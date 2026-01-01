Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Political Groups? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for political groups with no platform fees or processing fees. We sustain our platform through optional tips from donors who support our mission of empowering groups like yours to keep every dollar raised. No hidden costs and nothing unexpected—just straightforward, fee-free fundraising.

Can Political Groups use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Political groups can use Zeffy to collect various kinds of donations including general contributions, membership fees, ticket sales for events, and recurring donations—all without any fees. With Zeffy, every penny raised stays with your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Political Groups run with Zeffy?

Political groups can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, from peer-to-peer fundraisers to ticketed events and recurring donation drives. Whether you're organizing a rally or launching a community initiative, Zeffy has the tools you need to maximize your impact.

What's the best fundraising platform for Political Groups?

Zeffy is the best platform for political groups because it's the only truly 100% free fundraising solution. While others might have hidden fees or processing costs, we guarantee that every dollar you raise goes directly to supporting your cause. This means more money for your initiatives, more trust from your donors, and no surprises in the fine print.