Keep 100% of your social justice group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Social Justice Organizations, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Social Justice Organizations

Zero-fee fundraising for Social Justice Organizations

How Zeffy helps Social Justice Organizations raise money

Social Justice Organizations use Zeffy to fund everything from from frontline relief to fair-trade pop-ups—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Emergency Relief for Frontline Communities

Launch an urgent fund to support communities facing sudden social injustice crises. Custom donation forms make it easy for donors to give quickly and securely, fee-free.

Sustainers Circle for Equity

Build a monthly giving program that powers long-term social justice work. Automated recurring donations help you forecast budgets and deepen donor commitment.

Virtual Walk for Justice

Empower supporters to fundraise by walking in solidarity, sharing personal pages, and collecting peer donations. It’s a dynamic way to expand your network and impact.

Community Justice Gala

Sell tickets to a hybrid gala featuring speakers, performances, and community awards. Manage RSVPs and collect funds effortlessly with Zeffy’s event tools.

Silent Auction for Solidarity

Host an online silent auction with curated art, experiences, and services that resonate with your cause. Bidders compete in real time, maximizing revenue for justice programs.

Ethical Merchandise Pop-Up Shop

Sell branded apparel, protest posters, and fair-trade goods online to raise awareness and funds. Zeffy’s store feature handles inventory, payments, and fulfillment seamlessly.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your social justice group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

💼 50 pro bono legal consultations

So every low-income family can assert their rights

🏠 30 nights of emergency shelter

Providing safety and stability for survivors of violence

📚 500 anti-bias resource kits

Educating youth to build a more equitable future

🗣️ 5 community leadership workshops

Empowering activists to drive systemic change

🍽️ 1,250 meals in our food justice program

Nourishing neighbors facing hunger and hardship

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Social Justice Organizations

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Social Justice Organizations

🏃‍♂️ Solidarity Summer 5K

Participants run or walk a 5K to fund racial justice programs. Sponsors donate per mile and share on social for wider reach.

🎥 Justice at Home Film Night

Host a virtual screening of a social justice documentary. Sell tickets, host a live Q&A with activists, and direct funds to program needs.

🎨 Chalk the Change Sidewalk Art

Invite the community to chalk messages of justice on sidewalks. Charge a small entry fee and let passersby donate via QR codes.

📱 Voices for Change Challenge

Encourage supporters to post short videos sharing justice messages with a hashtag. Tag friends and link peer-to-peer fundraising pages.

🍉 Social Justice Summer Picnic

Organize a potluck picnic in the park with a donation-based entry. Feature a maker’s market selling artisan goods to fund advocacy.

🎤 Open Mic for Equity

Host an outdoor open mic for poets, musicians, and activists. Sell low-cost tickets and refreshments to raise funds and community bonds.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Social Justice Organizations fundraising ideas

Top grants for Social Justice Organizations in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your social justice group. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

National Grassroots Organizing Program

Ben & Jerry's Foundation

Up to $30,000 per year

Supports community-based, grassroots organizations confronting social and environmental injustice with two-year general operating support grants, with a rolling deadline.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Emergent Fund Grant

Emergent Fund

US $10,000 - US $50,000

Supports communities under threat to build their own reality and uses energy of moments to build powerful new visions, with a letter of inquiry due August 19, 2025.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Health Equity Grants

Ronald W Naito MD Foundation

US $5,000 - US $40,000

Supports nonprofit organizations that strengthen, protect, and transform communities and planet, with applications due August 23, 2025.

__wf_reserved_inherit

CREATE ACTION Grants

Sony Corporation of America

Up to US $50,000

Designed to make a long-lasting impact for local social justice organizations and the communities they serve, with applications due October 1, 2025.

Top companies that donate to Social Justice Organizations in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your social justice group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

__wf_reserved_inherit

Vera Institute

Partners with corporations to advance anti-racist and reparative justice systems, focusing on criminal and immigration reform.

__wf_reserved_inherit

NAACP

Collaborates with corporations to build Black political and economic power and advance civil rights and social justice.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Ben & Jerry's Foundation

Supports grassroots organizations working to achieve social and economic justice within their communities.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Social Justice Organizations? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Social Justice Organizations! There are no platform fees or processing fees, and no hidden costs whatsoever. Our platform remains free thanks to optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to ensure every dollar goes to your cause. That's truly it—no catch!

Can Social Justice Organizations use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Social Justice Organizations can use Zeffy to collect a variety of donations such as general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations, all without any fees. This means that every dollar you receive goes directly to supporting your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Social Justice Organizations run with Zeffy?

Social Justice Organizations can execute a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Whether it's running peer-to-peer fundraisers, organizing ticketed events, or establishing recurring donation programs, Zeffy helps you do it all fee-free. This way, more of your funds are dedicated to your impactful work.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Social Justice Organizations?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Social Justice Organizations. While other platforms might charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we ensure that every penny raised goes directly to your mission. This transparency helps build donor trust and guarantees that more resources support your cause.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

