Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Choirs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Choirs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We rely on optional tips from donors who choose to support our mission, ensuring every dollar you raise stays with your Choir and its mission.

Can Choirs use Zeffy to collect tithes or donations?

Absolutely! Choirs can use Zeffy to collect tithes, general donations, event tickets, and even set up recurring giving, all without paying any fees. This ensures that every contribution supports your Choir and the music it brings to the community.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Choirs run with Zeffy?

Choirs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed concerts or events, and setting up recurring donations. Whether you're planning a community concert or establishing a monthly giving program, Zeffy has you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Choirs?

Zeffy is the best choice for Choirs as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures all donations go directly to supporting your Choir's mission. This means more funds for your programs, performers, and events.