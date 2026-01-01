Button Text

Keep 100% of your queer advocacy group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Queer Activism Groups, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Zero-fee fundraising for Queer Activism Groups

How Zeffy helps Queer Activism Groups raise money

Queer Activism Groups use Zeffy to fund everything from from emergency bail drives to Ally Circle membership—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Rapid Response Bail Fund Drive

Collect urgent donations through a dedicated form to post bail for queer activists facing legal challenges. Simplify giving and ensure 100% of every dollar goes directly to support emergency needs.

Rainbow Sustainers Circle

Build long-term support by inviting donors to contribute monthly to your advocacy budget. Automatic recurring gifts create reliable funding for campaigns and community programs.

March for Equality Peer-to-Peer Challenge

Empower volunteers to fundraise on your behalf by creating personal pages tied to the annual pride march. Peer-to-peer efforts expand your reach and drive friendly competition.

Drag Brunch Benefit Gala

Sell tickets to a signature drag brunch fundraiser that combines performance, community, and advocacy. Manage RSVPs, collect attendee info, and generate revenue all in one place.

Pride Gear Pop-Up Store

Offer branded T-shirts, pins, and posters in an online storefront to fundraise year-round. With zero platform fees, every purchase directly boosts your programs.

Ally Circle Membership Program

Create tiered membership levels for individuals and businesses who pledge ongoing support. Deliver exclusive updates, event invites, and branded swag to sustain engagement.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your queer advocacy group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🤝 25 free counseling sessions

So no one in our community faces mental health barriers alone.

🎤 4 Pride youth open-mic nights

Giving young queer voices the spotlight they deserve.

📣 5 leadership training workshops

Building confident advocates to champion LGBTQ+ rights.

🎨 10 community art projects

Turning public spaces into vibrant testaments of queer resilience.

🏳️‍🌈 15 dialogue circles

Creating safe forums for honest conversations and deep connections.

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Queer Activism Groups

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Queer Activism Groups

🌈 Pride Picnic Pop-up

Host weekly pop-up park picnics with donation-based entry, queer-friendly vendors, art booths, and live performances to build community and raise funds.

🎭 Drag & Trivia Night

Organize a drag-hosted trivia night both in-person and streaming online; ticket sales and raffle prizes boost donations while delivering fun and awareness.

🏊‍♀️ Rainbow Swim-a-thon

Encourage participants to swim laps for pledges at local pools; celebrate each milestone with rainbow cheers to raise funds and visibility for queer rights.

🎨 Virtual Art Auction

Collaborate with queer artists for an online art auction; promote artist stories across social media to drive bids and donations supporting activism work.

🎬 Sunset Queer Cinema

Screen queer-themed films outdoors at sunset; sell affordable tickets, snacks, and VIP seating to fundraise while offering a unique community experience.

📲 #QueerKindness Challenge

Kick off a social media challenge for daily LGBTQ+ ally tasks; supporters gather pledges per completed action to amplify impact and grow your donor base.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Queer Activism Groups fundraising ideas

Browse all queer advocacy group fundraising ideas

Top grants for Queer Activism Groups in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your queer advocacy group. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Reclaiming Our Power Request for Proposals

Stonewall Community Foundation

Up to $20,000 per year (two-year grants)

Supports organizations that reclaim queer power and ensure community resources, with applications due April 25, 2025.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

PacificSource Foundation for Health Improvement Grants

PacificSource Foundation for Health Improvement

$10,000 - $50,000

Provides support to nonprofit organizations improving health status and meeting healthcare needs, with invited applications by August 15, 2025.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Focus Grants

Community Foundation for Southwest Washington

$5,000 - $50,000

Supports initiatives in southwest Washington, with applications due August 31 annually.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

The Opportunity Fund Grants

The Opportunity Fund

$5,000 - $30,000

Provides grants to nonprofit organizations advancing arts and social/economic justice in the greater Pittsburgh area, with applications due September 7 annually.

Apply now

Find more queer advocacy group grants

Top companies that donate to Queer Activism Groups in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your queer advocacy group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Offers the "Spark Good" program, which provides local grants and other support to organizations, including those focused on various causes.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

LGBT Network

Provides sponsorship and partnership opportunities for companies to engage with the LGBT community through their events and campaigns.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center

Partners with corporations to support LGBTQ+ New Yorkers and achieve corporate objectives, enhancing brand image and customer loyalty.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

National Gay Pilots Association (NGPA)

Offers corporate sponsorship opportunities aimed at supporting LGBTQ+ aviation professionals and students.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Queer Activism Groups? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Queer Activism Groups. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We remain free through optional tips from donors who want to support our mission to help groups like yours retain every dollar raised. That's the whole story – no catch!

Can Queer Activism Groups use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Queer Activism Groups can use Zeffy to collect a variety of donations, whether it's for general support, event tickets, or setting up recurring gifts—all without paying any fees. Every dollar donated goes directly to supporting your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Queer Activism Groups run with Zeffy?

Queer Activism Groups can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. From peer-to-peer fundraisers to ticketed events and recurring donation programs, Zeffy supports your unique fundraising needs all in one place.

What's the best fundraising platform for Queer Activism Groups?

Zeffy is the best choice for Queer Activism Groups as it is the only platform that's truly 100% free. While other platforms might claim to be free but charge hidden fees, Zeffy doesn't take a cent from your donations. This means more money stays within your organization to support your vital work.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

