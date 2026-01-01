Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Historical Preservation Societies? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Historical Preservation Societies! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. Zeffy remains free due to optional tips from donors who want to support our mission to help societies like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Historical Preservation Societies use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Historical Preservation Societies can use Zeffy to collect various donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving - all without any fees. Whether it's membership dues, restoration donations, or event ticket sales, every dollar goes directly to preserving your heritage.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Historical Preservation Societies run with Zeffy?

Historical Preservation Societies can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Host peer-to-peer fundraisers, manage ticketed events like gala dinners or museum nights, and set up recurring donations to ensure ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy makes it simple and cost-free.

What's the best fundraising platform for Historical Preservation Societies?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Historical Preservation Societies because it's the only truly 100% free option. Other platforms might claim to be free but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, whereas with Zeffy, every dollar stays with your organization to support your preservation efforts.