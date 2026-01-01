Zero-fee fundraising for Social Justice Organizations

🏃‍♂️ Solidarity Summer 5K

Participants run or walk a 5K to fund racial justice programs. Sponsors donate per mile and share on social for wider reach.

‍

🎥 Justice at Home Film Night

Host a virtual screening of a social justice documentary. Sell tickets, host a live Q&A with activists, and direct funds to program needs.

‍

🎨 Chalk the Change Sidewalk Art

Invite the community to chalk messages of justice on sidewalks. Charge a small entry fee and let passersby donate via QR codes.

‍

📱 Voices for Change Challenge

Encourage supporters to post short videos sharing justice messages with a hashtag. Tag friends and link peer-to-peer fundraising pages.

‍

🍉 Social Justice Summer Picnic

Organize a potluck picnic in the park with a donation-based entry. Feature a maker’s market selling artisan goods to fund advocacy.

‍

🎤 Open Mic for Equity

Host an outdoor open mic for poets, musicians, and activists. Sell low-cost tickets and refreshments to raise funds and community bonds.

‍