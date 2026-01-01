Button Text

Keep 100% of your theater’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Theaters and Performing Arts Centers, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Theaters and Performing Arts Centers

How Zeffy helps Theaters and Performing Arts Centers raise money

Theaters and Performing Arts Centers use Zeffy to fund everything from from season passes to playbill & merch stores—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch a Season Subscription Club

Offer patrons tiered season passes with exclusive perks—automate renewals and secure steady support all year long.

Host an Opening Night Gala & Auction

Plan a gala event around your season opener with a silent auction featuring signed posters and backstage experiences to boost donations.

Sell Tickets to Summer Theater Workshops

Promote and sell tickets for your acting, dance, or improv workshops—track attendance and simplify check-in with zero fees.

Build a Patron Circle with Recurring Giving

Invite supporters to join a monthly giving circle for ongoing productions—ensure predictable revenue and deepen donor relationships.

Raise Funds with a Community Play Peer-to-Peer Campaign

Empower cast, crew, and fans to create personal fundraising pages for your community production—amplify reach through their networks.

Open a Playbill & Merch Online Store

Sell branded playbills, posters, and apparel from past productions online—100% of proceeds support your next show.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your theater raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🎭 10 student matinee tickets

So underserved schools can experience live theater

🎨 A new set design centerpiece

Immersing audiences in the story from the moment the curtain rises

🎼 15 instrument rentals for youth ensembles

Allowing emerging musicians to shine in every performance

👥 ASL interpreters for five shows

Ensuring all patrons can fully experience the magic of the arts

💡 LED stage lighting upgrades

Delivering brilliant, energy-efficient lighting for every scene

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Theaters and Performing Arts Centers

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Theaters and Performing Arts Centers

🎬 Parkside Performance Pop-Up

Host surprise mini-plays in local parks, collect donations via mobile kiosks, and boost community engagement with summer theater highlights.

📹 Backstage Virtual Tour

Live-stream a behind-the-scenes theater tour with cast Q&A; viewers donate online to unlock exclusive rehearsal clips and backstage access.

🎭 Flash Mob Spotlight

Surprise audiences with short scenes in public squares, encourage instant donations via QR codes, and drive buzz for upcoming performances.

🍿 Drive-In Drama Night

Screen a recorded play at a drive-in venue; ticket sales and concession proceeds support your next season of shows and outreach programs.

🖼️ Spotlight Art Auction

Commission local artists to create theater-themed pieces and host an in-person or online auction to fund youth education and artist residencies.

🎤 Footlight Virtual Challenge

Supporters post monologues or song clips with #FootlightChallenge to unlock sponsor matches, drive peer-to-peer giving, and amplify your mission.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Theaters and Performing Arts Centers fundraising ideas

Top grants for Theaters and Performing Arts Centers in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your theater. These options are a great place to start.

Grants for Arts Projects

National Endowment for the Arts

$10,000-$100,000

Provides funding for public engagement with the arts and arts education; application Part 1 available February 2025, Part 1 submission deadline March 11, 2025.

Social Impact Theatre Grant Program

The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation

Not specified

Offers funding for contemporary, professional, theatrical productions that deal with current social issues; LOIs due June 9, 2025, full applications due July 14, 2025.

Specific Cultural Projects

Division of Arts and Culture (Florida)

Not specified

Grant for specific cultural projects; next application opens July 1, 2025, with a deadline of July 14, 2025.

General Program Support

Division of Arts and Culture (Florida)

Not specified

Grant for general program support; next application opens July 1, 2025, with a deadline of July 14, 2025.

Top companies that donate to Theaters and Performing Arts Centers in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your theater’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.

TDF (Theatre Development Fund)

Offers corporate partnerships to support its mission of making performing arts accessible, providing brand exposure and employee engagement.

Bloomberg Philanthropies

Funds arts and culture initiatives to foster vibrant communities and creative expression.

Materials for the Arts

Facilitates in-kind donations of materials from companies to thousands of nonprofit organizations, including arts groups.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Theaters and Performing Arts Centers? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Theaters and Performing Arts Centers! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. Zeffy is supported by optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help arts organizations like yours keep every dollar raised. That's it, no catch!

Can Theaters and Performing Arts Centers use Zeffy to collect performance tickets?

Absolutely! Theaters and Performing Arts Centers can use Zeffy to collect money from ticket sales, accept donations, and even set up recurring donations for ongoing support. All these transactions are fee-free, meaning every dollar you collect goes directly to supporting your programs and productions.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Theaters and Performing Arts Centers run with Zeffy?

Theaters and Performing Arts Centers can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! These include selling tickets for performances, organizing peer-to-peer fundraisers where patrons and members can support your mission, and setting up recurring donation programs for continuous support. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy has you covered.

What's the best fundraising platform for Theaters and Performing Arts Centers?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Theaters and Performing Arts Centers. While other platforms may have hidden fees, Zeffy ensures every cent of your donations goes directly to your mission, helping you put more resources towards your arts programs and events.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

