Zero-fee fundraising for LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Pride Month Power Drive
Run a targeted donation drive during Pride Month with a customizable online form that highlights impact stories and shows a live progress bar. This campaign boosts visibility and drives fee-free contributions when community engagement is at its peak.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Ally Giving Circles
Set up monthly giving circles where allies can automate their support and receive updates on advocacy milestones. Predictable recurring gifts empower your organization to plan long-term initiatives with confidence.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Run the Rainbow Virtual 5K
Empower participants to create personal fundraising pages and challenge their networks to sponsor each mile they run. Peer-to-peer campaigns expand your reach and build community while raising essential funds.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Gala Under the Stars
Sell tickets to an annual LGBTQ+ gala featuring performances, speakers, and community awards. Zeffy’s event tools manage RSVPs, seating charts, and on-site check-in seamlessly to maximize attendance and revenue.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="store"
Rainbow Merch Shop
Open an online store stocked with branded t-shirts, pins, and tote bags that celebrate LGBTQ+ pride. 100% fee-free sales boost revenue and spread awareness with every purchase.
data-usecase-cta="store"
data-usecase-icon="membership"
Rainbow Support Society
Launch a tiered membership program offering exclusive content, virtual meet-ups, and member-only updates. Memberships deepen engagement, foster loyalty, and create a steady funding stream for your advocacy work.
data-usecase-cta="membership"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🏳️🌈 50 free counseling sessions
So LGBTQ+ individuals receive vital mental health support
⚖️ Legal aid for 20 families
Ensuring equal rights and protection for every household
🏠 10 nights of emergency shelter
Providing a safe haven for LGBTQ+ youth facing homelessness
📚 100 workshop spots on inclusion
Empowering community members with knowledge on diversity
🎉 Pride festival for 300 participants
Fostering joy, visibility, and solidarity with live music and resources
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations
🧺 Pride Picnic Party
Gather in the park for a fun-filled picnic with games, food stations, and donation booths to uplift LGBTQ+ rights.
🏃 Rainbow Dash 5K
Organize a vibrant 5K fun run where participants secure sponsorships, celebrate inclusivity, and raise funds for equality.
📸 Pride Pose Challenge
Invite supporters to post their favorite Pride selfies and pledge donations per post, driving social engagement and funds.
🎨 Virtual Rainbow Auction
Host an online auction featuring donated artworks by LGBTQ+ artists, livestreamed for global bidding and community support.
🎤 Summer Pride Open Mic
Showcase LGBTQ+ talent in a hybrid open mic night—sell in-person tickets and stream for virtual donations.
🍔 Grill & Give BBQ
Throw a community BBQ with ticketed entry, local food vendors, live music, and a raffle to boost funds and awareness.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations fundraising ideas
Top grants for LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations in 2025
Queer Youth Fund
Liberty Hill Foundation
Up to $100,000
Supports programs and projects that empower LGBTQ+ youth (up to 24 years old) to improve societal conditions and strengthen the LGBTQ+ movement. Deadline information is not explicitly stated.
Fortitude Fund
Pride Foundation
Not specified
Responsive grantmaking for LGBTQ+ causes in 2025. Specific application deadlines are not provided.
Global Equality Fund
U.S. Department of State
Not specified
Supports programs for human rights defenders and human rights programming, which can include LGBTQ+ rights. Specific application deadlines are not provided.
LGBTQ+ Youth Fund
Stonewall Community Foundation
Not specified
Makes grants to programs and organizations serving New York City's underserved LGBTQ+ youth. Specific application deadlines are not provided.
Top companies that donate to LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations in 2025
Walmart
Supports various nonprofits through its Spark Good program, offering local grants and other resources.
Human Rights Campaign (HRC)
Partners with corporations to advance LGBTQ+ equality.
The Trevor Project
Collaborates with brands on partnerships and products to support LGBTQ+ youth.
Los Angeles LGBT Center
Engages with corporations to support the LGBTQ+ community's well-being and equality.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. Zeffy stays free through optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to empower LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations to keep every dollar raised. That's it, no catch!
Can LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations can use Zeffy to collect all types of donations, including one-time gifts, recurring donations, and even ticket sales for fundraising events. And the best part? There are no fees, so all the money goes directly to supporting your cause.
What types of fundraising campaigns can LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations run with Zeffy?
LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations can run a diverse range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. From peer-to-peer fundraisers and ticketed events to recurring donations and raffles, Zeffy provides all the tools necessary to amplify your mission without the burden of fees.
What’s the best fundraising platform for LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes towards advocacy, support services, and programs that matter, maintaining trust and transparency with your donors.