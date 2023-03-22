Charitable lottery regulations in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia, like every province or territory in Canada, has its own set of rules and regulations governing lottery licences for charities, religious organizations and nonprofit community organizations. We’ve broken down Nova Scotia’s ticket lottery regulations for you and done our best to explain a few of the more confusing aspects. If you’re planning on running a charitable gaming event in Nova Scotia and are wondering if, for example, you need a lottery licence for a 50/50 in Nova Scotia or you want to know how to apply for a ticket lottery permit, we’re here to help.

Before we get into the details, we just want to say that, yes you can use Zeffy’s 100% free lottery software for nonprofits (we don’t even charge transaction fees) to sell tickets online in Nova Scotia—there are a few conditions that we mention in this article.

What is a lottery?

Well, in classic Canadian style, the official definition varies ever so slightly from province to province. In Nova Scotia, ticket lottery permits and licences for nonprofits are regulated by Service Nova Scotia’s AGFT division—and according to the AGFT, for an activity to be considered a game of chance, the following three elements need to be present:

A chance to win. Consideration: an entry fee or cost to participate. A reward or prize.

A few examples of fundraising activities that need a permit are:

50/50 draws

Prize draws

Raffles

Games of chance

Lottery permits versus licences in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia has two types of lottery applications:

Permits

Permits are issued when the draw’s retail prize value is up to and including $4000.

Licences

Licences are issued when the draw’s retail prize value exceeds $4000 (that’s $4000.01 and up).

Online ticket sales for nonprofits are allowed in Nova Scotia, but…

Using technology during your 50/50, draw, raffle, etc. to sell tickets online is permitted but you must notify AGFT of the proposed use of technology when you apply for your ticket lottery permit or licence as it is subject to AGFT approval.

There is a section in the application form reserved for this and you’ll need to explain why you want or need to use these services. The explanation could be, for example, that you want to conduct ticket sales, distribution, or the draw online.

The only exception to this is for Ticket Lottery Permit: single draw ticket raffle with prizes $4,000 and under. People need to pay in person and can't pay online by credit card, debit card, e-transfer or online payment service like PayPal.

If you want to use Zeffy for your lottery in Nova Scotia, we suggest you mention us in your licence application or written explanation.

Who can apply for a Nova Scotia lottery licence for fundraising?

Nothing too surprising here, but because the AGFT is so clear about it, we thought we’d mention it as well:

A charity registered with Canada Revenue Agency.

A religious organization, sports team, or community group registered with the Registry ofJoint Stocks (RJSC) as a Society, or not-for-profit organization in Nova Scotia.

An educational institution.

Private clubs or groups not registered with RJSC may be eligible for a permit or licence if:

They provide a letter from a Registered Charity/Society stating that 100% of the money raised is going to the charity

Or, they meet both requirements for a Community Benefit Organizations Lottery permit: 1) tickets will be sold to their membership only, with no advertising or selling to the general public, and 2) the prize value does not exceed $4000.

How nonprofits can get Nova Scotia lottery licence or permit.

First, read the Ticket Lottery Permits and Licences: guidelines for charitable and non-profit organizations.

For a Ticket Lottery Permit for a prize value of $4,000 and under:

Read this first. Apply online for the permit. (Scroll down to find the green “Start Now” button.) Check the application for details on all required supporting documents. your personal information - your name, email and phone number the organization’s information - address, email and organization type the draw details - where, when and purpose details about the prize (find some prize ideas here) details about the tickets to be sold - number of tickets and cost per ticket Submit your completed application and supporting documents. Complete an interview and provide additional information if asked by the Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel and Tobacco Division (AGFT). Set up your raffle on Zeffy.

For a Ticket Lottery Licence: raffles with prizes over $4,000:

Read this first. Complete the application form. Check the application for details on all required supporting documents. If requesting use of Computer Software, Electronic Technology, Online or Internet Services, provide a written explanation. Verification of charitable/religious status and the mandate/mission. Resolution confirming the charitable/religious status and the mandate/mission. A Copy of your Lottery House Rules. A copy of the “Official Rules” and a “Sample Entry Form” if you’re running a Sport Pool. If your organization is registered under the Society Act of Nova Scotia, provide a copy of the registration. A copy of any elected officials, by-laws, constitutions, and memorandums. If the total prize value exceeds $5,000.00, provide a financial guarantee that you have sufficient funds to cover the prize value. Send your completed application and supporting documents by mail, email or fax. Or visit the AGFT. You may also need to complete an interview and provide additional information if asked by the AGFT. Set up your raffle on Zeffy.

Lottery licence fees.

There is technically no application fee. But, for ticket lotteries with a total prize value over $4000, a fee of 2.13% of the total prize value must be paid 30 days after the draw date.

We’ve whipped up an example of a fundraiser ticket with all the info in the right places.

Side A:

Side B:

Or you can make your own. Just make sure that each ticket includes:

Your organizations name and address.

The words “licensed by the Alcohol and Gaming Division”.

Your licence or permit number.

The price per ticket or group of tickets.

A description of the prize.

The exact location, date and time of the draw.

Any house rules or restrictions respecting the conduct and management of the ticket lottery.

After your event.

With a Ticket Lottery Permit, you don’t need to submit a Ticket Lottery Report for raffles with prizes valued at $4,000 and under.

With a Ticket Lottery Licence, you need to submit a Ticket Lottery Report for raffles with prizes over $4,000. (Or download a pdf version.) You’ll need to pay a fee of 2.13% of the total value of prizes awarded when you submit your Ticket Lottery Report.

