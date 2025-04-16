How is Zeffy free?
How to start a nonprofit

Understanding the Costs Behind Starting a Nonprofit Organization in 2025 (+ Free Budgeting Template)

April 16, 2025

Starting a nonprofit organization is a noble endeavor, but it's crucial to consider the financial aspects of turning your vision into reality. 

While the costs can vary widely depending on the organization's scope and location, you don't necessarily need a massive investment to get started. Understanding the basic expenses involved and managing them efficiently can help you establish your mission and serve your community effectively. 

We will break down the essential costs of starting a nonprofit, provide a state-by-state cost analysis, and offer strategies to help you save money along the way.

Table of Contents 

Costs of starting a nonprofit: What are the different expenses involved?

Cost of starting a nonprofit in US states 

6 tips to bring down costs for nonprofit organizations

Overview of the costs involved in starting a nonprofit

FAQs on the cost of starting a nonprofit

Costs of starting a nonprofit: What are the different expenses involved?

1. State costs 

State fees cover costs every nonprofit incurs when registering their organization in a specific state. 

Incorporation costs

When starting a nonprofit organization, filing the articles of incorporation is mandatory. This document legally establishes your organization.

To get started, you'll need to contact your state's business filing office. Keep in mind that each state has different required legal documents, steps, and fees.

The cost of incorporation can vary significantly from state to state. You might pay anywhere from $50 to $1,098, depending on your location. If you need to fast-track the process, be prepared for additional expedited fees.

Check out IRS’ State Links of Exempt Organizations, to learn about the incorporation process in your state. 

Incorporate your nonprofit for free with Zeffy (we cover all fees)!

Charitable solicitation fees

Most states require nonprofits to register before they start fundraising. In at least 40 states of the US, it is mandatory to register as a charity before you decide to actively fundraise. This applies to fundraising: online, in-person, or by mail.

Some states take a broader view of fundraising activities. For example, they might consider a "Donate" button on your website as active solicitation. This is because residents from those states could potentially access your page and make a contribution at any time.

As a result, you might find yourself needing to register in multiple states before you even begin your fundraising efforts. It's important to research the state solicitation laws where you might have potential donors to ensure you're complying with all necessary regulations.

The average charitable solicitation fees are $85.91, ranging from $0 to $425.

Business license and permit fees

To operate an organization in certain states, you have to obtain a business license or permit. Depending on your tax-exempt status, many states don't require nonprofit organizations to have a permit. You still should contact your state office to determine if you need to make any essential business filings.

The US State business license usually ranges from $50 to $550, depending on the type of permit required. This cost covers processing and filing fees.

Miscellaneous fees

These are state-dependent fees your nonprofit will have to pay in some situations. These include sales tax permits, annual registration, sales tax exemption, a gambling license, name registration, and others. Each of these will have different charges depending on your state and nonprofit type.

2. Costs for filing for tax-exempt status

Filing for tax-exempt status with the Internal Revenue Service and establishing your nonprofit legally are two separate steps. The filing process with federal tax exemptions varies depending on the type of 501(c) organization that you want to form.

Depending on your eligibility, you will typically have to fill out Form 1023, Form 1023-EZ, or Form 1024 with the federal government.

Read our guide on 32 different types of nonprofits

Form 1023-EZ

It costs around $275, and you can expect to hear results in about a month. It is filed online and is ideal for new or smaller nonprofits. The main eligibility requirements are that your projected gross receipts will not exceed $50,000 in the next three years and that your assets do not cross $250,000.

Form 1023

Most nonprofits fill out this form to apply for tax-exempt status. It costs $600 and is also filed online. You can expect to hear back in about three to six months.

Form 1024

If you're filing as any other type of 501(c) organization, you will file this form online. It costs $600, and you will receive your tax-exempt status in about three to six months.

If the IRS approves your application, they will share a determination letter with you and recognize your nonprofit as a tax-exempt organization.

3. Legal fees

When it comes to legal help, costs can vary widely as some attorneys charge by the hour, while others offer a flat fee for setting up your nonprofit. The complexity of your organization and the level of assistance you need will influence the overall cost.

Don't forget to explore pro-bono options. Some law firms offer free or reduced-cost services to nonprofits as part of their community outreach. These services can significantly reduce your startup expenses while ensuring you're on solid legal footing.

While it might be tempting to handle all the legal work yourself, having professional guidance can save you time and potential headaches down the road. Consider it an investment in your nonprofit's future.

4. Administrative costs 

These are the charges that help you to support your organization's operations and keep it up and running. Administrative costs comprise of:

Office space

Traditionally, office space has been seen as a must-have for nonprofits. It provides a physical location for your team to collaborate and can lend credibility to your organization. However, the landscape is changing rapidly.

Many nonprofits are now embracing remote work options. This shift can significantly reduce overhead costs like rent, utilities, and office supplies. It also allows for greater flexibility in hiring, as you're not limited to a specific geographic area.

When deciding on your workspace needs, consider factors like your team size, the nature of your work, and your budget. Some organizations find success with a hybrid model, using co-working spaces or shared offices for occasional in-person meetings while primarily operating remotely.

Your office setup should support your mission and operations without draining your resources. Be creative and flexible in your approach to maximize your impact and grow your nonprofit.

Staffing and recruitment

Most organizations need hired staff to help them with their daily operations and fundraising activities. The number of people you need to hire, as well as your roles and responsibilities, will depend on the kind of nonprofit you're starting.

Nonprofits generally set aside a percentage of their annual budget to cover staffing expenses. This number depends on your organization's size, but in most cases, it is anywhere from 60 to 90% of your annual budget.

According to the Better Business Bureau, nonprofits should spend at least 65% on program expenses, including salaries. 

Check out our comprehensive guide on nonprofit salaries

Insurance

As a nonprofit organization serving your community and the public, you can be exposed to many risks. By investing in nonprofit insurance, you can seek protection from any claims made against your organization as a result of your activities, say fundraising.

Many nonprofits start out with a Business Owner’s Policy (BOP). This covers general liability insurance, business income insurance, and commercial property insurance. 

According to the insurance marketplace Insureon, the average cost of this policy is $53 per month or $636 per year.

Apart from BOP, nonprofits also invest in Directors and Officers (D&O) insurance that covers the board and officers of the nonprofit. Insureon states that most charitable organizations pay $70 per month for directors and officers (D&O) insurance, but you could pay less or more depending on your risks.

Communications and marketing

Creating a strong marketing strategy is essential to spreading the word about your cause while finding donors, volunteers, members, and so on. It is best to create a communication and marketing plan from the starting stages. As a nonprofit, you'll need to develop a strategy that balances impact with cost-effectiveness.

Consider a mix of online and offline methods. Digital marketing through social media, email newsletters, and your website can be highly cost-effective. Don't overlook traditional methods like community events or partnerships with local businesses, which can help build strong local connections.

When budgeting for marketing, factor in costs for tools like email marketing software, social media management platforms, and design resources.

Pro tip: Consistency is key in marketing. Start with a few channels that you can manage well rather than trying to be everywhere at once. As your organization grows, you can expand your marketing efforts.

Website

A website adds to the credibility of your organization. People will search for you online when they learn about your cause. With an online presence, you can make it easy for your potential supporters to find you and confirm the legitimacy of your organization.

Having a domain name makes it more professional when asking for donations and applying for grants.

To create a website, you have a few choices.

Nonprofit software

Choosing a nonprofit management software tool is one of the most important decisions for your organization when starting out. These are tools that help you manage several aspects of your nonprofit, from daily operations to fundraising, marketing to donor management, and more.

You will find software dedicated to support each of your nonprofit's operations. They further easily integrate with each other, facilitating collaboration and flexibility.

The cost of nonprofit software varies, but most quality solutions charge a monthly or yearly fee. Most companies offer discounts to charitable organizations.

Zeffy is a 100% free, all-in-one fundraising solution with plenty of useful tools to maximize the impact of your organization.



5. Fundraising costs

Fundraising is essential for your nonprofit's growth and in fulfilling your mission. These costs include more than just event expenses. They include:

While some of these are ongoing operational costs, it's important to budget for them from the start. The exact amount will vary based on your nonprofit's size and fundraising strategies.

Minimum cost of starting a nonprofit in the top US States

Understanding the Cost Behind Starting a nonprofit organisation
State Costs Involved
Alabama
  • Name reservation: $28
  • Incorporation: $100 state filing fee + min $50 county filing fees
  • 501(c): $275 or $600 IRS fee for Form 1023-EZ or Form 1023
  • Charitable registration: $25 ($0 if exempt)

Total costs = $450 - $800
Arizona
  • Incorporation: $40 + optional $35 expedited fee
  • Arizona state taxes: $12 per license/location
  • 501(c): $275 or $600 IRS fee for Form 1023-EZ or Form 1023

Total costs = $327 - $687
California
  • Incorporation: $30 by mail or $45 in-person
  • 501(c): $275 or $600 IRS fee for Form 1023-EZ or Form 1023
  • California FTB exemption: $25 ($0 for exemption request)
  • Charitable registration: $25

Total costs = $330 - $725
Colorado
  • Incorporation: $50
  • 501(c): $275 or $600 IRS fee for Form 1023-EZ or Form 1023
  • Charitable license: $8
  • Charitable registration: $10

Total costs = $343 - $668
Florida
  • Incorporation: $70
  • 501(c): $275 or $600 IRS fee for Form 1023-EZ or Form 1023
  • Sales tax license: $5 if applicable
  • Charitable registration: $10-$400 ($0 if exempt)

Total costs = $360 - $1075
Georgia
  • GA Articles of Incorporation: $100
  • 501(c): $275 or $600 IRS fee for Form 1023-EZ or Form 1023
  • Charitable registration: $35

Total costs = $410 - $735
Illinois
  • Incorporation: $50 by mail or $77.75 online + optional $100 expedited fee
  • 501(c): $275 or $600 IRS fee for Form 1023-EZ or Form 1023
  • Charitable registration: $15

Total costs = $340 - $693
Massachusetts
  • Incorporation: $35
  • 501(c): $275 or $600 IRS fee for Form 1023-EZ or Form 1023
  • Charitable Registration: usually $150

Total costs = $460 - $785
New York
  • Incorporation: $75 + optional $25-150 expedite fee
  • 501(c): $275 or $600 IRS fee for Form 1023-EZ or Form 1023
  • Charitable registration: $25 to solicit contributions ($0 if exempt)

Total costs = $350 - $850
Washington
  • Incorporation: $30 by mail, $80 expedited by mail, $50 online
  • 501(c): $275 or $600 IRS fee for Form 1023-EZ or Form 1023
  • Business License Application: $19 if applicable
  • Charitable Organization Registration: $60 ($0 if exempt)

Total costs = $305 - $759
Check our complete guide on how to start a nonprofit

6 tips to bring down costs for nonprofits

1. Use free fundraising software

Effective fundraising is crucial for your nonprofit, but traditional fundraising tools can be expensive. Most platforms charge transaction fees (call them credit card fees) on top of platform fees. That's why free, comprehensive fundraising software is a game-changer for new and growing nonprofits.

Zeffy offers a 100% free solution that covers all your fundraising needs:

By using Zeffy, you can redirect thousands of dollars from software costs and transaction fees directly to your mission. This allows you to maximize the impact of every donation you receive.

Remember, choosing the right fundraising platform from the start can significantly reduce your ongoing operational costs and streamline your fundraising efforts.

2. Leverage free resources  for nonprofits

There are many free and affordable online resources for nonprofits available. With them, you can significantly reduce the costs of your nonprofit - since these tools can do a lot of what nonprofits traditionally outsource.

TechSoup is a website that helps you find discounts on software, technology, and services for nonprofits. These include tools offered by Microsoft, Intuit, and Adobe. 

Read our guide on TechSoup for more information

3. Buy second-hand and look for in-kind donations

Many for-profit businesses have furniture or office supplies lying around that they want to get rid of. Watch out for these donations, or actively look for companies that donate to nonprofits. If you can't find companies donating at the moment, you can always visit a thrift store or buy second-hand instead of new.

4. Retain your donors and employees 

The cost of hiring and training new nonprofit employees is incredibly high. The same goes for identifying new donors and building relationships with them. That's why you should pay attention to your company culture, incentives, rewards, and more to keep your employees satisfied.

You should also focus on your donor retention strategies to build a loyal and dedicated donor base. Try to reach out to your supporters for more than just asking for donations. Share company updates, mission impact, branded merch, and more to make them feel valued and appreciated. 

5. Hire more volunteers

Volunteers help you remedy a staff shortage without having to invest more funds in the budget for people's paychecks.

Recruiting volunteers should be about something other than obtaining free labor. Instead, your focus should be on attracting supporters with a genuine interest in your cause. Since you will not be paying them for their efforts, it's important to make these individuals feel valued.

Give your volunteers meaningful tasks and opportunities that allow them to expand on skills and knowledge.

6. Take your events virtual

Online fundraising is an effective way to save on costs spent on renting a venue, catering services, and other on-site logistics. Virtual online events only require a solid technology foundation to get started. 

They reduce the need for printed marketing materials and physical entertainment equipment, as digital fundraising event platforms have these functions in-build.

You also require fewer staff and volunteers, eliminating recruitment expenses. 

Moving your fundraiser virtually allows anyone anywhere in the world with an internet connection to join your mission. You are no longer confined by geographical barriers and can scale to a large audience without a significant cost increase.

Incorporate your nonprofit for free with Zeffy (we cover all fees)

Overview of the costs involved in starting a nonprofit

It may seem like a lot, but the cost of starting a nonprofit organization is pretty reasonable. 

While you'll have to pay filing fees, incorporation costs, and other government charges, there are certain areas where you can save money. These include working remotely instead of in a physical space in the beginning, purchasing second-hand office furniture and supplies, and, most importantly, looking for free resources and tools.

Many companies provide discounted or even free services to nonprofits. These comprise software subscriptions, professional development resources, and marketing tools. Take advantage of these opportunities to grow your nonprofit without spending much from your pockets.

Zeffy allows nonprofits to incorporate and start their organization 100% free of charge. We cover all the costs associated with incorporation, making it easier than ever to start your nonprofit.



FAQs on the cost of starting a nonprofit

The average cost to start a nonprofit in the US ranges from $1000 to $5000. This includes state incorporation fees, federal IRS Form 1023 application fees, and additional costs like legal assistance and marketing expenses.

The IRS charges filing fees for Form 1023, which is required for tax-exempt status. The fee is $600 for most organizations, but smaller nonprofits with annual gross receipts of $50,000 or less can file Form 1023-EZ for a reduced fee of $275.

While it is not mandatory to hire a lawyer to start a nonprofit, legal assistance can help ensure all legal requirements are met. Legal fees can range from $500 to $5000 depending on the complexity of your organization.

A nonprofit founder can receive a fair salary for the work they do to run the organization. They have to be careful while compensating because if they overpay, the IRS can fine their organization. The basic guidelines for compensating both executives and employees are:

  • Meet all federal, local, and state guidelines for the minimum wage.
  • Be fair, reasonable, and not excessive.
  • Include all benefits as part of the total compensation package.

Contrary to popular belief, nonprofits are allowed to make a profit. The only difference is that unlike for-profit businesses, nonprofits cannot distribute their profits to private individuals. This prohibition is because tax-exempt charitable organizations are formed to benefit the public and not private interests.

Written by
Camille Duboz

Keep reading :

How to start a nonprofit
How to Start a Nonprofit for Free (2025)

Ready to start making an impact in your community? Learn how to start a nonprofit using these steps, plus discover how you can do it all for free with Zeffy.

Read more
How to start a nonprofit
How to Start a Nonprofit Organization with No Money (2025 Guide)

Wondering how much it costs to start a nonprofit? Learn how to get up and running for free with our top tips, tools, and resources.

Read more

