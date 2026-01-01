Button Text

Keep 100% of your LGBTQ+ group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations

Zero-fee fundraising for LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations

How Zeffy helps LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations raise money

LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations use Zeffy to fund everything from from Pride Month Power Drive to Rainbow Support Society—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Pride Month Power Drive

Run a targeted donation drive during Pride Month with a customizable online form that highlights impact stories and shows a live progress bar. This campaign boosts visibility and drives fee-free contributions when community engagement is at its peak.

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Ally Giving Circles

Set up monthly giving circles where allies can automate their support and receive updates on advocacy milestones. Predictable recurring gifts empower your organization to plan long-term initiatives with confidence.

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Run the Rainbow Virtual 5K

Empower participants to create personal fundraising pages and challenge their networks to sponsor each mile they run. Peer-to-peer campaigns expand your reach and build community while raising essential funds.

data-usecase-icon="event"

Gala Under the Stars

Sell tickets to an annual LGBTQ+ gala featuring performances, speakers, and community awards. Zeffy’s event tools manage RSVPs, seating charts, and on-site check-in seamlessly to maximize attendance and revenue.

data-usecase-icon="store"

Rainbow Merch Shop

Open an online store stocked with branded t-shirts, pins, and tote bags that celebrate LGBTQ+ pride. 100% fee-free sales boost revenue and spread awareness with every purchase.

data-usecase-icon="membership"

Rainbow Support Society

Launch a tiered membership program offering exclusive content, virtual meet-ups, and member-only updates. Memberships deepen engagement, foster loyalty, and create a steady funding stream for your advocacy work.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your LGBTQ+ group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🏳️‍🌈 50 free counseling sessions

So LGBTQ+ individuals receive vital mental health support

⚖️ Legal aid for 20 families

Ensuring equal rights and protection for every household

🏠 10 nights of emergency shelter

Providing a safe haven for LGBTQ+ youth facing homelessness

📚 100 workshop spots on inclusion

Empowering community members with knowledge on diversity

🎉 Pride festival for 300 participants

Fostering joy, visibility, and solidarity with live music and resources

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations

🧺 Pride Picnic Party

Gather in the park for a fun-filled picnic with games, food stations, and donation booths to uplift LGBTQ+ rights.

🏃 Rainbow Dash 5K

Organize a vibrant 5K fun run where participants secure sponsorships, celebrate inclusivity, and raise funds for equality.

📸 Pride Pose Challenge

Invite supporters to post their favorite Pride selfies and pledge donations per post, driving social engagement and funds.

🎨 Virtual Rainbow Auction

Host an online auction featuring donated artworks by LGBTQ+ artists, livestreamed for global bidding and community support.

🎤 Summer Pride Open Mic

Showcase LGBTQ+ talent in a hybrid open mic night—sell in-person tickets and stream for virtual donations.

🍔 Grill & Give BBQ

Throw a community BBQ with ticketed entry, local food vendors, live music, and a raffle to boost funds and awareness.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations fundraising ideas

Top grants for LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your LGBTQ+ group. These options are a great place to start.

Queer Youth Fund

Liberty Hill Foundation

Up to $100,000

Supports programs and projects that empower LGBTQ+ youth (up to 24 years old) to improve societal conditions and strengthen the LGBTQ+ movement. Deadline information is not explicitly stated.

Fortitude Fund

Pride Foundation

Not specified

Responsive grantmaking for LGBTQ+ causes in 2025. Specific application deadlines are not provided.

Global Equality Fund

U.S. Department of State

Not specified

Supports programs for human rights defenders and human rights programming, which can include LGBTQ+ rights. Specific application deadlines are not provided.

LGBTQ+ Youth Fund

Stonewall Community Foundation

Not specified

Makes grants to programs and organizations serving New York City's underserved LGBTQ+ youth. Specific application deadlines are not provided.

Top companies that donate to LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your LGBTQ+ group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports various nonprofits through its Spark Good program, offering local grants and other resources.

Human Rights Campaign (HRC)

Partners with corporations to advance LGBTQ+ equality.

The Trevor Project

Collaborates with brands on partnerships and products to support LGBTQ+ youth.

Los Angeles LGBT Center

Engages with corporations to support the LGBTQ+ community's well-being and equality.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. Zeffy stays free through optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to empower LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations to keep every dollar raised. That's it, no catch!

Can LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations can use Zeffy to collect all types of donations, including one-time gifts, recurring donations, and even ticket sales for fundraising events. And the best part? There are no fees, so all the money goes directly to supporting your cause.

What types of fundraising campaigns can LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations run with Zeffy?

LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations can run a diverse range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. From peer-to-peer fundraisers and ticketed events to recurring donations and raffles, Zeffy provides all the tools necessary to amplify your mission without the burden of fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes towards advocacy, support services, and programs that matter, maintaining trust and transparency with your donors.

How to get funding for…

Political Groups
Racial Justice Organizations
Civil Rights and Advocacy Groups
Queer Activism Groups
LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups
Civil Rights Organizations
Transgender Rights
Political Action Committees
Voter Education Groups
Legal Aid Societies
Social Justice Organizations
Crime Prevention Programs

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

