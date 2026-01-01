Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Legal Aid Societies? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is absolutely 100% free for Legal Aid Societies! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and definitely no hidden costs. Our zero-fee model is sustained through optional tips from donors who support our mission to empower nonprofits like yours to utilize every dollar raised directly for legal support and assistance. That's all - no catch!

Can Legal Aid Societies use Zeffy to collect donations for legal services?

Definitely! Legal Aid Societies can use Zeffy to collect donations for legal services, manage event ticket sales, and accept recurring donations – all without incurring any fees. Every dollar you receive goes directly towards your mission of providing vital legal assistance, without a single cent lost to fees.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Legal Aid Societies run with Zeffy?

Legal Aid Societies can run a wide array of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, hosting ticketed events, and establishing recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising needs are, Zeffy is equipped to help you meet your goals without any costs.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Legal Aid Societies?

Zeffy is the best choice for Legal Aid Societies because it is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform. While other platforms may have hidden fees or processing charges, Zeffy ensures that your entire donation amount goes towards providing legal support. This fee-free model not only increases funding for your mission but also builds more trust with your donors.