data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Sponsor a Shelf: New Book Campaign
Invite community members to sponsor a library shelf by donating toward new collections; donors choose a shelf and see their impact in real time.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Sustaining Supporters Club
Encourage monthly gifts with an automated recurring donor program to provide reliable funding for programs and supplies year-round.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Community Readathon Challenge
Empower patrons to collect pledges per page read and fundraise for literacy initiatives; personal fundraising pages boost peer-to-peer engagement.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Author Spotlight Lecture Series
Sell tickets to a curated lineup of author talks and workshops, allowing libraries to connect donors directly with programming while tracking attendance seamlessly.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="auction"
Rare Book Silent Auction
Host a silent auction of donated rare volumes or themed gift baskets; online bidding drives excitement and higher revenue for special collections.
data-usecase-cta="auction"
data-usecase-icon="membership"
Friends of the Library Membership Drive
Launch a tiered membership program offering exclusive perks like early event access or collectible bookmarks, turning supporters into long-term champions.
data-usecase-cta="membership"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
📚 1,000 children's books
Introducing young readers to a world of imagination and learning
💻 5 new public computer stations
Ensuring equal digital access for job seekers, students, and seniors
📄 2,500 historical documents digitized
Safeguarding our community's heritage for future generations
🎓 10 adult literacy workshops
Giving adults the reading skills they need to thrive
🎉 25 free library events
Connecting neighbors through storytimes, author talks, and more
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Libraries
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Libraries
📚 Summer Reading Relay
Readers get sponsors per book or page they read, track progress on our site, and raise funds while hitting summer reading goals.
🌳 Library Garden Party
Host an outdoor garden party at the library with live music, refreshments, and book-themed raffles. Sell tickets and add a secondhand book sale.
🎥 Book-to-Film Night
Screen a popular book-to-movie adaptation in the library courtyard. Charge admission, offer popcorn and drinks, and sell raffle tickets for book bundles.
📱 #ReadLocal Challenge
Invite supporters to share summer reading pics at local spots using #ReadLocal. Each post unlocks a library donation from sponsors while boosting engagement.
🍋 Lemonade & Literature Stand
Kids run a lemonade stand at the library entrance, pairing drinks with pre-loved book bundles. Proceeds support library programs and introduce families.
✉️ Summer Postcard Drive
Mail summer-themed postcards showcasing library stories to donors. Include a pre-paid reply card or QR code for quick giving to spark nostalgia and support.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Libraries fundraising ideas
Top grants for Libraries in 2025
Libraries as Pillars of Education and Democracy
Carnegie Corporation of New York
Up to $500,000
Supports public libraries in communities nationwide with $5 million in grants to promote socioeconomic mobility, civic participation, and social belonging, focusing on English language proficiency and/or college readiness and access; start date July 1, 2025.
National Leadership Grants for Libraries
Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS)
Not specified
Supports projects that develop, enhance, or disseminate replicable practices, programs, models, or tools to strengthen library and archival services; final funding decisions by July 2025.
NEH Preservation and Access Education and Training
National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH)
Up to $350,000
Funds projects aimed at educating professionals who preserve humanities collections; deadline June 17, 2025.
Digitizing Hidden Special Collections and Archives: Amplifying Unheard Voices
Council on Library and Information Resources (CLIR)
$50,000 to $300,000
Supports digitization of rare and unique materials that document underrepresented communities; initial call for proposals expected August 2025.
Top companies that donate to Libraries in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
American Library Association (ALA)
Supports libraries through the Libraries Transform Campaign
United for Libraries Corporate Partners
Supports library initiatives through corporate sponsorships starting at $2,000
Little Free Library
Supports programs like the Impact Library Program, the Indigenous Library Program, and Read in Color through sponsorships
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Libraries? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for libraries! We don’t charge any platform fees or processing fees, ever. Our platform is supported by optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to keep libraries like yours focused on every dollar they raise. There’s no catch!
Can Libraries use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Libraries can use Zeffy to collect book donations, fundraising support, or even event ticket sales, with no fees at all. All the money collected goes directly to supporting your library's programs and initiatives.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Libraries run with Zeffy?
Libraries can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets for your library events, or set up recurring donations for ongoing support. Whatever your needs, Zeffy's got you covered.
What's the best fundraising platform for Libraries?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for libraries. While other platforms might claim to be free but have hidden fees, Zeffy ensures every dollar goes towards your mission, enhancing donor trust and maximizing funds for your library.