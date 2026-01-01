Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Music Nonprofits? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Music Nonprofits! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Our operations are supported entirely by optional tips given by donors who believe in keeping your organization fully funded. Rest assured, every penny you raise goes straight to your mission.

Can Music Nonprofits use Zeffy to collect all types of donations?

Absolutely! Whether you're collecting tithes for a church, alumni gifts for a school, or contributions for a community choir, Zeffy makes it possible to collect all types of donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring contributions without incurring any fees. Every dollar donated supports your music nonprofit directly.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Music Nonprofits run with Zeffy?

Music Nonprofits can leverage Zeffy for a variety of fundraising campaigns! Run peer-to-peer fundraisers engaging music community champions, sell tickets for your concerts or recitals, and set up recurring donation programs for regular support. From raffles to online stores, Zeffy covers all bases to make your fundraising as effective as possible.

What's the best fundraising platform for Music Nonprofits?

Without a doubt, Zeffy is the best choice for Music Nonprofits. As the only truly zero-fee platform, it ensures every dollar you raise is devoted to your mission, not lost to fees. Trust building and donor satisfaction skyrocket when they see their entire gift making a real difference. Choose Zeffy for transparency, trust, and total impact.