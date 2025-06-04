8 Best Crowdfunding Platforms for Nonprofits (Free and Paid)

Most crowdfunding platforms take a cut of your donations. They call it standard processing fees, but we call it unnecessary.

Small nonprofits that use crowdfunding to maximize donation potential quickly shouldn’t have to see 2-5% of their earnings go to their fundraising tool. When every dollar matters, these fees add up quickly and stand in the way of achieving more impact and change for your cause.

That’s why Zeffy exists. We’re not just another crowdfunding tool. We’re the only all-inclusive fundraising software that gives 100% of donations to your nonprofit. No fees. No fine print.

This guide will uncover how crowdfunding platforms are taking money away from small nonprofit impact, how to spot hidden fees you might be paying right now, and how to say goodbye to costly crowdfunding for good with Zeffy.

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Why Most Crowdfunding Platforms Fail Grassroots Nonprofits

Understandably, crowdfunding platforms are usually built to fit the complex needs of larger organizations and to scale established causes with features that get them in front of as many new donors as possible.

They don’t always talk about how this can be detrimental to small, mission-driven organizations that don’t have entire teams dedicated to their crowdfunding efforts, time to learn intricate features, or a budget to pay to raise money.

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The fine print on free crowdfunding tools

Crowdfunding platforms can often market themselves as “low-fee” or “free to use,” but the reality is more complicated:

Some take a percentage from every donation for platform fees (between 2 and 5%)

Others offer donor tipping, but pass transaction and platform fees to your nonprofit if supporters don’t cover the cost

Many gate key features like donor data, integrations, or embeddable forms behind paywalls



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It adds up quickly, in both cost and confusion.

Free crowdfunding platforms can quietly chip away at what you’ve worked so hard to raise because they don’t list third-party transaction fees in their pricing, but for a grassroots organization with no margin for waste, that will not fly.

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Grassroots nonprofits aren’t looking for complexity

A ton of features and options sounds great until it comes at the expense of valuable time spent figuring out where to start and how to use them, and of course, the dollars invested every time you raise money.

Grassroots nonprofits need simplicity, knowing tools are there when needed, and are easy to use without constant reference to support articles or calls into a customer service line. Most importantly, they must trust that every dollar goes where it’s needed: the mission.

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But most crowdfunding websites serve big nonprofits, which can absorb fees and justify platform trade-offs. That leaves small teams scrambling to meet goals with less, or compromising donor relationships when they start to wonder where their money is going.

According to Zeffy’s 2025 Donor Behavior Report, 40% of donors walked away because they didn’t feel their donation was used effectively, didn’t know where it went, or were turned off by high platform fees.

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Meet Zeffy: The Only 100% Free Crowdfunding Platform for Nonprofits

Zeffy believes your mission and your work to change communities deserve every cent of what you raise. That’s why we’re the only 100% free fundraising platform with crowdfunding tools and various simple campaigns for lean teams and overwhelmed nonprofits trying to manage their time and resources efficiently.

Over 50,000 nonprofits have already switched to Zeffy, not because it’s another option, but because it’s the only one that aligns with grassroots values. Collectively, Zeffy has helped organizations like yours raise $1 billion and save $50 million in fees.

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Here’s why small and new nonprofits trust Zeffy

Zero-fee fundraising: There will never be a cost to fundraising with Zeffy, regardless of how much you grow and how many donors you engage (100% free–no fees ever!)

Automated donor engagement: Keep supporters connected and inspired with smart, pre-built email flows and a real-time donor dashboard.

Fundraising flexibility that fits your mission: Accepting donations online, in person, and through mobile devices

Tools to grow your impact: From crowdfunding to peer-to-peer fundraising and event ticketing, Zeffy offers features usually locked behind paywalls and makes them easy to use‍

Built-in trust, built for scale: Donor data is secure, receipts are automated, tax-compliant, and payments are safe and easy for donors of all kinds.

Mobile-first, mission-forward: Zeffy works beautifully on any device, so your donors can give and feel good about it anywhere, anytime.

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“We switched to Zeffy after the company we were using raised their rates and added a monthly fee. Zeffy has been great! As a nonprofit, we receive 100% of the money donated to us. –We are a small nonprofit, so we do not take advantage of many of the features Zeffy has to offer, but it is nice to know more is available as we continue to grow. I would definitely recommend Zeffy to other nonprofits.” - Janet B, G2 Review

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6 Other Crowdfunding Tools You Might Consider (With Fees)

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Responsive Table Platform Good for grassroots nonprofits? True Cost G2 Rating Zeffy Yes, it’s the only zero-fee platform with simple features $0 platform fees, $0 transaction fees & all features free 4.9/5 GoFundMe Pro It depends, because of the high cost and intricate features Custom platform fee quote required + up to 2.5% $0.30 in transaction fees 4.4/5 Donorbox It depends, the starting tier is more affordable, but features may be limited From $0 to $139/month + up to 2.2% + $0.30 in processing fees 4.6/5 Fundly It depends, tools are user-friendly and social media perks can expand reach, but expect fees 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction (donor tips cover platform fees) 2.9/5 Fundrazr It depends, campaigns are flexible, but fees and limited reporting create challenges 0% platform fee with donor tipping; otherwise 1–5% + 2.9% + $0.30 transaction fee 4.2/5 Springly No, features are advanced, and many are behind a paywall Platform fees up to $149/month and 3.1% + $0.30 transaction fee 4.2/5 Mightycause It depends, CRM options are helpful but a high monthly cost limits you if you’re on a budget $79 - $119 monthly fee + up to 2.2% + $0.29 transaction fee 4.4/5

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1. GoFundMe Pro (Formerly Classy)

GoFundMe Pro (formerly Classy) is a fundraising platform that helps nonprofits run their large-scale crowdfunding efforts. GoFundMe Pro helps deliver professional nonprofit crowdfunding campaigns that tell their story and market them to widespread communities that scale over time.

It’s important to know that while the features and customization options are a perk, they do come at a higher cost than most grassroots nonprofits can initially afford.

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Key crowdfunding features:

Flexible funding (credit cards, digital wallets, Venmo, PayPal, ACH bank transfer, and cryptocurrency)

Secure transactions for one-time and recurring donations

Strong integration capabilities

Branded donation receipts and fundraising emails

Synchronized with all other GoFundMe Pro fundraising efforts (peer-to-peer fundraising, crowdfunding, events, donation pages, embedded donation forms)

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Cons and limitations for grassroots nonprofits:

High cost

Learning curve to maximize functionality

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Pricing and transaction fees:

GoFundMe Pro pricing is not regularly disclosed, and it requires a custom quote and demo. All transactions are also subject to transaction fees up to 2.5% $0.

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2. Donorbox

Donorbox helps nonprofits set up a crowdfunding campaign with customizable donation pages and forms quickly. While there are many features to help create successful nonprofit crowdfunding efforts, many are behind a paywall and will cost you to use fully in addition to transaction fees.

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Key features for crowdfunding:

Mobile-friendly campaigns and payments

Donor engagement and goal meters

Social media sharing options

Recurring donations

Matching gifts option with integration

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Cons and limitations for grassroots nonprofits:

High Stripe payment processing fees

Can be intimidating without tech proficiency

Features require a costly upgrade

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Pricing and transaction fees:

Standard: 1.75%-2.95% platform fee and transaction fees of up to 2.2% + $0.30

Pro: $139/month + 1.5% platform fee and transaction fees of up to 2.2% + $0.30

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3. Fundly

Fundly is a crowdfunding site that supports nonprofits, individuals, companies, schools, and other organizations. Campaign pages are optimized to share through social media and help gain traction with new donor audiences to raise more.

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Key features for crowdfunding:

Physical rewards to incentivize donations

Mobile-optimized

Secure payments

Strong Facebook integration for campaign sharing

Customizable campaign pages

Connects to Gmail, Survey Monkey, and Constant Contact for donor outreach

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Cons and limitations for grassroots nonprofits:

Payment processing can take seven days

High payment processing fees with Stripe

Potential learning curve to use all features

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Pricing and transaction fees:

Fundly charges no platform fee (covered by donor tipping) but 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction.

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4. Fundrazr

Fundrazr helps organizations and individuals build crowdfunding campaigns with a simple process to design the experience your donors will most likely respond to.

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Key features for crowdfunding:

Multiple crowdfunding models are available, such as subscriptions, peer-to-peer fundraising, and microproject fundraising

Donor base insights and analytics

Multi-tiered donor accounts

Integrated with social media platforms

Multiple payment options are accepted

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Cons and limitations for grassroots nonprofits:

High payment processing fees through Stripe and PayPal

Lack of customized reporting

Nonprofits are responsible for platform fees if donor tipping is turned off

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Pricing and transaction fees:

Fundrazr waives platform fees when donor tipping is turned on. When donor tipping is turned off, a platform fee of 1-5% is charged. In either case, A 2.9% + $0.30 transaction fee applies.

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5. Springly

Springly is an all-in-one nonprofit management software to manage crowdfunding donors and engage them as you build relationships. Features come with a price, requiring upgrades to use everything the platform has to offer as you grow.

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Key features for crowdfunding:

All-in-one donor management solution

Accounting and bookkeeping support

A suite of communication tools to encourage donors to give

One-time and recurring donations are accepted

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Cons and limitations for grassroots nonprofits:

More aligned to complex crowdfunding operations

Limited payment options

Limited features in free plan

Cost to upgrade to advanced features

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Pricing and transaction fees:

Springly’s has three pricing tiers.

Liberty: free

Serenity: Starting at $79

Professional: Starting at $149

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Nonprofits needing more specific functionality can get a custom quote. You can choose between using donor tipping to cover processing fees or using Springly’s payment processor Adyen with a fee of 3.1% + $0.3 per transaction.

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6. Mightycause

Mightycause focuses on relationship building to help your crowdfunding campaign lead to sustainable funding. Plans come with a monthly cost in addition to transaction fees, so you’ll need to budget for the tools when setting fundraising goals.

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Key features for crowdfunding:

Praised for responsive customer support

Flexibility for indefinite or brief crowdfunding campaigns

Includes CRM functionality to engage donors

24-hour online fundraising campaigns for giving days

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Cons and limitations for grassroots nonprofits:

Donor experience can be confusing

Lack of customization

Monthly platform fee and transaction fees can take away from impact

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Pricing and transaction fees:

Mightycause has two pricing plans available.

Essentials: $79/month + transaction fees up to 2.2% + $0.29

Accelerate: $119/month + transaction fees up to 2.2% + $0.29

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How zero-fee crowdfunding saved $10K in vital funding

The University of Ottawa’s Annual Campaign department uses crowdfunding campaigns and several features of Zeffy's fundraising platform to raise $2.5 million annually. Because of Zeffy's 100% free model, the organization has saved $10,000 in fees and earnings.

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Here's what this campaign does well

The university fuels community involvement by introducing powerful visuals and quotes from students. Clarifying language such as "specifically, we are seeking funding for" helps to keep donors informed and ready to give.

As donors are hooked and ready to donate, they find a simple donation form that guides them through a few simple steps and a secure checkout process to complete their gift. Larger suggested donation amounts and the option to start a monthly gift increase the potential of raising more each time someone lands on the form.

The University of Ottawa's Annual Campaign department ran over 30 campaigns on Zeffy, ranging from crowdfunding to peer-to-peer fundraising and simple donation forms to attract new support. That success led the team to set even bigger goals, including reaching $4 million in 2025.

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Raise Money With the Only Free Crowdfunding Tool for Nonprofits

If you're a grassroots nonprofit, you're not just looking for a platform with features. You're looking for one that won’t take a cut of the very donations you're working so hard to raise.

The best crowdfunding platform doesn’t just offer fundraising tools. It protects your impact by ensuring every dollar raised stays with your mission, not with middlemen or transaction fees.

Zeffy is the only 100% free platform built with grassroots nonprofits in mind, from the speed of getting set up to the variety of easy-to-use features, and of course, the price.

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FAQ: Free Crowdfunding for Nonprofits

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Can nonprofits use crowdfunding? Nonprofits can use crowdfunding to reach donors and fund campaigns. Crowdfunding campaigns are great for giving days, emergency response, advocacy, and more. Crowdfunding for grassroots nonprofits offers the following benefits: Community-building with donors who enjoy the social proof of others doing the same Marketing reach across social media, email, and a nonprofit's website Efficiency to raise funds in a short time

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What are the best crowdfunding platforms for nonprofits? The best crowdfunding platforms for nonprofits will provide an excellent experience, marketing capabilities, donor management, customer service, and support for diversified campaign types.

Zeffy is the only 100% free crowdfunding site for nonprofit organizations. Its modern feel is loved by donors and lean teams who need to be efficient without all the complexity (or the cost). You can quickly have a campaign up and running, and it offers excellent customer service and ease-of-use ratings. Start fundraising with Zeffy.

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Is there a free crowdfunding platform for nonprofits? There are free crowdfunding platforms for nonprofits to choose from. Many crowdfunding sites are advertised as free but contain hidden fees.

Zeffy offers a 100% free model that gives you every penny of a donation for your cause. On all forms, donors have the option (but are never obliged or pressured) to contribute to Zeffy.

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