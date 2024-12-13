With Zeffy’s Help, Project Gallantly Forward Supports Veterans

Project Gallantly Forward 's Mission

Project Gallantly Forward offers a healing retreat space for veterans and their families located on a peaceful cattle farm north of downtown Chattanooga. Program participants enjoy access to outdoor activities such as fishing, hiking, and paddleboarding, all within a safe and welcoming environment.

Most importantly, with its community focus and rehabilitation programming, Project Gallantly Forward offers veterans a judgment-free space to heal from their experiences of combat.

“The retreat is designed to be a safe haven for Veterans and their families to relax, recuperate, and reconnect.” Christine Lewis, Co-Founder

Background

Lucas Lewis is the founder of Project Gallantly Forward, and a veteran himself. He was twice deployed to Iraq, and “Gallantly Forward” is the motto of his regimen, the 71st Cavalry.

Like many veterans, when Lucas returned from the military, he dealt with serious PTSD symptoms. He knew of many others like him: military members struggling to reintegrate into society and move forward with their lives. Tragically, the 71st Cavalry lost more men to suicide than it had done in Iraq.

In Lucas’s experience, veteran-to-veteran and family-to-family interactions were the most effective way to manage his PTSD symptoms and help get his life back on track. But once he was back to civilian life, he struggled to recreate the community and support system he’d found in the military.

Determined to help, he founded Project Gallantly Forward: a nonprofit on a mission to support veterans as they rebuild their lives. The site is currently open for campers, and the end goal is to create a safe retreat space where therapeutic bonds can flourish. Lucas’s vision is a space where veterans can walk the same healing path together, and ultimately not feel so alone.

“Lucas has a deep, abiding desire to offer those opportunities to other veterans and families so they can find direction and meaning again.” Christine Lewis, Co-Founder