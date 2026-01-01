Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Political Action Committees? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Political Action Committees! There are no platform fees or processing fees, and certainly no hidden costs. We maintain our platform through optional tips from generous donors who support our mission to help PACs keep every dollar they raise. That's the only catch!

Can Political Action Committees use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Political Action Committees can use Zeffy to collect all types of donations, whether it's for general contributions, event ticket sales, or setting up recurring donations. All this comes without any fees, so every contribution goes directly to supporting your cause.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Political Action Committees run with Zeffy?

With Zeffy, Political Action Committees can run a variety of fundraising campaigns, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation drives. Our platform is designed to support your fundraising goals, no matter what they are, without taking a dime of your contributions.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Political Action Committees?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Political Action Committees. Unlike others, we charge no fees, which means more of your supporters' contributions go directly to your advocacy and initiatives. It's all about trust and transparency, ensuring your mission is fully funded.