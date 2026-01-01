Zero-fee fundraising for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Kick Off the Pride Month Impact Drive
Engage supporters during Pride month with a targeted donation campaign. A custom, fee-free donation form makes it easy for individuals to contribute to policy initiatives and community programs.
Launch a Sustainer Circle for Equality
Encourage committed donors to give monthly or quarterly. Automated recurring gifts provide a stable revenue stream for advocacy work year-round.
Launch the Rainbow Run Peer-to-Peer Challenge
Recruit participants to fundraise through personal pages as they train for a 5K or virtual run. Each runner shares their story to expand your network and raise significant funds.
Host the Equality Gala & Film Screening
Sell tickets to an evening gala featuring LGBTQ+ films and speaker panels. Track RSVPs and collect attendee data effortlessly while funding your programs.
Open the Equality Merch Shop
Offer branded pride apparel and accessories through your online store. Supporters can shop anytime, providing continuous revenue with zero platform fees.
Host a Silent Auction: Art for Advocacy
Curate LGBTQ+-themed artwork and experiences for a silent auction at in-person or virtual events. Bidders raise funds competitively while promoting community engagement.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🏳️🌈 50 LGBTQ+ youth support kits
Essential care packages with affirming resources and supplies to uplift at-risk teens
💼 10 pro bono legal aid sessions
Critical legal guidance to protect against discrimination and uphold fundamental rights
🏥 5 mobile health clinics
Inclusive HIV testing and wellness screenings in communities that need them most
🎓 25 leadership scholarships
Empowering queer students to gain advocacy training and build the next generation of leaders
🎨 5 art therapy workshops
Safe, creative spaces where LGBTQ+ individuals can heal, express themselves, and connect
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups
🏃 Rainbow Relay Run
Community 5K with each mile in a different Pride color, raising funds via registrations and sponsorships.
🎨 Pride Mural Jam
Local artists paint Pride-themed murals; donors sponsor sections and post-event photos boost awareness and support.
🍧 Rainbow Popsicle Stand
Sell colorful popsicles at community spots during summer events; all proceeds fuel our advocacy and youth support programs.
📱 Pride Story Shares
Online campaign where supporters share short coming-out videos; sponsors pledge donations per share, amplifying voices and funds.
🌐 Virtual Pride Quiz
Host a live online trivia night on LGBTQ+ history; charge ticket fees and offer sponsored prizes to raise funds and educate.
🎤 Pride Open Mic Night
Ticketed community event where performers share music and poetry; proceeds support safe spaces and advocacy initiatives.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups fundraising ideas
Top grants for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups in 2025
Reclaiming Our Power Request for Proposals
Stonewall Community Foundation
Up to $20,000 per year
Supports organizations that reclaim queer power and stand against adversity, with proposals due April 25, 2025.
Lesbian Health Fund Grants
GLMA: Health Professionals Advancing LGBTQ+ Equality
$5,000 to $10,000
Supports scientific research on health issues facing LGBTQ+ women and girls; open to researchers affiliated with US institutions for the 2025 grant cycle.
Social Justice Program Grants
Arcus Foundation
Varies (substantial funding)
Supports LGBTQ+ rights and social justice advocacy, focusing on increasing safety, social inclusion, protections, and strong movements for LGBTQ people.
Fortitude Fund
Pride Foundation
Not specified
All responsive grantmaking in 2025 will occur through the Fortitude Fund, supporting the LGBTQ+ community in Northwest states.
Top companies that donate to LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups in 2025
The Trevor Project
Partners with brands to develop products that engage, inspire, and save LGBTQ+ young people's lives.
National LGBTQ Task Force
Works with national corporate partners and sponsors to advance freedom, justice, and equality for LGBTQ+ people.
The Center
Partners with corporations to support the LGBTQ+ community, improve brand image, and attract diverse talent.
Walmart
Offers local grants, round up programs, and registries through its Spark Good initiative for various nonprofits.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission. That's it—no catch!
Can LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups use Zeffy to collect support contributions?
Absolutely! LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring contributions—all without paying any fees. Every dollar donated goes directly to supporting your important advocacy work.
What types of fundraising campaigns can LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups run with Zeffy?
LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! This includes peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events like galas or workshops, and setting up programs for recurring donations. Zeffy has the tools to support all your fundraising needs.
What’s the best fundraising platform for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups. While other platforms may claim to be 'free' yet charge processing fees, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your advocacy actions and programs.