Keep 100% of your historical preservation society’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Historical Preservation Societies, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Historical Preservation Societies

How Zeffy helps Historical Preservation Societies raise money

Historical Preservation Societies use Zeffy to fund everything from from Landmark Legacy Circle to Antique Artifacts Auction—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Landmark Legacy Monthly Circle

Invite donors to join a monthly giving circle supporting ongoing maintenance and emergency repairs of historic sites. Regular gifts ensure steady funds for preserving local heritage year-round.

Guided Heritage Gala

Sell tickets to an exclusive dinner and guided tour at a restored historic mansion. Ticket sales underwrite preservation projects and offer sponsors a unique, immersive experience.

Preservation Pioneers Peer Challenge

Empower supporters to create personal fundraising pages and rally friends to sponsor their restoration work on local landmarks. Peer-to-peer campaigns boost visibility and drive donations.

Antique Artifacts Silent Auction

Host an online silent auction featuring donated antiques, historic manuscripts, and collectibles. Competitive bidding raises substantial funds to fund conservation and educational programs.

Heritage Gift Shop Online

Open an online store selling replica prints, history books, and branded merchandise. Supporters can shop unique items that celebrate local heritage while funding preservation efforts.

Curator’s Circle Membership

Create tiered memberships granting early access to new exhibits, behind-the-scenes tours, and exclusive lectures. Membership dues provide reliable funding for ongoing preservation work.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your historical preservation society raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🏚️ Restoration of a historic window frame

So visitors marvel at the site’s full architectural charm

📜 Conservation of 200 archival documents

Ensuring letters and maps survive for future scholars

🎫 100 free student admissions

Giving students an unforgettable link to their past

🚶‍♂️ 50 docent-led guided tours

Letting more guests uncover hidden tales firsthand

💻 Production of a 5-minute virtual tour

Sharing your heritage stories with a global audience

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Historical Preservation Societies

0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Historical Preservation Societies

🏛️ Heritage Scavenger Sprint

Ticketed community scavenger hunt across historic sites. Families solve clues, learn local history, and raise restoration funds through entry fees and sponsorships.

📸 Snap-the-Past Photo Challenge

Online photo contest where supporters submit then-and-now shots of historic spots. Entry fees fund preservation and social voting boosts engagement.

🎺 Porchside Music Series

Weekly summer concerts on historic porches featuring local bands. Ticket sales and refreshment stands support ongoing restoration projects.

🏺 Virtual Artifact Unveil

Livestream event revealing a newly restored artifact. Viewers donate for exclusive behind-the-scenes access and live Q&A with restoration experts.

🚶 Walk the Timeline

Sponsored walk through the historic district. Donors pledge per mile, participants enjoy guided tours and refreshments, funding preservation efforts.

🌿 Garden Gala Picnic

Outdoor picnic in a historic garden with catered baskets, a silent auction, and guided tours. Ticket sales help maintain heritage grounds.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Historical Preservation Societies fundraising ideas

Top grants for Historical Preservation Societies in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your historical preservation society. These options are a great place to start.

DAR Historic Preservation Grants

National Society of the DAR

Up to $10,000

Provides financial assistance for projects that preserve historic records, objects, and sites; the next application period is August 1 – October 31, 2025.

Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) pass-through grants

State Historic Preservation Office (through federal HPF)

Varies

Federal HPF pass-through grants available to CLGs (Certified Local Governments); application details available from the State Historic Preservation Office.

Historic Preservation Fund

National Park Service

Varies

Provides financial assistance to support historic preservation projects to States, Tribes, local governments, educational institutions, and nonprofit organizations.

Environmental Education (EE) Grant Program

EPA

Varies

EPA expects to award three to five grants from each of the EPA's 10 Regional Offices for a total of approximately 30 to 35 grants nationwide. The 2023 Environmental Education grant competition closed on November 8, 2023.

Find more historical preservation society grants

Top companies that donate to Historical Preservation Societies in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your historical preservation society’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through its Spark Good program, offering local grants and other initiatives.

Accor

Partners with the World Monuments Fund to protect cultural heritage and promote sustainable tourism.

National Preservation Institute (NPI)

Offers various sponsorship levels for companies to support its educational programs and scholarships in historic preservation.

RESPEC

Provides enterprise software solutions for State Historic Preservation Offices (SHPOs), supporting preservation efforts.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Historical Preservation Societies? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Historical Preservation Societies! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. Zeffy remains free due to optional tips from donors who want to support our mission to help societies like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Historical Preservation Societies use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Historical Preservation Societies can use Zeffy to collect various donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving - all without any fees. Whether it's membership dues, restoration donations, or event ticket sales, every dollar goes directly to preserving your heritage.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Historical Preservation Societies run with Zeffy?

Historical Preservation Societies can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Host peer-to-peer fundraisers, manage ticketed events like gala dinners or museum nights, and set up recurring donations to ensure ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy makes it simple and cost-free.

What's the best fundraising platform for Historical Preservation Societies?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Historical Preservation Societies because it's the only truly 100% free option. Other platforms might claim to be free but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, whereas with Zeffy, every dollar stays with your organization to support your preservation efforts.

