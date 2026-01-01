Zero-fee fundraising for Civil Rights Organizations

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Justice Sustainers Circle
Invite supporters to commit to a monthly gift that powers long-term civil rights litigation and community programs. Automated recurring donations help you plan budgets without worrying about transaction fees.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Voting Rights Peer Challenge
Empower activists to create personal fundraising pages and rally their networks for voting rights campaigns. Peer-to-peer fundraising expands your reach through trusted connections.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Equality Gala & Community Dinner
Host a signature dinner event to honor changemakers, raise awareness, and secure ticketed funds for ongoing advocacy work. Easily manage RSVPs, payments, and guest information—all fee-free.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="store"
Freedom Apparel Store
Sell branded T-shirts, posters, and accessories online to spread your message and generate unrestricted revenue. An integrated store lets you process orders and ship merchandise without platform fees.
data-usecase-cta="store"
data-usecase-icon="membership"
Champions Circle Membership
Offer tiered memberships that provide exclusive briefings, reports, and virtual forums for your most committed supporters. Recurring membership dues build predictable revenue and deepen engagement.
data-usecase-cta="membership"
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Raise Voices Raffle
Organize an online raffle featuring donated prizes to engage your base and attract new supporters. Digital ticket sales and random draws drive excitement and fee-free fundraising.
data-usecase-cta="raffle"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
⚖️ 50 pro bono legal consultations
Giving free counsel to those facing rights violations
📣 20 “Know Your Rights” workshops
Equipping 200 community members with vital knowledge
🗳️ 500 voter registration kits
Breaking down barriers to the ballot box
📚 10,000 civil rights brochures
Informing thousands about their legal protections
🎓 Training for 25 grassroots leaders
Elevating voices driving lasting social change
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Civil Rights Organizations
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Civil Rights Organizations
🎉 Juneteenth Freedom Fest
Celebrate Juneteenth with music, food trucks, speakers and a ticketed community fest that raises awareness and funds for civil rights programs.
🏃 Rights Run Relay
Host a neighborhood 5K run/walk relay where teams raise pledges per mile, promoting unity and funding equal rights initiatives.
📚 Park Story Slam
Live storytelling in local parks where narrators share civil rights stories; tickets and donations support advocacy and community programs.
🎨 Protest Art Auction
Online auction of activist art pieces by local artists; proceeds bolster campaigns and engage supporters with meaningful collectibles.
🎥 Rights Movie Night
Outdoor summer film screening of classics or docuseries on civil rights; sell tickets, snacks and host a post-film panel to boost donations.
📱 Share for Change
A week-long social challenge where followers post civil rights pledges and tag friends, driving micro-donations through peer support.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Civil Rights Organizations fundraising ideas
Top grants for Civil Rights Organizations in 2025
African American Civil Rights Grants
National Park Service
N/A
Supports civil rights-related projects; specific application deadlines for 2025 are missing.
Public Welfare Foundation Grants
Public Welfare Foundation
N/A
Awards grants, but the snippets do not provide specific grant names, amounts, or application deadlines for 2025.
Ben & Jerry's Foundation National Grassroots Organizing Program
Ben & Jerry's Foundation
Up to $30,000 per year
Provides grants for grassroots organizing; the application deadline is missing.
Impact Fund Grants
Impact Fund
N/A
Awards grants, but the snippets do not provide specific grant names, amounts, or application deadlines for 2025.
Top companies that donate to Civil Rights Organizations in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
Human Rights Campaign
Demonstrates a high level of commitment to equality through corporate partnerships.
NAACP
Partners with corporations and civil rights/social justice organizations to advance civil rights and social justice.
National Center for Civil and Human Rights
Offers corporate sponsorships to provide public access to cultural experiences and invest in their work.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Civil Rights Organizations? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Civil Rights Organizations. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We are supported by optional tips from donors who choose to support our mission of helping nonprofits keep every dollar they raise. No catch!
Can Civil Rights Organizations use Zeffy to collect donations?
Certainly! Civil Rights Organizations can utilize Zeffy for collecting general donations, selling event tickets, and setting up recurring donations, all without any fees. This ensures every penny goes directly to your cause.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Civil Rights Organizations run with Zeffy?
Civil Rights Organizations can run diverse fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation programs. Our intuitive platform simplifies these processes without the cost overhead.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Civil Rights Organizations?
Zeffy stands out as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Civil Rights Organizations. While other platforms might claim to be free, they often come with processing fees or hidden costs. Zeffy's zero-fee model ensures more funds go directly to your mission, fostering trust with your donors and supporting your cause more effectively.