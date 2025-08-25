Best Event Registration Software for Small Nonprofit Teams (2025 Guide)

Nonprofit events are an excellent way to fundraise and build donor relationships. But here's what most guides won't tell you: the registration software you choose can make or break your fundraising results.
Every month, small nonprofits lose thousands of dollars to 'hidden' registration fees they didn't know existed. A $5,000 fundraiser becomes $4,700 after Eventbrite takes its cut. A $10,000 gala nets only $9,300. That's money stolen from your mission—and most nonprofits don't realize it's happening
Most small nonprofits are switching to Zeffy’s event fundraiser registration solution because it's the only event registration platform that charges $0 in fees and was built for volunteer-led teams who can't afford to waste money or time.
We've compared the most popular registration platforms and found that while others claim to be "nonprofit-friendly," only Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations for your cause. We'll show you exactly how much you're losing to other platforms and why over 40,000 nonprofits choose Zeffy's zero-fee solution.
Ready to stop losing money to registration fees? Let's explore what actually works for small nonprofit teams.
Nonprofit event registration software helps you create a seamless experience for your team members, volunteers, and attendees, from the moment they sign up to when they arrive at your fundraiser.
More specifically, these tools let you:
For smaller nonprofits, this helps you bring a great experience to your attendees and make a strong first impression without needing a full-time event planner or staff. Long check-in lines and confusion with group registrations or multiple attendance options can take away from your experience and the heart behind the event in the first place.
This guide breaks down the most affordable, mobile-friendly, and simple tools available to nonprofits.
Zeffy understands that nonprofits working with minimal resources need to allocate every cent and minute to their mission, as they should! That’s why our zero-fee fundraising platform includes everything you need from event registration to a simple way to set up your online donation form, speed up check-in right from a mobile QR code, establish group ticket bundles in a few clicks, and track attendees in real time (plus so much more).
Zero fee means that using Zeffy is actually free, with no catch and no hidden platform or transaction fees, so you can guarantee that every cent goes to your cause.
The Bottom Line: While competitors take $200-$500+ from every $5,000 event, Zeffy keeps 100% of your fundraising for your mission. That's the difference between funding your programs and funding their profits.
*Based on 50 tickets at $100 each. Most platforms charge additional monthly fees on top of transaction costs.
If you’re tackling event registrations and checking people in on top of your day job or working with a small or volunteer-led team, you likely didn’t sign up to become a tech expert. Zeffy helps you manage the registration process for your fundraising events without needing hours of time or a huge budget, because it’s 100% free.
Zeffy is the only fee-free event registration software made exclusively for nonprofits. That means no platform fees, no transaction fees, and no fine print. Every dollar from your event registrations goes directly to your cause. Whether you're running a community fundraiser, a charity walk, or a youth workshop, Zeffy provides you with what you need to stay organized without needing a full-time event staff.
This nonprofit event software is only available for registered nonprofits in the US and Canada.
100% Free (no platform or transaction fees).
Arctic Encounter Sumit (AES) is the largest annual Arctic policy and business event in America, hosted by a 501(c)3 on a mission to challenge the status quo and critically address challenges. To organize their 2025 event’s registration flow without the headaches, AES turned to Zeffy and not only raised over $330,000 in ticket sales, but also saved an additional $16,565 that would have gone to fees with any other solution.
Here are some highlights that made this possible with Zeffy’s free registration software:
Eventbrite charges nonprofits the same fees as concert promoters—but lacks basic nonprofit features like donation add-ons and tax receipts.
While Eventbrite markets itself as "easy event setup," small nonprofits quickly discover they're paying premium prices for features they don't need while missing the fundraising tools they actually require. You'll lose $335+ on a $5,000 event, and there's no way to collect additional donations during checkout.
Plans range from pay-as-you-go to custom pricing with (3.7% service fee + 2.9% processing fee) + $1.79 per transaction.
Zeffy provides all the event registration features you actually need—unlimited ticket types, mobile check-in, and automated tax receipts—while keeping 100% of your fundraising.
While Donorbox calls itself "nonprofit-friendly," it still takes 3-5% of your fundraising and lacks mobile check-in tools that volunteers actually need.
Donorbox positions itself as a fundraising-first platform, but their event registration feels like an afterthought. You'll pay multiple fees that reduce your event revenue, and there's no mobile app for day-of check-in—a critical feature for volunteer-run events.
2.95% platform fee, plus up to 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction with Stripe, or 1.99% + $0.49 with PayPal and Venmo.
Zeffy combines automated tax receipts with mobile check-in tools and charges zero fees. You get true nonprofit-focused features without paying multiple fees or dealing with complex setup processes.
GoFundMe Pro (formerly Classy) charges $299+/month—pricing that eliminates most small nonprofits before they even start.
While GoFundMe Pro offers robust features for large-scale events, their pricing model assumes you have a dedicated events budget. Most grassroots nonprofits can't justify $300+/month for occasional fundraisers, especially when free alternatives exist.
While pricing is not disclosed on the GoFundMe Pro website, platform fees typically start at $299 per license/month, plus transaction fees.
Zeffy provides professional event management features—multiple ticket types, custom forms, mobile check-in—completely free. No monthly fees, no transaction fees.
Ticketstripe focuses on "simple" registration but still charges 1.5% + $0.50 per ticket plus processing fees, and lacks essential nonprofit features like tax receipts.
While Ticketstripe markets itself as straightforward, you're still paying fees for basic ticketing without the nonprofit-specific tools your organization actually needs. No tax receipt functionality means manual work for your volunteers.
1.50% + $0.50 per ticket sold plus up to 3.49% + $0.49 in processing fees
Zeffy offers group ticketing, discount codes, and automated tax receipts—all the features Ticketstripe provides plus mobile check-in—completely free.
Kindful (now Bloomerang) charges $199+/month plus transaction fees for basic event registration that most small nonprofits could handle with free tools.
Unless you need a full donor CRM system, you're paying hundreds monthly for registration functionality that doesn't include mobile check-in or QR scanning—features every volunteer-run event actually needs.
$199+/month, plus 1% fundraising platform fee on all online transactions, and up to 2.2% + $0.30 in processing fees
Zeffy provides attendee tracking and donor engagement tools without monthly fees. You get event registration plus basic donor management functionality for free, with easy integration options if you need more advanced CRM features.
DonorPerfect offers basic registration built into their donor CRM, but lacks QR check-in and mobile payment tools that make events run smoothly.
While DonorPerfect handles simple registration, their system wasn't designed for modern event needs. No mobile check-in means volunteers are stuck with paper lists and cash handling—exactly what most nonprofits want to avoid.
Custom quote, starting at starting at $99 per month plus 2.5% per transaction
Zeffy includes QR code check-in, Tap-to-Pay mobile payments, and more—all the modern features DonorPerfect lacks—with zero monthly or transaction fees.
Doubleknot hides their pricing and focuses on high-volume organizations like museums and camps—not grassroots nonprofits running occasional fundraisers.
Any platform that won't show pricing upfront is usually too expensive for small nonprofits. Doubleknot's focus on "capacity control" and "timed entry" suggests they're built for frequent, large-scale events rather than community fundraisers.
Not publicly listed.
Zeffy offers QR check-in, e-ticket delivery, and more with transparent pricing (which is $0). You get professional event features designed specifically for nonprofit fundraising without hidden costs or complex contracts.
Without a professional event crew or big budget, you’ll need an event registration solution that’s simple, affordable, and built to save you time and confusion. Finding the right tool means thinking beyond event management features and focusing specifically on smooth and donor-friendly registration workflows that fit your unique needs.
Before deciding, take a moment to reflect on these key questions to help you find a tool that will grow with your organization and make your life easier:
Choosing the right event registration platform is about finding a partner you can trust to make your events simple to run, so your team can focus on what truly matters: your mission.
For small nonprofit teams, events are more than just dates on a calendar — they’re a vital opportunity to raise funds, rally support, and build lasting donor relationships. But without the right tools, managing ticketing, guest check-in, and donations can feel overwhelming.
That’s where Zeffy comes in. Event registration shouldn’t eat your budget or burn out your volunteers.
As the only 100% free fundraising and event registration platform built specifically for nonprofits, Zeffy gives small teams everything they need to run seamless events without cutting into the dollars you raise. From QR code check-ins to recurring donations, raffles, and more, Zeffy makes it easy to organize, energize, and maximize your impact.
Join 50,000+ nonprofits already using Zeffy to register attendees, scan QR codes, and keep 100% of every ticket sale. Sign up for free without a single contract or fee.
Stop losing 5–10% of your donations to Eventbrite fees. Explore the best free Eventbrite alternatives for small nonprofits and discover why Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution.
New to fundraising? This complete 8-step guide helps nonprofits plan events with confidence. Download your free planning kit and discover how to boost donations—without hidden fees.
Compare nonprofit ticketing platforms that cut fees and make check-in easy. See why Zeffy is the only 100% free ticketing solution for small nonprofit teams.