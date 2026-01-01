Zero-fee fundraising for Crime Prevention Programs

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Gear Up for Safe Streets
Recruit dedicated supporters to fund essential patrol gear and community watch tools with monthly gifts. Recurring contributions ensure steady resources for neighborhood safety initiatives.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Emergency Safety Kit Drive
Collect one-time donations to assemble and distribute home safety kits, from door locks to alarm systems. A simple donation form lets supporters contribute exactly what’s needed, fee-free.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Neighborhood Watch Champions
Empower volunteers to build personalized pages and rally friends for their watch group fundraising goals. Peer-to-peer campaigns expand reach and spotlight local heroes in crime prevention.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Block Party Safety Fair
Host a family-friendly event with safety demonstrations, local vendor booths, and community engagement. Sell tickets online to cover costs and support ongoing crime prevention education.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="store"
Reflect & Respond Apparel Store
Offer branded reflective gear, safety guides, and community watch swag in an online store. All proceeds fund training sessions and neighborhood patrol resources without any platform fees.
data-usecase-cta="store"
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Community Raffle for Crime Stoppers
Draw excitement with raffle prizes like home security upgrades and local business gift cards. Selling raffle tickets is a fun way to raise funds for tip lines and rapid response teams.
data-usecase-cta="raffle"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🛡️ 50 self-defense classes for at-risk youth
Empowering young people with skills to stay safe and confident
📹 10 CCTV cameras in high-crime zones
Deterring offenders and delivering crucial footage to law enforcement
🤝 100 community volunteer patrol hours
Boosting neighborhood presence to prevent and report crime
🔦 200 home security kits for vulnerable families
Giving residents tools to protect their homes and peace of mind
🚓 25 neighborhood bike patrol shifts
Increasing visible patrols to deter crime and build trust
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Crime Prevention Programs
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Crime Prevention Programs
🚴 Safe Streets Bike Ride
Cyclists join a sponsored summer ride to promote secure neighborhoods, raising funds through entry fees and sponsor pledges.
🏡 Home Safety Photo Contest
Supporters share photos of their top security setups online; entry fees fund programs as friends vote with small donations.
👮 Community Block Patrol Bash
Host a free neighborhood party with police demos and food trucks—sell raffle tickets and merch to boost funds for local patrols.
🛡️ Summer Self-Defense Series
Offer weekly outdoor self-defense classes; pay-per-session or season passes build skills and generate funds for crime prevention.
🎥 Watch & Fund: Crime Prevention Film Night
Screen safety-themed films under the stars; ticket sales and concessions support neighborhood watch and youth outreach.
🌐 #MySafeSummer Pledge Drive
An online campaign where donors commit to safety pledges and share on social—each share unlocks matching gifts from sponsors.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Crime Prevention Programs fundraising ideas
Top grants for Crime Prevention Programs in 2025
2024-25 California State Nonprofit Security Grant Program (CSNSGP)
Governor's Office of Emergency Services
N/A
The 2024-25 California State Nonprofit Security Grant Program (CSNSGP) application deadline was September 23, 2024.
COPS Hiring Program (CHP)
COPS Office - Department of Justice
N/A
The COPS Hiring Program (CHP) FY25 closing date was July 1, 2025.
OVW Fiscal Year 2025 Grants to Improve the Criminal Justice Response Program
U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Office on Violence Against Women (OVW)
N/A
The OVW Fiscal Year 2025 Grants to Improve the Criminal Justice Response Program application deadlines were in June 2025.
Nonprofit Security Grant Program, Homeland Security Grant Program, and Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program
Department of Homeland Security
N/A
The Department of Homeland Security offers programs like the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, Homeland Security Grant Program, and Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program, but specific grant amounts were not available.
Top companies that donate to Crime Prevention Programs in 2025
Walmart
Supports local grants and community programs for nonprofits through its Spark Good initiative.
Ring
Partners with community organizations to enhance neighborhood safety by donating devices, services, and financial support.
Motorola Solutions Foundation
Supports public safety initiatives, STEM education, and community investment.
Microsoft
Supports technology for social impact and AI for Good initiatives, which can benefit community safety programs.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Crime Prevention Programs? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Crime Prevention Programs! There are no platform fees and no processing fees, meaning every dollar you raise goes directly to your cause. We sustain our services through optional tips from donors who appreciate being able to support platforms like ours that allow organizations to keep every cent.
Can Crime Prevention Programs use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Crime Prevention Programs can use Zeffy to collect a variety of donations, such as general community support funds, membership fees, or grants. Whether you're accepting recurring donations or one-time contributions, Zeffy facilitates it all without any charges.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Crime Prevention Programs run with Zeffy?
With Zeffy, Crime Prevention Programs can run various fundraising campaigns. You can organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets for community safety events, or set up recurring donation drives to sustain ongoing projects. Zeffy's versatility ensures that you have the tools needed to engage your community effectively.
What's the best fundraising platform for Crime Prevention Programs?
Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Crime Prevention Programs because it is the only truly zero-fee option available. Our model means no platform takes a cut from your donations, allowing more resources to be directed towards making an impact in your community. Trust is built with your donors knowing that every contribution fully supports your mission.