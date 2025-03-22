Washington State Raffle Laws: Are Raffles Legal? [2025]

A raffle is considered a type of gambling activity where participants purchase tickets, and winners are selected by chance to win a prize. In Washington State, raffles are tightly regulated by the Washington State Gambling Commission (WSGC), with specific rules governing which organizations can conduct raffles, the licensing requirements, and how proceeds should be used.

Below, you’ll get a simplified yet detailed look at Washington's raffle laws, from eligibility criteria and a step-by-step guide to applying for a license to compliance guidelines and tips to stay risk-free.

This comprehensive guide will cover:

Who can host a raffle in the state of Washington?

Only specific nonprofit organizations operating for at least 12 months can legally conduct charitable raffles in Washington State. Qualified organizations will need bylaws or articles of incorporation that state that they operate exclusively for one or more of the following purposes:

Charitable

Educational

Civic

Patriotic

Athletic

Agricultural

Fraternal

Political

Social

Additionally, the following types of organizations can qualify:

Agricultural fairs

Fraternal societies

Religious societies or churches

Granges

Note: Lobby groups and organizations that do not meet these criteria, even with a 501(c) designation, are prohibited from conducting raffles.

Do you need a raffle license to host a raffle in Washington State?

A raffle permit is required from the WSGC if:

You host more than two public raffles per year.

Gross revenue from raffles (public or members-only) exceeds $5,000 in a calendar year.

Prizes include firearms or liquor.

Tickets are sold by someone other than a member of your organization.

You offer non-cash incentives or discounted tickets.

You select winners with an alternative drawing format (e.g., poker runs).

A raffle permit is not required from the WSGC for up to two unlicensed raffles if:

Your combined gross revenue from raffles does not exceed $5,000 each year.

Only organization members sell raffle tickets.

All raffle proceeds go toward the organization’s stated purpose.

Good to know: In addition to public raffles, you can host an unlimited number of members-only raffles without a license. However, total revenue from these raffles can’t exceed $5,000 yearly.

Step-by-step guide: How to obtain a raffle license in Washington

Once you know if you need a raffle license, you can take the next step to apply for one and confirm you have everything you need to host a compliant raffle event. The guide below will set you up for success and hopefully remove any layers of complexity or confusion in the process.

Step 1: Determine if your organization qualifies

It never hurts to double-check if you qualify to host a raffle in Washington as a charitable, civic, or religious organization with 12 solid months of operation. Otherwise, you might spend time applying just to find out you aren’t yet ready.

Step 2: Prepare your documentation

Before you head online to apply, prepare everything you’ll need in one easy place so the application itself is a breeze.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Proof of 501(c)(3) status

Your raffle plan and purpose

A detailed description of your raffle (type, ticket sales, online entry options, dates, locations, prize, etc.)

Financial information (estimated gross revenue and expenses)

Governing board approval of the raffle

Raffle rules and disclosures

A recordkeeping and reporting plan

Bonding or insurance (if applicable based on raffle size)

Marketing and promotion plans

Step 3: Register with SecureAccess Washington (SAW)

Another key step before the application itself will be to register with SecureAccess Washington (SAW) and add Washington State Gambling Commission service.

Step 4: Apply for a raffle license online

Visit the WSGC website and navigate to the licensing section. There, you’ll find the Charitable and Nonprofit Organization Raffle License Application. Applications can take up to 150 days to process, so its best to plan ahead.

‍

License fees are based on the expected gross revenue of the raffle. Check the current fee schedule on the WSGC website. If you’re conducting a licensed raffle, you must also notify the local police in writing before selling tickets, so getting ahead of this now will benefit you in the long run.

‍

A cost breakdown of annual raffle licenses and additional costs:

Expense Base license fee Gross gambling receipts rate Maximum annual license fee Raffles $70 3.583% $3,200 Raffles - credit union $70 3.583% $3,200 Raffles - enhanced $5,500 0.456% $51,200 Raffles - electronic* $5,500 3.583% $51,200 Fundraising Event $200 3.318% $1,600

‍

Step 6: Complete required training after a license is granted

Washington state requires a licensee to complete required training within 30 days of receiving their license.

‍

Some information this training covers:

Rules for licensees

Charitable and nonprofit rules

Criminal violations

Responsibilities for officers and board members

Management guidelines

How will you know if your application for a Washington State charitable or nonprofit gambling license was approved or denied?

If your application is approved, a license will be available to print within 24 hours of approval through your SAW account.

If your application is denied, you will, thankfully, be provided with an explanation. A few of the more common reasons for denial are insufficient information, failure to pay the proper fees, or issues discovered during the criminal or financial background investigations.

You are allowed to supply additional information to prove your nonprofit’s suitability or you can withdraw your application.

Raffle ticket and prize rules in Washington state

Ticket sales regulations

Raffle ticket sales must adhere to the following rules:

The maximum ticket price is $100 ($250 for enhanced raffles with additional benefits).

All tickets must be consecutively numbered or printed with non-repeating symbols.

No complimentary, gifted, or free tickets are allowed.

Tickets must be sold at the same price to all participants.

Tickets may only be sold by members of the organization.

Cash, check, or credit card payments must be made (no IOUs).

Tickets cannot be sold online, over the phone, or through mail.

Here is a sample ticket to help you design yours:

Enhanced raffles

Enhanced raffles involve additional benefits, perks, or multiple prize tiers. They increase ticket prices to $250 and typically include bonus entries, unique experiences, or exclusive rewards. A license is required for enhanced raffles if total revenue exceeds $5,000 annually.

‍

Use of raffle proceeds

Proceeds from raffles must be used for the organization’s stated purpose. Funds may be used for:

Supporting charitable, educational, or community programs.

Benefiting a specific person (only with prior approval from the WSGC).

Notifying law enforcement requirements

Organizations conducting unlicensed raffles must notify local law enforcement at least five days before the drawing. For licensed raffles, written notification is required before ticket sales begin.

‍

Prizes and awards

The organization must own prizes before being awarded.

Firearms can only be awarded at licensed raffles.

Liquor can be a prize only at member-only raffles.

Prior approval is required if a prize exceeds $40,000 in retail value or more than $300,000 is awarded in a year.

For percentage-based prizes, a minimum guaranteed prize must be disclosed.

Online raffles

Rules and regulations around an online raffle are a little different than other raffles. Only a bona fide charitable or nonprofit organization can host a raffle online, with a valid Electronic Raffle License. Generally, tickets cannot be sold over the internet or telephone.

‍

The state of Washington also allows you to use the internet to:

Advertise your raffle. (Newsletters, banners, etc.)

Display the rules of the raffle.

Store raffle contact information for your nonprofit, including the eligible organization’s name, address, telephone number, facsimile number, or e-mail address.

Allow participants to download raffle entry forms for manual completion by raffle ticket purchasers. (But, the forms cannot be submitted online.)

Answer frequently asked questions.

List descriptions, photographs, or videos of the raffle prizes.

List the prize winners.

Raffle requirements by organization type

Organization type When a license is required Max revenue from unlicensed raffles Max ticket price allowed Special conditions Nonprofit organizations Required if you host more than 2 public raffles per year OR make over $5,000 from raffles in a year. $5,000/year $100 ($250 for “enhanced” raffles where extra prizes or perks are included). Must operate for 12+ months and have a qualifying purpose. PTAs/ASBs Same limits as nonprofit organizations—license required if limits are exceeded. $5,000/year Same as above Limits apply to the entire PTA/ASB, not individual groups. Credit unions License required if gross revenue from raffles exceeds $5,000 in a year. $5,000/year Same as above All revenue (after expenses/prizes) must be donated to charity. Counties, cities & towns License required if gross revenue exceeds $5,000/year OR if hosting more than two public raffles. $5,000/year Same as above Proceeds must be used for community or tourism activities. Fraternal and religious groups Same limits as nonprofits—license required if limits are exceeded. $5,000/year Same as above Standard raffle rules apply.

4 Critical compliance tips

Hosting a raffle can help you raise funds quickly and engage your donor community while attracting new supporters. Staying compliant with The Washington State Gambling Act and other raffle laws should be at the forefront of your mind to ensure your earnings aren’t interrupted by fines or costly penalties.

Whether you're running an unlicensed community raffle or a high-stakes fundraiser with valuable prizes, understanding and following the rules ensures a smooth and successful event.

For the most up-to-date information and additional resources, always familiarize yourself with the Washington State Gambling Commission.

1. Be proactive to simplify reporting

Maintaining accurate records will help you out big time, but it starts long before your raffle. You're in a better position when you set up a plan for where, how, and who will track raffle records.

Real-time, detailed records help your organization meet the Washington State Gambling Commission's (WSGC) audit and reporting requirements. The extra work upfront will prevent errors or omissions that lead to fines or potential suspension of raffle licenses.

Recordkeeping timelines to keep in mind:

Unlicensed raffle records must be kept for one year.

Licensed raffle records must be kept for three years.

‍

WSGC-approved recordkeeping forms can ensure proper documentation, and staying on top of these reports can also get you ahead of paying federal income taxes.

2. Conduct internal audits to detect illegal activity

If something seems off, like missing ticket sales or unaccounted funds, gambling commission expects you to report it. Ignoring potential fraud or errors could lead to losing your license or even criminal charges.

‍

Set a routine to check your records after every raffle. Make sure:

Ticket sales match the money collected.

All prizes were awarded and appropriately documented.

Proceeds went precisely where they were supposed to.

‍

3. Avoid unapproved raffles or side games

Letting anyone run an unapproved raffle or allowing games like poker nights without proper authorization can land your organization in serious trouble. Even if you aren’t directly involved, allowing illegal activities on your premises can lead to felony charges for professional gambling.

Put a zero-tolerance policy in place and make sure everyone involved knows the rules.

4. Keep raffle money in its own account

Mixing raffle money with other funds can create confusion and make it harder to prove that proceeds went where they should. Mismanaging funds, even by accident, can lead to fraud accusations and put your organization’s license at risk.

Set up a separate bank account just for raffle proceeds where you can log:

Every ticket sale

Prize payouts

Administrative costs and any other expenses

‍

Frequently asked questions about Washington raffle laws

Can an individual run a raffle for charity in Washington? Individuals and commercial businesses cannot conduct raffles, even if the proceeds are donated to charity. Only qualified nonprofit or charitable organizations operational for at least 12 months can legally run raffles. Mission must align with the organization’s primary purpose, such as charitable, educational, or religious goals. Grab our 9 easy steps for fundraisers to run a raffle

Do I need a license to run a raffle? Whether a license is required depends on how many raffles you conduct and the total revenue generated. Before you dive into the significant process, understand if its all necessary. No license is needed if: You conduct two raffles per year or less. Combined gross revenue from these raffles does not exceed $5,000 annually. A license is required if: You conduct more than two public raffles per year. Gross revenue from raffles (public and members-only raffles) exceeds $5,000 in a calendar year.

What is an enhanced raffle, and why do ticket prices rise to $250? An enhanced raffle is a type where additional benefits, bonuses, or special prizes are offered beyond the standard raffle. Examples include: Multiple prize tiers with increasing value. Bonus entries for certain ticket purchases. Exclusive experiences or perks for winners. In these cases, Washington allows the maximum ticket price to increase from $100 to $250. If you plan to offer enhanced raffles, you will need a license if the combined gross revenue from your raffles exceeds $5,000 in a calendar year.

‍

Can raffle tickets be sold online or over the phone? No, Washington law prohibits the sale of raffle tickets through the internet, telephone, or mail. The law ensures transparency and accountability by requiring face-to-face transactions between the organization and the ticket purchaser.

While you cannot sell tickets online, you may promote the raffle using your organization’s website, email, and social media channels. Check out digital marketing tips for nonprofits.

What types of prizes can be awarded in a raffle? The organization must own prizes before the raffle drawing takes place. Certain types of prizes have additional restrictions or require special handling: Firearms: May only be awarded in licensed raffles. Liquor: May only be awarded in members-only raffles with the proper permit from the Washington State Liquor & Cannabis Board. High-value prizes: If the retail value of a prize exceeds $40,000 or the total value of prizes awarded exceeds $300,000 in a calendar year, prior approval from the Washington State Gambling Commission is required.

‍