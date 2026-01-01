Button Text

Keep 100% of your cultural heritage nonprofit’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Cultural Heritage Nonprofits, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Cultural Heritage Nonprofits

How Zeffy helps Cultural Heritage Nonprofits raise money

Cultural Heritage Nonprofits use Zeffy to fund everything from from Preserve Our Past drives to Historic Treasures auctions—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Preserve Our Past Donation Drive

Launch a targeted online campaign to raise unrestricted funds for artifact conservation and exhibit upkeep. A custom donation form makes it easy for supporters to give securely and fee-free.

Gala Night: Heritage & Hope

Sell tickets to an elegant fundraising gala that highlights your collection and donor impact. Track RSVPs and seating while collecting attendee data seamlessly.

Share Your Family Legacy

Empower community members to fundraise for oral history projects by creating personal peer-to-peer pages. Every participant can share their story and reach new networks.

Museum Gift Shop Online

Open an online store offering branded souvenirs, prints, and books to support your preservation efforts. Sell curated items to a broader audience without transaction fees.

Founders Circle Membership Program

Create tiered memberships that offer exclusive previews, lectures, and behind-the-scenes access. Long-term commitments through memberships ensure predictable support.

Historic Treasures Silent Auction

Host a silent auction featuring donated artifacts, artwork, or cultural experiences during your signature event. Online bidding extends reach and maximizes revenue.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your cultural heritage nonprofit raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🏺 Restoration of 10 endangered artifacts

so future generations can admire and learn from these treasures

🎨 5 traditional craft workshops

preserving ancient techniques by teaching local artisans and youth

📚 250 bilingual heritage storybooks

connecting families to their roots through accessible reading materials

🎭 A full-day cultural festival

bringing the community together to celebrate and share traditions

💾 Digitization of 1,000 archival photos

protecting priceless memories from decay and making them accessible online

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Cultural Heritage Nonprofits

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Cultural Heritage Nonprofits

🏛️ Heritage Home Hop

Series of ticketed guided tours at historic homes, sharing local stories and raising restoration funds for cultural landmarks.

📸 Heirloom Photo Contest

Supporters post a family heirloom photo with a small entry donation; social voting and sponsor prizes boost engagement and funds for heritage projects.

🎶 Folklore Fridays Livestream

Weekly live folk music and dance streams with real-time donation prompts; top donors earn exclusive backstage access or merch.

🍽️ Global Heritage Picnic

Ticketed community potluck and cooking demo featuring traditional recipes; local chefs donate proceeds to cultural preservation efforts.

🎨 Community Mural Jam

Participants donate to secure a section of a heritage-themed mural to paint in a community event, creating public art and fundraising.

🌙 Twilight at the Museum

Offer limited after-hours lantern-lit museum tours with drink included; ticket sales directly support exhibit conservation and programs.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Cultural Heritage Nonprofits fundraising ideas

Top grants for Cultural Heritage Nonprofits in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your cultural heritage nonprofit. These options are a great place to start.

Environmental Education (EE) Grant Program

EPA's ten Regional Offices

Not specified

The EE Local Grant Program issued 10 Notices of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs) nationally, one in each of EPA's ten Regions; the 2023 Environmental Education grant competition closed on November 8, 2023.

Grants for Arts Projects

National Endowment for the Arts

$10,000-$100,000

Provides funding for public engagement with the arts and arts education, for the integration of the arts with strategies promoting the health and well-being of people and communities, and for the improvement of overall capacity and capabilities within the arts sector.

U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) 2025

U.S. Department of State

Not specified

The U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation provides direct grant support to cultural heritage preservation projects in over 100 developing countries.

Sustaining Cultural Heritage Collections

National Endowment for the Humanities

Up to $50,000

Provides funding for institutions to develop and assess environmentally sustainable preventive care strategies in collection spaces.

Find more cultural heritage nonprofit grants

Top companies that donate to Cultural Heritage Nonprofits in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your cultural heritage nonprofit’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

World Monuments Fund

Partners with corporations to support worldwide cultural heritage preservation.

Bank of America

Supports nonprofit arts and cultural organizations with funding and programming to help make the arts more accessible and to preserve works of art and heritage sites.

American Institute for Conservation

Provides grants and support to cultural heritage and conservation initiatives.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Cultural Heritage Nonprofits? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Cultural Heritage Nonprofits! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Zeffy remains free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help nonprofits like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it – no catch!

Can Cultural Heritage Nonprofits use Zeffy to collect pledges or membership fees?

Absolutely! Cultural Heritage Nonprofits can use Zeffy to collect pledges, membership fees, donations, and sell event tickets, all without any fees. Every dollar raised goes directly to supporting your cause, helping you focus on preserving our cultural heritage.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Cultural Heritage Nonprofits run with Zeffy?

Cultural Heritage Nonprofits can run various types of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, host ticketed events, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy offers the tools needed to succeed.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Cultural Heritage Nonprofits?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Cultural Heritage Nonprofits. While other platforms may charge processing fees or include hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your donations. This means more funds go to safeguarding cultural treasures and supporting your nonprofit mission.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

