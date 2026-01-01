Button Text

Keep 100% of your music nonprofit’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Music Nonprofits, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Music Nonprofits

How Zeffy helps Music Nonprofits raise money

Music Nonprofits use Zeffy to fund everything from from young artist peer fundraising to VIP instrument auctions—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Virtual Benefit Concert Series

Organize a series of online concerts featuring your ensemble or guest artists, selling digital seats or VIP passes to reach supporters anywhere. High engagement and broad audience boost fundraising without venue limits.

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Young Artist Peer Fundraising Challenge

Empower each student or ensemble member to create personal fundraising pages and rally friends and family to sponsor their musical journey. Peer-driven stories increase engagement and drive donations.

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Monthly Maestro Club

Invite patrons to join a monthly giving circle with exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes content, and priority concert access. Steady recurring support ensures reliable funding for ongoing music programs.

data-usecase-icon="store"

Composer's Corner Online Shop

Sell branded merchandise, digital sheet music, recordings, and exclusive merch to expand fundraising beyond events with a 24/7 online store. Supporters love tangible items that showcase their passion for music.

data-usecase-icon="membership"

Symphony Supporters Circle

Offer tiered membership levels with benefits like early ticket access, member-only rehearsals, and donor recognition to deepen connections and reward giving. Structured memberships drive sustained revenue and community loyalty.

data-usecase-icon="auction"

VIP Instrument Auction Gala

Host a live or virtual silent auction featuring signed instruments, VIP concert experiences, and collector items to excite donors and raise significant funds. Competitive bidding drives up gift amounts.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your music nonprofit raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🎸 5 band starter kits

So emerging rock groups get stage-ready equipment

🎹 20 private piano lessons

Empowering beginners to discover their musical voice

🎻 10 instrument rental scholarships

Removing rental costs as a barrier for young players

🎤 1 free community concert

Uniting neighborhoods through live, no-cost performances

🎧 1 EP studio recording session

Giving artists top-tier production to showcase their work

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Music Nonprofits

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Music Nonprofits

🎤 Songathon Showdown

A live or virtual sing-a-thon where local artists perform summer hits while donors pledge per song, boosting funds and fan engagement.

🌊 Beachside Buskathon

Street musicians perform free concerts at local beaches as donors sponsor sets. Great for summer crowds and boosting community giving.

🎹 CampKit Sponsorship Drive

Support aspiring musicians by funding summer camp scholarships or instrument kits. Donors receive camp updates and student performances.

📱 #SummerJam Challenge

Invite fans to post 30-second covers of summer songs with #SummerJam and a donation link. Top entries get featured in a highlight reel.

🏡 Backyard Release Fest

Host intimate acoustic album release parties in supporters’ backyards. Charge ticketed entry with drinks, snacks, and exclusive merch.

🎧 Virtual Choir Anthem

Collect fan-submitted vocals online to create a virtual choir summer anthem. Donors get credits and early access to the final track.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Music Nonprofits fundraising ideas

Browse all music nonprofit fundraising ideas

Top grants for Music Nonprofits in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your music nonprofit. These options are a great place to start.

Music Program and General Operating Grants

NAMM Foundation

$5,000–$25,000

Supports music organizations with general operating grants; Round 2 application deadline July 1, 2025.

Apply now

Artist Project Grant

Salt Lick Incubator

Up to $15,000

Supports emerging musicians in building sustainable careers with project grants; deadline July 15, 2025.

Apply now

Instrument Grants: Empowering Immigrant Musicians in Our Community

Fund for the Arts

Supports the purchase of musical instruments

Supports music programs serving immigrant communities, with a focus on youth, for the purchase of musical instruments; deadline extended into July 2025.

Apply now

Performance Program

The Aaron Copland Fund for Music

Not specified

Supports music performances; deadline June 26, 2025.

Apply now

Find more music nonprofit grants

Top companies that donate to Music Nonprofits in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your music nonprofit’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good program.

Get in touch

Yamaha Corporation of America

Supports music education initiatives as a key sponsor for music organizations.

Get in touch

GibsonGives

Supports music education by donating instruments and funding programs for students.

Get in touch

Sony Music Group

Funds music education initiatives, including grants for students and providing educational resources.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Music Nonprofits? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Music Nonprofits! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Our operations are supported entirely by optional tips given by donors who believe in keeping your organization fully funded. Rest assured, every penny you raise goes straight to your mission.

Can Music Nonprofits use Zeffy to collect all types of donations?

Absolutely! Whether you're collecting tithes for a church, alumni gifts for a school, or contributions for a community choir, Zeffy makes it possible to collect all types of donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring contributions without incurring any fees. Every dollar donated supports your music nonprofit directly.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Music Nonprofits run with Zeffy?

Music Nonprofits can leverage Zeffy for a variety of fundraising campaigns! Run peer-to-peer fundraisers engaging music community champions, sell tickets for your concerts or recitals, and set up recurring donation programs for regular support. From raffles to online stores, Zeffy covers all bases to make your fundraising as effective as possible.

What's the best fundraising platform for Music Nonprofits?

Without a doubt, Zeffy is the best choice for Music Nonprofits. As the only truly zero-fee platform, it ensures every dollar you raise is devoted to your mission, not lost to fees. Trust building and donor satisfaction skyrocket when they see their entire gift making a real difference. Choose Zeffy for transparency, trust, and total impact.

