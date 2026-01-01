Button Text

Keep 100% of your political group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Political Groups, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Political Groups

Zero-fee fundraising for Political Groups

How Zeffy helps Political Groups raise money

Political Groups use Zeffy to fund everything from from rapid-response digital appeals to high-value silent auctions—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Rapid-Response Digital Fundraising Appeal

Deploy a branded online donation form to capture immediate support during breaking news or urgent policy debates, keeping contributions fee-free and frictionless.

Monthly Donor Circle

Secure ongoing support by inviting donors to join a monthly giving program that sustains your advocacy efforts and builds a reliable revenue stream.

Grassroots Peer-to-Peer Mobilization

Empower volunteers to fundraise in their communities with personalized pages and social sharing tools, expanding your reach through peer networks.

Virtual Town Hall Ticket Sales

Sell tickets to online or hybrid town halls and fundraising events, track attendance, and engage supporters directly without worrying about processing fees.

Campaign Swag Shop

Open an online store for branded merchandise like shirts, hats, and bumper stickers to raise funds while boosting name recognition among supporters.

High-Value Donor Silent Auction

Organize a silent auction featuring exclusive items or experiences to attract high-dollar donors and maximize fundraising at your signature events.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your political group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

📬 1,000 voter outreach postcards

So your campaign’s call to action lands directly in voters’ hands

📱 2,500 targeted social media ads

Engage key demographics online when every impression counts

👕 250 campaign T-shirts

Unite volunteers in branded gear that catches eyes at every event

🗳️ 10 volunteer canvassing kits

Provide all the essentials for door-to-door outreach and real conversations

🎟️ 3 community town halls

Create spaces where voters meet, question, and connect with your vision

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Political Groups

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Political Groups

💦 Beachside Civic Cleanup

Charge a small entry for a beach cleanup + policy chat; participants engage, network, and support your cause.

📱 Summer Pledge Sprint

Supporters pledge daily civic actions via social media; each pledge unlocks sponsor matches and spreads awareness.

🍔 Grassroots BBQ & Rally

Host a casual BBQ with guest speakers, raffles, and donation stations to cook up community support and recruit advocates.

🎨 Policy Mural Party

Bring supporters together to paint issue-themed murals in public spaces, selling print replicas and gathering local sponsors.

📺 Live Civic Q&A Stream

Stream live Q&A sessions with candidates or advocates; viewers donate to submit questions and interact in real-time.

🚴 Summer Policy Bike Tour

Invite donors to sponsor miles on a scenic bike route; riders share updates as they fundraise per mile for your cause.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Political Groups fundraising ideas

Top grants for Political Groups in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your political group. These options are a great place to start.

Democracy Fund Grants

Democracy Fund

N/A

No specific grant details were provided in the snippets.

NGCF Grant Programs

Northern Guilford County Foundation (NGCF)

N/A

No specific grant details were provided in the snippets.

Herb Block Foundation Grant

Herb Block Foundation

N/A

Grant for citizen involvement and voter participation with a deadline in June 2025 (ineligible).

Bank of America Grant Funding

Bank of America

N/A

Find more political group grants

Top companies that donate to Political Groups in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your political group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports local organizations and causes through its Spark Good program, which offers grants and other initiatives.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Political Groups? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for political groups with no platform fees or processing fees. We sustain our platform through optional tips from donors who support our mission of empowering groups like yours to keep every dollar raised. No hidden costs and nothing unexpected—just straightforward, fee-free fundraising.

Can Political Groups use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Political groups can use Zeffy to collect various kinds of donations including general contributions, membership fees, ticket sales for events, and recurring donations—all without any fees. With Zeffy, every penny raised stays with your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Political Groups run with Zeffy?

Political groups can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, from peer-to-peer fundraisers to ticketed events and recurring donation drives. Whether you're organizing a rally or launching a community initiative, Zeffy has the tools you need to maximize your impact.

What's the best fundraising platform for Political Groups?

Zeffy is the best platform for political groups because it's the only truly 100% free fundraising solution. While others might have hidden fees or processing costs, we guarantee that every dollar you raise goes directly to supporting your cause. This means more money for your initiatives, more trust from your donors, and no surprises in the fine print.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

