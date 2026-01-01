Button Text

Keep 100% of your voter education group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Voter Education Groups, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Voter Education Groups

Zero-fee fundraising for Voter Education Groups

How Zeffy helps Voter Education Groups raise money

Voter Education Groups use Zeffy to fund everything from from voter guide printing to Civic Champions circle—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Fuel the Voter Guide Print Run

Collect one-time contributions to fund printing and distributing nonpartisan voter guides, reaching thousands of local voters with essential information. This straightforward campaign drives immediate impact by covering production costs fee-free.

Sustain Voter Engagement Efforts

Encourage supporters to commit monthly gifts that keep phone banks, text campaigns, and outreach materials running all year. Reliable, recurring revenue ensures your team can plan long-term voter education initiatives.

Mobilize Your Network for Voter Registration

Empower volunteers to create personal fundraisers for local registration drives. Their peer-to-peer pages expand your reach and bring in new donors to fuel door-to-door and pop-up events.

Host a Candidate Forum Night

Sell tickets to a nonpartisan debate watch party or candidate Q&A event, offsetting venue costs while raising awareness. Simplified ticketing and attendee tracking keep your focus on civic engagement.

Launch a Civic Pride Merchandise Shop

Offer branded T-shirts, stickers, and tote bags in an online store that funds your educational outreach. Supporters spread awareness while you raise money—completely fee-free.

Join the Civic Champions Circle

Create tiered memberships with perks like exclusive briefings, digital toolkits, and early event access. Building a membership program cultivates a dedicated community of sustained supporters.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your voter education group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🗳️ 1,000 voter guide mailers

So every household receives clear, unbiased election information

📣 50 door-to-door canvassing shifts

So you can have meaningful conversations that build trust and democracy

🎙️ 10 nonpartisan voter workshops

So first-time voters feel confident participating on Election Day

💻 100 digital sign-up kits

So no one is left behind due to tech barriers

🚌 5 mobile outreach trips

So rural and urban neighborhoods get vital voting resources

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Voter Education Groups

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Voter Education Groups

🚴 Tour de Democracy

Cycling fundraiser where supporters gather per-mile pledges and explore civic landmarks to learn voting facts while raising funds.

🍦 Scoops for Suffrage

Local ice cream shops donate a percentage of summer proceeds to fund nonpartisan voter education, while supporters enjoy sweet treats and civic pride.

🎨 Vote Mural Mash-Up

Participants donate to paint sections of a community mural celebrating democracy, learning voting rights trivia at each station while supporting civic education.

📱 Text-to-Register Sprint

A two-week social drive where volunteers collect per-text pledges to sign up new voters, boosting registrations and fundraising through digital outreach.

🎶 Civic Summer Concert

Outdoor concert series featuring local artists; ticket sales and on-site donation booths support voter education workshops and community outreach.

🧠 Vote Trivia Showdown

Virtual summer trivia night on voting history and civic issues; ticket fees and sponsor prizes fuel engaging, nonpartisan voter education programs.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Voter Education Groups fundraising ideas

Top grants for Voter Education Groups in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your voter education group. These options are a great place to start.

HAVA Grant Programs

U.S. Election Assistance Commission

Democracy Fund Grants

Democracy Fund

Building Community Voice Fund

NAACP

Public Wise Grants

Public Wise

Find more voter education group grants

Top companies that donate to Voter Education Groups in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your voter education group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good initiative.

League of Women Voters

Partners with organizations to provide nonpartisan voting resources and tools.

Target

Offers corporate citizenship and grant programs that support communities.

Democracy Fund

Funds initiatives to strengthen and expand the pro-democracy movement.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Voter Education Groups? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Voter Education Groups. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help groups like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!

Can Voter Education Groups use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Voter Education Groups can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations—all without paying a single fee. This means every dollar raised contributes directly to your educational initiatives.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Voter Education Groups run with Zeffy?

Voter Education Groups can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, host ticketed events, or set up recurring donation programs for continued support. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy provides the tools without the costs.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Voter Education Groups?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Voter Education Groups. While other platforms claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your donations. This ensures more money goes directly to supporting your voter education programs—exactly where it belongs.

How to get funding for…

Political Groups
Racial Justice Organizations
Civil Rights and Advocacy Groups
Queer Activism Groups
LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations
LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups
Civil Rights Organizations
Transgender Rights
Political Action Committees
Legal Aid Societies
Social Justice Organizations
Crime Prevention Programs

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

