and GuideStar, which provide financial and program information for nonprofit organizations worldwide. These sites can help you find tax forms and a list of government and foundation grant sources that these organizations have received. Additionally, connect with other nonprofits in your area to learn about potential startup funding strategies.

Once you have a list of relevant startup grants, deepen your research and check out their official website or online grant databases for detailed guidelines on funding opportunities and how you can receive funding.

2. Start small with nonprofit grant opportunities

While it may be tempting to apply for grants with larger rewards, it's important to focus your time where it will have the greatest impact. Some larger foundations, particularly national ones, may have greater financial stability, but they can be more cautious about supporting new nonprofits, although individual policies vary.

Focus on grant programs like small business grants where your organization meets all the eligibility requirements, increasing your chances of success. Start by applying for local and smaller grants within your city or town, and then move on to bigger opportunities to attract donors.

3. Pay attention to grant guidelines

Grant funding guidelines vary drastically across every private, corporate, state, and independent federal agency. Each grant program also has its specific criteria for how funding needs are typically awarded.

It's better to take the time upfront to ensure your general operations meet the requirements rather than to work hard on applications that will ultimately fail.

Familiarizing yourself with guidelines also includes understanding post-award requirements. Grant-giving institutions typically require reports on how funds are used and the progress achieved through the awarded grant.

4. Get your paperwork in order

Prepare the following documents in advance to streamline your grant program application process:

Organization history

Background information of nonprofit founders

Nonprofit strategic plan or business plan

Nonprofit mission and vision, including new initiatives

A statement highlighting how your programs are unique

5. Build relationships

You have a higher chance of winning the nonprofit startup grant with personal connections. Do your board members or stakeholders have connections to higher education institutions, small business grants, foundations or corporations?

They can connect you to the right people and arrange casual introductory meetings to present your nonprofit vision. You can also enquire from your staff, volunteers, and other supporters if they have any ties with grant-giving institutions.

It may also be beneficial to network yourself. Find ways to build relationships with local businesses and foundations through community groups or the local Chamber of Commerce.

Speak with other nonprofits to seek advice, introductions, and networking opportunities related to grant application funders.

‍

6. Take feedback into account

As you apply to various grant-giving foundations, it's likely you won't hear back from all of them. However, this doesn't mean that those rejected applications were a waste of time.

Instead, contact the funders and see if they can provide any suggestions. Any feedback you receive from grant funders should be recorded and applied to other applications. If they can't provide any information, share the application with your professional network and ask for feedback.

You can also contact a professional grant service or a grant writer and ask them to review your application and help you with the proposal.

7. Look for different funding opportunities

Don't depend solely on startup grants for your nonprofit; instead, incorporate a variety of funding sources into your financial strategy. While grants can be valuable, they often come with restrictions on how you can use the funds, potentially limiting your organization's flexibility.

By diversifying your funding streams, you'll give your nonprofit more freedom to operate and adapt to changing needs, including scalable solutions. This ensures greater long-term sustainability and impact for community needs.

If you're struggling to find the right grants, consider using our AI-powered grant finder. It will help match your cause with the organizations best suited to you.

Here are some key funding options to consider:

Individual Donations: Create an online donation page. Ask your immediate network to share it with their peers and secure donations.

Social Media Fundraising: Set up a profile on social media channels like Facebook or Instagram. Use their platform-specific donation feature, like Donate Now stickers, to raise funds.

Fundraising events: Host a launch event, either virtual or in-person. It will allow you to raise money while spreading awareness about your nonprofit's mission.

Fiscal Sponsorship: Partnering with an established nonprofit that acts as a fiscal sponsor allows you to raise funds under their umbrella before getting your 501(c)(3) status. This can simplify the process of securing early funding.

In-Kind Donations: Instead of cash, seek in-kind donations. These include office space, equipment, or professional services (legal, accounting, etc.) from local businesses or individuals.

Final words on startup grants

Securing startup funding is a critical step in bringing your nonprofit's vision to life. While grants can provide essential initial support, they're just one piece of a comprehensive funding strategy. As you explore various grant opportunities, remember that diversification is key to long-term sustainability.

By combining your grant-seeking efforts with other fundraising methods, you not only increase your chances of securing funds but also build a strong community around your cause.

As you navigate the challenges of nonprofit funding, consider using modern tools and platforms to streamline your efforts. Zeffy offers a 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits. By using such resources, you can focus more of your energy on pursuing your mission and creating meaningful impact.

FAQs about startup grants for nonprofits

Can new nonprofits with no history receive grants? Yes. New nonprofits can receive grants, but it can be more challenging to establish their reputation. Employ next-generation storytellers who can clearly demonstrate and communicate your nonprofit’s mission, vision, and values.

How long does the application process usually take? The timelines for grant applications vary widely depending on the organization. Small, local governments may respond in a few weeks. Larger organizations may take months or up to a year. Some corporations and governments have a specific application deadline, so pay attention to the details.

‍