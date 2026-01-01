Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Crime Prevention Programs? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Crime Prevention Programs! There are no platform fees and no processing fees, meaning every dollar you raise goes directly to your cause. We sustain our services through optional tips from donors who appreciate being able to support platforms like ours that allow organizations to keep every cent.

Can Crime Prevention Programs use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Crime Prevention Programs can use Zeffy to collect a variety of donations, such as general community support funds, membership fees, or grants. Whether you're accepting recurring donations or one-time contributions, Zeffy facilitates it all without any charges.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Crime Prevention Programs run with Zeffy?

With Zeffy, Crime Prevention Programs can run various fundraising campaigns. You can organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets for community safety events, or set up recurring donation drives to sustain ongoing projects. Zeffy's versatility ensures that you have the tools needed to engage your community effectively.

What's the best fundraising platform for Crime Prevention Programs?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Crime Prevention Programs because it is the only truly zero-fee option available. Our model means no platform takes a cut from your donations, allowing more resources to be directed towards making an impact in your community. Trust is built with your donors knowing that every contribution fully supports your mission.