Charitable lottery regulations in Newfoundland and Labrador.

If you’re planning on running a charitable lottery in Newfoundland and Labrador and are wondering if, for example, you need a lottery licence for a 50/50 raffle, we’re here to help. Before we get into the details, we just want to say that, yes you can use Zeffy’s zero fee fundraising platform to sell raffle tickets online in Newfoundland and Labrador. We’ve written down the steps for setting up your online raffle, but you should keep reading before you get started.
Well, in classic Canadian style, the official definition varies ever so slightly from province to province. In Newfoundland and Labrador, charitable and non-profit organizations’ lottery fundraising activities are regulated by the Department of Digital Government and Service NL (Service NL)—and they define a lottery as:
…any game in which you are required to pay a fee or give something to enter (“consideration”). There is a draw or some way that a winner is randomly picked (“chance”), and a prize is won.
In Newfoundland and Labrador there are two main types of lotteries or gaming:
We’ll be focusing on the second definition.
Like every province or territory in Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador has its own regulations for charitable lotteries and we want to help you understand and navigate them.
There are 9 types of lotteries in Newfoundland and Labrador, each with their own set of rules. And, just like every legal form ever written, they will require multiple read throughs to fully understand. That being said, you should definitely read and re-read the one(s) that apply to you.
For this article, we’re going to focus on:
First, and most importantly, it’s important to read the lottery licence for fundraising rules and regulations provided by Service NL.
Next, you’ll need to apply for a lottery licence using the online ticket lottery licence application. (If you really want a paper application, you can call 709-729-2660.)
→ Check out our guide on how to make raffle tickets!
There are other rules and regulations to be aware of. So, please read the rules and regulations.
In Newfoundland and Labrador, you can only run part of your charitable ticket lottery online. That means, unless you ask for special permission, you’re allowed to:
All other aspects of your charity’s ticket lottery must follow the rules and regulations for a paper based ticket lottery with a manual draw.
If you plan to sell tickets online (like, for example, through Zeffy’s 100% free raffle platform), you’ll need to read: Selling Tickets Online and include the following information with your application:
→ Check out our guide on how to sell raffle tickets effectively!
Do you want to use Zeffy’s ticketing for your raffle in Newfoundland and Labrador? We suggest you mention this in your licence application and get approval by The Department of Digital Government and Service NL before you go any further.
Here’s a recap of all the links and documents mentioned in this article:
The Department of Digital Government and Service NL website.
Ticket lotteries rules and regulations.
Online ticket sales rules and regulations.
