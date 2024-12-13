How is Zeffy free?
December 13, 2024
|
Peer-to-peer
Donation

With Zeffy’s Help, Project Gallantly Forward Supports Veterans

Amount raised
$45,076
Amount Saved
$2,254
Written by
Kate Romain
MissionChallengesSolutionFeatures usedResults

Project Gallantly Forward 's Mission

Project Gallantly Forward offers a healing retreat space for veterans and their families located on a peaceful cattle farm north of downtown Chattanooga. Program participants enjoy access to outdoor activities such as fishing, hiking, and paddleboarding, all within a safe and welcoming environment. 

Most importantly, with its community focus and rehabilitation programming, Project Gallantly Forward offers veterans a judgment-free space to heal from their experiences of combat.

“The retreat is designed to be a safe haven for Veterans and their families to relax, recuperate, and reconnect.” Christine Lewis, Co-Founder

Background

Lucas Lewis is the founder of Project Gallantly Forward, and a veteran himself. He was twice deployed to Iraq, and “Gallantly Forward” is the motto of his regimen, the 71st Cavalry. 

Like many veterans, when Lucas returned from the military, he dealt with serious PTSD symptoms. He knew of many others like him: military members struggling to reintegrate into society and move forward with their lives. Tragically, the 71st Cavalry lost more men to suicide than it had done in Iraq. 

In Lucas’s experience, veteran-to-veteran and family-to-family interactions were the most effective way to manage his PTSD symptoms and help get his life back on track. But once he was back to civilian life, he struggled to recreate the community and support system he’d found in the military.  

Determined to help, he founded Project Gallantly Forward: a nonprofit on a mission to support veterans as they rebuild their lives. The site is currently open for campers, and the end goal is to create a safe retreat space where therapeutic bonds can flourish. Lucas’s vision is a space where veterans can walk the same healing path together, and ultimately not feel so alone. 

“Lucas has a deep, abiding desire to offer those opportunities to other veterans and families so they can find direction and meaning again.”  Christine Lewis, Co-Founder
$2,254
saved with Zeffy
Enough to create and renovate an office space

Challenges before switching to Zeffy

Project Gallantly Forward had a clear vision, but as a new nonprofit, their budget was limited. The team was in the early days of fundraising, working towards building the retreat. Most fundraising platforms come with high price tags, and spending large amounts of money on expensive software just wasn’t an option.

The 100% free solution

Christine and Lucas realized they would eventually need an affordable fundraising solution as their nonprofit grew. Project Gallantly Forward’s retreat program is completely free of charge for veterans, so donor generosity matters to keep their mission moving forward. 

Online research led them to Zeffy. They were excited to learn it’s 100 percent free, which worked within their tight budget. Plus, using Zeffy, money raised went straight to helping veterans, not expensive software. 

“Primarily, Zeffy is the most affordable choice due to our tight budget and desire to be good stewards of the money donated to us.” Christine Lewis, Co-Founder

But it wasn’t just affordability Christine and Lucas wanted. They also hoped to find a platform that was easy to use, with a good quality interface. And of course, compliance with safety and security standards for transferring money was essential. Fortunately, Zeffy ticked all those boxes. 

In the beginning, Christine and Lucas also used Auction 22 alongside Zeffy. But since Zeffy launched a 100% free auction software, all of Project Gallantly Forward’s fundraising efforts are conveniently streamlined to one platform. 

Features used

Results

Project Gallantly Forward continues to offer a healing space for veterans and their families, in its beautiful retreat space outside of downtown Chattanooga. Using Zeffy, the organization has raised an incredible $45,076. This money goes towards maintaining the retreat, as well as special events, classes, and mentoring sessions. 

Excitingly, Project Gallantly Forward saved over $2,200 since switching to Zeffy. This money went straight towards building the retreat. $2,200 was the approximate cost of renovating office space in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, where they now host popular monthly resilience classes for veterans. 

Lucas and Christine are thrilled to see contributions from thoughtful donors go towards veterans in need of support and community. 

“Zeffy has allowed our nonprofit to professionally launch several fundraising campaigns, while best stewarding the money our donors have given to us, allowing more dollars to go toward our mission.” Christine Lewis, Co-Founder
