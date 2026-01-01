Zero-fee fundraising for Voter Education Groups

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Fuel the Voter Guide Print Run
Collect one-time contributions to fund printing and distributing nonpartisan voter guides, reaching thousands of local voters with essential information. This straightforward campaign drives immediate impact by covering production costs fee-free.
Sustain Voter Engagement Efforts
Encourage supporters to commit monthly gifts that keep phone banks, text campaigns, and outreach materials running all year. Reliable, recurring revenue ensures your team can plan long-term voter education initiatives.
Mobilize Your Network for Voter Registration
Empower volunteers to create personal fundraisers for local registration drives. Their peer-to-peer pages expand your reach and bring in new donors to fuel door-to-door and pop-up events.
Host a Candidate Forum Night
Sell tickets to a nonpartisan debate watch party or candidate Q&A event, offsetting venue costs while raising awareness. Simplified ticketing and attendee tracking keep your focus on civic engagement.
Launch a Civic Pride Merchandise Shop
Offer branded T-shirts, stickers, and tote bags in an online store that funds your educational outreach. Supporters spread awareness while you raise money—completely fee-free.
Join the Civic Champions Circle
Create tiered memberships with perks like exclusive briefings, digital toolkits, and early event access. Building a membership program cultivates a dedicated community of sustained supporters.
🗳️ 1,000 voter guide mailers
So every household receives clear, unbiased election information
📣 50 door-to-door canvassing shifts
So you can have meaningful conversations that build trust and democracy
🎙️ 10 nonpartisan voter workshops
So first-time voters feel confident participating on Election Day
💻 100 digital sign-up kits
So no one is left behind due to tech barriers
🚌 5 mobile outreach trips
So rural and urban neighborhoods get vital voting resources
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Voter Education Groups
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Voter Education Groups
🚴 Tour de Democracy
Cycling fundraiser where supporters gather per-mile pledges and explore civic landmarks to learn voting facts while raising funds.
🍦 Scoops for Suffrage
Local ice cream shops donate a percentage of summer proceeds to fund nonpartisan voter education, while supporters enjoy sweet treats and civic pride.
🎨 Vote Mural Mash-Up
Participants donate to paint sections of a community mural celebrating democracy, learning voting rights trivia at each station while supporting civic education.
📱 Text-to-Register Sprint
A two-week social drive where volunteers collect per-text pledges to sign up new voters, boosting registrations and fundraising through digital outreach.
🎶 Civic Summer Concert
Outdoor concert series featuring local artists; ticket sales and on-site donation booths support voter education workshops and community outreach.
🧠 Vote Trivia Showdown
Virtual summer trivia night on voting history and civic issues; ticket fees and sponsor prizes fuel engaging, nonpartisan voter education programs.
Top grants for Voter Education Groups in 2025
HAVA Grant Programs
U.S. Election Assistance Commission
unavailable
unavailable
Democracy Fund Grants
Democracy Fund
unavailable
unavailable
Building Community Voice Fund
NAACP
unavailable
unavailable
Public Wise Grants
Public Wise
unavailable
unavailable
Top companies that donate to Voter Education Groups in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good initiative.
League of Women Voters
Partners with organizations to provide nonpartisan voting resources and tools.
Target
Offers corporate citizenship and grant programs that support communities.
Democracy Fund
Funds initiatives to strengthen and expand the pro-democracy movement.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Voter Education Groups? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Voter Education Groups. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help groups like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!
Can Voter Education Groups use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Voter Education Groups can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations—all without paying a single fee. This means every dollar raised contributes directly to your educational initiatives.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Voter Education Groups run with Zeffy?
Voter Education Groups can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, host ticketed events, or set up recurring donation programs for continued support. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy provides the tools without the costs.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Voter Education Groups?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Voter Education Groups. While other platforms claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your donations. This ensures more money goes directly to supporting your voter education programs—exactly where it belongs.