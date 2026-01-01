Button Text

Keep 100% of your choir’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Choirs, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Choirs

How Zeffy helps Choirs raise money

Choirs use Zeffy to fund everything from from spring concert tickets to choir patron memberships—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Sell Out the Spring Concert

Create an easy ticket storefront for your spring concert to streamline seat reservations and track attendance without any fees.

Choir Tour Team Fundraising

Empower each choir member to build personal pages and raise travel and lodging funds for your choir’s next tour.

New Robes & Instrument Drive

Collect targeted donations to outfit your choir with new robes or rent musical instruments for upcoming performances.

Harmony Sustainers Circle

Set up monthly giving so supporters can automatically fund sheet music, rehearsal space, and operational costs year-round.

Chorus Merch & CD Shop

Offer choir-branded CDs, T-shirts, and tote bags online to engage fans and raise funds in a 100% fee-free storefront.

Patron of the Choir Membership

Launch a tiered membership program with exclusive content, backstage access, and special event invites for your most dedicated supporters.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your choir raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🎵 25 custom choir robes

so singers feel united and confident on stage

🎼 100 new sheet music arrangements

expanding your repertoire with fresh and inspiring pieces

🎤 Professional sound system rental for one concert

ensuring every voice is heard clearly by your audience

🎹 20 hours of professional accompanist sessions

giving your choir expert musical support for flawless performances

🚍 One-day choir tour bus rental

bringing your music to new communities and spreading joy

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Choirs

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Choirs

🌳 Parkside Mini-Concert

Host ticketed outdoor performances in the park with picnic vibes and donation-based entry.

🎶 Summer Songshare Live

Stream weekly choir performances online, with a virtual tip jar and song requests to boost donor engagement.

🍔 Choir Cookout & Karaoke

Combine a community barbecue with live choir sets and karaoke, driving donations through entry fees and sponsorships.

📣 Harmonize for Hope Challenge

Encourage supporters to post choir cover videos on socials, tag friends and raise peer-to-peer pledges per like.

🛍️ Choir Merch Pop-up

Set up a booth at summer markets selling choir T-shirts, totes and CDs—proceeds fund community tours.

🚴 Harmony Bike & Sing

Organize a fun ride with performances at rest stops, with riders collecting per-mile sponsorships.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Choirs fundraising ideas

Top grants for Choirs in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your choir. These options are a great place to start.

Grants for Arts Projects

National Endowment for the Arts

$10,000-$100,000

Supports arts projects and arts education, with deadlines on March 11 and July 17, 2025.

Amphion Grant Program (Fall Cycle)

The Amphion Foundation, Inc.

$1,500-$7,500

Supports the performance of contemporary concert music, with a deadline of September 25, 2025.

Salt Lick Incubator Grant

Salt Lick Incubator

Up to $15,000

Provides funding for artistic projects, with a deadline of July 15, 2025.

Creative Projects Grant (CPG)

Illinois Arts Council

Up to $12,000

Offers funding for creative projects for artists, opening on July 1, 2025.

Top companies that donate to Choirs in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your choir’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Chorus America

Partners with businesses to support the choral field through conference and program sponsorships

Gibson

Supports music education and access to making music through its GibsonGives initiative

AT&T

Supports education and digital equity, including support for music technology education

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Choirs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Choirs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We rely on optional tips from donors who choose to support our mission, ensuring every dollar you raise stays with your Choir and its mission.

Can Choirs use Zeffy to collect tithes or donations?

Absolutely! Choirs can use Zeffy to collect tithes, general donations, event tickets, and even set up recurring giving, all without paying any fees. This ensures that every contribution supports your Choir and the music it brings to the community.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Choirs run with Zeffy?

Choirs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed concerts or events, and setting up recurring donations. Whether you're planning a community concert or establishing a monthly giving program, Zeffy has you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Choirs?

Zeffy is the best choice for Choirs as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures all donations go directly to supporting your Choir's mission. This means more funds for your programs, performers, and events.

How to get funding for…

Theaters and Performing Arts Centers
Native American Organizations
Music Nonprofits
Museums
Libraries
Historical Preservation Societies
Cultural Heritage Nonprofits
Arts and Culture Nonprofits

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

