Keep 100% of your civil rights group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Civil Rights Organizations, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Civil Rights Organizations

Zero-fee fundraising for Civil Rights Organizations

How Zeffy helps Civil Rights Organizations raise money

Civil Rights Organizations use Zeffy to fund everything from from justice sustainer pledges to freedom apparel store—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Justice Sustainers Circle

Invite supporters to commit to a monthly gift that powers long-term civil rights litigation and community programs. Automated recurring donations help you plan budgets without worrying about transaction fees.

Voting Rights Peer Challenge

Empower activists to create personal fundraising pages and rally their networks for voting rights campaigns. Peer-to-peer fundraising expands your reach through trusted connections.

Equality Gala & Community Dinner

Host a signature dinner event to honor changemakers, raise awareness, and secure ticketed funds for ongoing advocacy work. Easily manage RSVPs, payments, and guest information—all fee-free.

Freedom Apparel Store

Sell branded T-shirts, posters, and accessories online to spread your message and generate unrestricted revenue. An integrated store lets you process orders and ship merchandise without platform fees.

Champions Circle Membership

Offer tiered memberships that provide exclusive briefings, reports, and virtual forums for your most committed supporters. Recurring membership dues build predictable revenue and deepen engagement.

Raise Voices Raffle

Organize an online raffle featuring donated prizes to engage your base and attract new supporters. Digital ticket sales and random draws drive excitement and fee-free fundraising.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your civil rights group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

⚖️ 50 pro bono legal consultations

Giving free counsel to those facing rights violations

📣 20 “Know Your Rights” workshops

Equipping 200 community members with vital knowledge

🗳️ 500 voter registration kits

Breaking down barriers to the ballot box

📚 10,000 civil rights brochures

Informing thousands about their legal protections

🎓 Training for 25 grassroots leaders

Elevating voices driving lasting social change

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Civil Rights Organizations

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Civil Rights Organizations

🎉 Juneteenth Freedom Fest

Celebrate Juneteenth with music, food trucks, speakers and a ticketed community fest that raises awareness and funds for civil rights programs.

🏃 Rights Run Relay

Host a neighborhood 5K run/walk relay where teams raise pledges per mile, promoting unity and funding equal rights initiatives.

📚 Park Story Slam

Live storytelling in local parks where narrators share civil rights stories; tickets and donations support advocacy and community programs.

🎨 Protest Art Auction

Online auction of activist art pieces by local artists; proceeds bolster campaigns and engage supporters with meaningful collectibles.

🎥 Rights Movie Night

Outdoor summer film screening of classics or docuseries on civil rights; sell tickets, snacks and host a post-film panel to boost donations.

📱 Share for Change

A week-long social challenge where followers post civil rights pledges and tag friends, driving micro-donations through peer support.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Civil Rights Organizations fundraising ideas

Top grants for Civil Rights Organizations in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your civil rights group. These options are a great place to start.

African American Civil Rights Grants

National Park Service

N/A

Supports civil rights-related projects; specific application deadlines for 2025 are missing.

Public Welfare Foundation Grants

Public Welfare Foundation

N/A

Awards grants, but the snippets do not provide specific grant names, amounts, or application deadlines for 2025.

Ben & Jerry's Foundation National Grassroots Organizing Program

Ben & Jerry's Foundation

Up to $30,000 per year

Provides grants for grassroots organizing; the application deadline is missing.

Impact Fund Grants

Impact Fund

N/A

Awards grants, but the snippets do not provide specific grant names, amounts, or application deadlines for 2025.

Top companies that donate to Civil Rights Organizations in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your civil rights group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Human Rights Campaign

Demonstrates a high level of commitment to equality through corporate partnerships.

NAACP

Partners with corporations and civil rights/social justice organizations to advance civil rights and social justice.

National Center for Civil and Human Rights

Offers corporate sponsorships to provide public access to cultural experiences and invest in their work.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Civil Rights Organizations? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Civil Rights Organizations. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We are supported by optional tips from donors who choose to support our mission of helping nonprofits keep every dollar they raise. No catch!

Can Civil Rights Organizations use Zeffy to collect donations?

Certainly! Civil Rights Organizations can utilize Zeffy for collecting general donations, selling event tickets, and setting up recurring donations, all without any fees. This ensures every penny goes directly to your cause.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Civil Rights Organizations run with Zeffy?

Civil Rights Organizations can run diverse fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation programs. Our intuitive platform simplifies these processes without the cost overhead.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Civil Rights Organizations?

Zeffy stands out as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Civil Rights Organizations. While other platforms might claim to be free, they often come with processing fees or hidden costs. Zeffy's zero-fee model ensures more funds go directly to your mission, fostering trust with your donors and supporting your cause more effectively.

