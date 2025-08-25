How is Zeffy free?
Nonprofit software

Best Event Registration Software for Small Nonprofit Teams (2025 Guide)

August 25, 2025

Nonprofit events are an excellent way to fundraise and build donor relationships. But here's what most guides won't tell you: the registration software you choose can make or break your fundraising results.

Every month, small nonprofits lose thousands of dollars to 'hidden' registration fees they didn't know existed. A $5,000 fundraiser becomes $4,700 after Eventbrite takes its cut. A $10,000 gala nets only $9,300. That's money stolen from your mission—and most nonprofits don't realize it's happening

Most small nonprofits are switching to Zeffy’s event fundraiser registration solution because it's the only event registration platform that charges $0 in fees and was built for volunteer-led teams who can't afford to waste money or time.

We've compared the most popular registration platforms and found that while others claim to be "nonprofit-friendly," only Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations for your cause. We'll show you exactly how much you're losing to other platforms and why over 40,000 nonprofits choose Zeffy's zero-fee solution.

Ready to stop losing money to registration fees? Let's explore what actually works for small nonprofit teams.

What is nonprofit event registration software?

Nonprofit event registration software helps you create a seamless experience for your team members, volunteers, and attendees, from the moment they sign up to when they arrive at your fundraiser. 

More specifically, these tools let you:

For smaller nonprofits, this helps you bring a great experience to your attendees and make a strong first impression without needing a full-time event planner or staff. Long check-in lines and confusion with group registrations or multiple attendance options can take away from your experience and the heart behind the event in the first place.

This guide breaks down the most affordable, mobile-friendly, and simple tools available to nonprofits.

Can nonprofit event registration software be free?

​​

Zeffy understands that nonprofits working with minimal resources need to allocate every cent and minute to their mission, as they should! That’s why our zero-fee fundraising platform includes everything you need from event registration to a simple way to set up your online donation form, speed up check-in right from a mobile QR code, establish group ticket bundles in a few clicks, and track attendees in real time (plus so much more). 

Zero fee means that using Zeffy is actually free, with no catch and no hidden platform or transaction fees, so you can guarantee that every cent goes to your cause.

Learn more about tools that combine event registration with fundraising features

Comparing the Real Cost of Event Registration Software for Small Nonprofits

Platform What They Promise What You Actually Pay What You Keep on $5,000 Event Hidden Problems

Zeffy

100% free for nonprofits

$0 in fees, ever

$5,000

None—truly free

Eventbrite

Easy event setup

3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing

$4,665

No tax receipts, no donation options

Donorbox

Nonprofit-friendly

2.95-3.95% + up to 2.2% + $0.49/transaction

$4,705

No mobile check-in, complex setup

GoFundMe

Professional events

$299+/month + 4% transaction fees

$4,501

Expensive monthly fees kill small budgets

Ticketstripe

Simple registration

1.5% + $0.50/ticket + 3.49% + $0.49 processing

$4,800

No tax receipts, limited mobile features

Kindful

Donor integration

$199+/month + 1% + 2.2% + $0.30 processing

$4,685

Monthly fees + transaction fees

DonorPerfect

Easy registration

$99+/month + 2.5% transaction fees

$4,775

No QR codes, no mobile payments

Doubleknot

E-tickets & QR codes

Custom pricing (undisclosed)

Unknown

Won't even show you pricing upfront

The Bottom Line: While competitors take $200-$500+ from every $5,000 event, Zeffy keeps 100% of your fundraising for your mission. That's the difference between funding your programs and funding their profits.

*Based on 50 tickets at $100 each. Most platforms charge additional monthly fees on top of transaction costs.

1. Zeffy - Best free event registration software for all nonprofits

If you’re tackling event registrations and checking people in on top of your day job or working with a small or volunteer-led team, you likely didn’t sign up to become a tech expert. Zeffy helps you manage the registration process for your fundraising events without needing hours of time or a huge budget, because it’s 100% free.

Zeffy is the only fee-free event registration software made exclusively for nonprofits. That means no platform fees, no transaction fees, and no fine print. Every dollar from your event registrations goes directly to your cause. Whether you're running a community fundraiser, a charity walk, or a youth workshop, Zeffy provides you with what you need to stay organized without needing a full-time event staff.

Key features:

Best for:


‍Tired of paying for event software? Try Zeffy’s all-in-one event management tool — 100% free

Potential limitations:

This nonprofit event software is only available for registered nonprofits in the US and Canada.

‍Want to hear from more real nonprofits? Dig deeper into Zeffy reviews

Zeffy pricing:

‍100% Free (no platform or transaction fees). 

How nonprofits are saving over $16,000 in fees with Zeffy’s zero-fee tools

Arctic Encounter Sumit (AES) is the largest annual Arctic policy and business event in America, hosted by a 501(c)3 on a mission to challenge the status quo and critically address challenges. To organize their 2025 event’s registration flow without the headaches, AES turned to Zeffy and not only raised over $330,000 in ticket sales, but also saved an additional $16,565 that would have gone to fees with any other solution.

Here are some highlights that made this possible with Zeffy’s free registration software:

2. Eventbrite - Best event registration software for attendee discovery  

Eventbrite charges nonprofits the same fees as concert promoters—but lacks basic nonprofit features like donation add-ons and tax receipts.

While Eventbrite markets itself as "easy event setup," small nonprofits quickly discover they're paying premium prices for features they don't need while missing the fundraising tools they actually require. You'll lose $335+ on a $5,000 event, and there's no way to collect additional donations during checkout.

Pros:

Potential limitations:

Check out the top 8 Eventbrite alternatives

Pricing:

Plans range from pay-as-you-go to custom pricing with (3.7% service fee + 2.9% processing fee) + $1.79 per transaction.

Why Zeffy Is Better:

Zeffy provides all the event registration features you actually need—unlimited ticket types, mobile check-in, and automated tax receipts—while keeping 100% of your fundraising. 

See how Zeffy (the only 100% free registration software for nonprofits) compares to Eventbrite

3. Donorbox - Best for automated tax receipts

While Donorbox calls itself "nonprofit-friendly," it still takes 3-5% of your fundraising and lacks mobile check-in tools that volunteers actually need.

Donorbox positions itself as a fundraising-first platform, but their event registration feels like an afterthought. You'll pay multiple fees that reduce your event revenue, and there's no mobile app for day-of check-in—a critical feature for volunteer-run events.

Pros:

Potential limitations:

Pricing:

2.95% platform fee, plus up to 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction with Stripe, or 1.99% + $0.49 with PayPal and Venmo.

Why Zeffy Is Better:

Zeffy combines automated tax receipts with mobile check-in tools and charges zero fees. You get true nonprofit-focused features without paying multiple fees or dealing with complex setup processes.

Check out Zeffy, the fee-free alternative to Donorbox

4. GoFundMe Pro - Best event registration software for multi-ticket forms

GoFundMe Pro (formerly Classy) charges $299+/month—pricing that eliminates most small nonprofits before they even start.

While GoFundMe Pro offers robust features for large-scale events, their pricing model assumes you have a dedicated events budget. Most grassroots nonprofits can't justify $300+/month for occasional fundraisers, especially when free alternatives exist.

Pros:

Potential limitations:

Pricing:

While pricing is not disclosed on the GoFundMe Pro website, platform fees typically start at $299 per license/month, plus transaction fees. 

Why Zeffy Is Better:

Zeffy provides professional event management features—multiple ticket types, custom forms, mobile check-in—completely free. No monthly fees, no transaction fees.

Check out how this nonprofit saved $6,000 when they switched from Classy to Zeffy

5. Ticketstripe - Best event registration software for group tickets

Ticketstripe focuses on "simple" registration but still charges 1.5% + $0.50 per ticket plus processing fees, and lacks essential nonprofit features like tax receipts.

While Ticketstripe markets itself as straightforward, you're still paying fees for basic ticketing without the nonprofit-specific tools your organization actually needs. No tax receipt functionality means manual work for your volunteers.

Pros:

Potential limitations:

Pricing:

1.50% + $0.50 per ticket sold plus up to 3.49% +  $0.49 in processing fees

Why Zeffy Is Better:

Zeffy offers group ticketing, discount codes, and automated tax receipts—all the features Ticketstripe provides plus mobile check-in—completely free.

6. Kindful - Best event registration software for attendee lists 

Kindful (now Bloomerang) charges $199+/month plus transaction fees for basic event registration that most small nonprofits could handle with free tools.

Unless you need a full donor CRM system, you're paying hundreds monthly for registration functionality that doesn't include mobile check-in or QR scanning—features every volunteer-run event actually needs.

Pros:

Potential limitations:

Pricing:

$199+/month, plus 1% fundraising platform fee on all online transactions, and up to 2.2% + $0.30 in processing fees

Why Zeffy Is Better:

Zeffy provides attendee tracking and donor engagement tools without monthly fees. You get event registration plus basic donor management functionality for free, with easy integration options if you need more advanced CRM features.

7. DonorPerfect - Best event registration software for easy registration 

DonorPerfect offers basic registration built into their donor CRM, but lacks QR check-in and mobile payment tools that make events run smoothly.

While DonorPerfect handles simple registration, their system wasn't designed for modern event needs. No mobile check-in means volunteers are stuck with paper lists and cash handling—exactly what most nonprofits want to avoid.

Pros:

Potential limitations:

Pricing:

‍Custom quote, starting at starting at $99 per month plus 2.5% per transaction

Why Zeffy Is Better:

Zeffy includes QR code check-in, Tap-to-Pay mobile payments, and more—all the modern features DonorPerfect lacks—with zero monthly or transaction fees.

8. Doubleknot - Best event registration software for e-tickets and QR codes

Doubleknot hides their pricing and focuses on high-volume organizations like museums and camps—not grassroots nonprofits running occasional fundraisers.

Any platform that won't show pricing upfront is usually too expensive for small nonprofits. Doubleknot's focus on "capacity control" and "timed entry" suggests they're built for frequent, large-scale events rather than community fundraisers.

Pros:

Potential limitations:

Pricing:

Not publicly listed.

Why Zeffy Is Better:

Zeffy offers QR check-in, e-ticket delivery, and more with transparent pricing (which is $0). You get professional event features designed specifically for nonprofit fundraising without hidden costs or complex contracts.

Quick checklist: Questions to help you evaluate the best event registration platforms

Without a professional event crew or big budget, you’ll need an event registration solution that’s simple, affordable, and built to save you time and confusion. Finding the right tool means thinking beyond event management features and focusing specifically on smooth and donor-friendly registration workflows that fit your unique needs.

Before deciding, take a moment to reflect on these key questions to help you find a tool that will grow with your organization and make your life easier:

Registration form customization

Attendee engagement & data sync

Ease of use & team adoption

Tracking & reporting

Choosing the right event registration platform is about finding a partner you can trust to make your events simple to run, so your team can focus on what truly matters: your mission.

Zeffy is the only zero-fee event registration platform for your small nonprofit 

For small nonprofit teams, events are more than just dates on a calendar — they’re a vital opportunity to raise funds, rally support, and build lasting donor relationships. But without the right tools, managing ticketing, guest check-in, and donations can feel overwhelming.

That’s where Zeffy comes in. Event registration shouldn’t eat your budget or burn out your volunteers.

As the only 100% free fundraising and event registration platform built specifically for nonprofits, Zeffy gives small teams everything they need to run seamless events without cutting into the dollars you raise. From QR code check-ins to recurring donations, raffles, and more, Zeffy makes it easy to organize, energize, and maximize your impact.

Join 50,000+ nonprofits already using Zeffy to register attendees, scan QR codes, and keep 100% of every ticket sale. Sign up for free without a single contract or fee.

FAQs

Event registration software focuses specifically on the registration experience, collecting attendee information, processing payments or donations, managing RSVPs, and sending confirmation emails. It’s built to streamline the front-end logistics of getting people signed up easily and affordably.
Event management software, on the other hand, is a broader category. It includes tools for planning and executing the entire event, with specialty areas such as scheduling, venue layouts, volunteer coordination, check-in, and occasionally marketing. For scrappy teams, this can be overkill if you're just trying to get folks registered and in the door.

-> Compare other nonprofit ticketing software options.

The best platform depends on your needs, but for grassroots nonprofits or small teams, look for:

  • No or low fees on ticket sales or donations
  • Simple setup with minimal learning curve
  • Volunteer-friendly interface
  • Donor or CRM integrations (if fundraising is involved)

    • Zeffy is a standout for nonprofits because it’s 100% free (with no platform fees) and is built with fundraising and community events in mind.

    -> Sign up for Zeffy for free.

    Eventbrite can work for nonprofits who want to focus on making their fundraiser easily found by the community Eventbrite already attracts. For small or grassroots nonprofits, however, you want to be mindful of a few caveats:

  • Fees can be steep unless you pass them to attendees
  • It lacks fundraising-specific features like donation options, tax receipts, or donor management
  • It’s not ideal if your event is invite-only or for a tight-knit community

    • Eventbrite is a great choice for exposure, but if you’re trying to maximize funds or manage donors, a nonprofit-specific tool may serve you better.

    -> Zeffy vs Eventbrite: Learn which platform is better for nonprofits

    The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

    Sign up for free
    Written by
    François de Kerret

