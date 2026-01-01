Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Native American Organizations? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Native American Organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We are able to offer this free service because we give donors the option to leave a tip to support our platform, and many believe in our mission to help organizations keep every dollar they raise.

Can Native American Organizations use Zeffy to collect donations for cultural preservation?

Absolutely! Native American Organizations can use Zeffy to collect donations for cultural preservation, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving—all without paying any fees. Every dollar supporters contribute goes directly to your important work.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Native American Organizations run with Zeffy?

Native American Organizations can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can host peer-to-peer fundraisers, manage ticketed cultural events, and set up recurring donation programs to support ongoing initiatives. Zeffy provides the flexible tools you need to reach your fundraising goals.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Native American Organizations?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Native American Organizations. Unlike other platforms that might charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures that every cent goes to supporting your mission. This helps build trust with your donors and ensures more funds are dedicated to your organization's goals.