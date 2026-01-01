Button Text

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Libraries

How Zeffy helps Libraries raise money

Libraries use Zeffy to fund everything from sponsor a shelf to tiered library memberships—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Sponsor a Shelf: New Book Campaign

Invite community members to sponsor a library shelf by donating toward new collections; donors choose a shelf and see their impact in real time.

Sustaining Supporters Club

Encourage monthly gifts with an automated recurring donor program to provide reliable funding for programs and supplies year-round.

Community Readathon Challenge

Empower patrons to collect pledges per page read and fundraise for literacy initiatives; personal fundraising pages boost peer-to-peer engagement.

Author Spotlight Lecture Series

Sell tickets to a curated lineup of author talks and workshops, allowing libraries to connect donors directly with programming while tracking attendance seamlessly.

Rare Book Silent Auction

Host a silent auction of donated rare volumes or themed gift baskets; online bidding drives excitement and higher revenue for special collections.

Friends of the Library Membership Drive

Launch a tiered membership program offering exclusive perks like early event access or collectible bookmarks, turning supporters into long-term champions.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your library raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

📚 1,000 children's books

Introducing young readers to a world of imagination and learning

💻 5 new public computer stations

Ensuring equal digital access for job seekers, students, and seniors

📄 2,500 historical documents digitized

Safeguarding our community's heritage for future generations

🎓 10 adult literacy workshops

Giving adults the reading skills they need to thrive

🎉 25 free library events

Connecting neighbors through storytimes, author talks, and more

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Libraries

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Libraries

📚 Summer Reading Relay

Readers get sponsors per book or page they read, track progress on our site, and raise funds while hitting summer reading goals.

🌳 Library Garden Party

Host an outdoor garden party at the library with live music, refreshments, and book-themed raffles. Sell tickets and add a secondhand book sale.

🎥 Book-to-Film Night

Screen a popular book-to-movie adaptation in the library courtyard. Charge admission, offer popcorn and drinks, and sell raffle tickets for book bundles.

📱 #ReadLocal Challenge

Invite supporters to share summer reading pics at local spots using #ReadLocal. Each post unlocks a library donation from sponsors while boosting engagement.

🍋 Lemonade & Literature Stand

Kids run a lemonade stand at the library entrance, pairing drinks with pre-loved book bundles. Proceeds support library programs and introduce families.

✉️ Summer Postcard Drive

Mail summer-themed postcards showcasing library stories to donors. Include a pre-paid reply card or QR code for quick giving to spark nostalgia and support.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Libraries fundraising ideas

Browse all library fundraising ideas

Top grants for Libraries in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your library. These options are a great place to start.

Libraries as Pillars of Education and Democracy

Carnegie Corporation of New York

Up to $500,000

Supports public libraries in communities nationwide with $5 million in grants to promote socioeconomic mobility, civic participation, and social belonging, focusing on English language proficiency and/or college readiness and access; start date July 1, 2025.

Apply now

National Leadership Grants for Libraries

Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS)

Not specified

Supports projects that develop, enhance, or disseminate replicable practices, programs, models, or tools to strengthen library and archival services; final funding decisions by July 2025.

Apply now

NEH Preservation and Access Education and Training

National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH)

Up to $350,000

Funds projects aimed at educating professionals who preserve humanities collections; deadline June 17, 2025.

Apply now

Digitizing Hidden Special Collections and Archives: Amplifying Unheard Voices

Council on Library and Information Resources (CLIR)

$50,000 to $300,000

Supports digitization of rare and unique materials that document underrepresented communities; initial call for proposals expected August 2025.

Apply now

Find more library grants

Top companies that donate to Libraries in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your library’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Get in touch

American Library Association (ALA)

Supports libraries through the Libraries Transform Campaign

Get in touch

United for Libraries Corporate Partners

Supports library initiatives through corporate sponsorships starting at $2,000

Get in touch

Little Free Library

Supports programs like the Impact Library Program, the Indigenous Library Program, and Read in Color through sponsorships

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Libraries? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for libraries! We don’t charge any platform fees or processing fees, ever. Our platform is supported by optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to keep libraries like yours focused on every dollar they raise. There’s no catch!

Can Libraries use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Libraries can use Zeffy to collect book donations, fundraising support, or even event ticket sales, with no fees at all. All the money collected goes directly to supporting your library's programs and initiatives.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Libraries run with Zeffy?

Libraries can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets for your library events, or set up recurring donations for ongoing support. Whatever your needs, Zeffy's got you covered.

What's the best fundraising platform for Libraries?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for libraries. While other platforms might claim to be free but have hidden fees, Zeffy ensures every dollar goes towards your mission, enhancing donor trust and maximizing funds for your library.

