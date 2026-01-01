Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Cultural Heritage Nonprofits? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Cultural Heritage Nonprofits! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Zeffy remains free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help nonprofits like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it – no catch!

Can Cultural Heritage Nonprofits use Zeffy to collect pledges or membership fees?

Absolutely! Cultural Heritage Nonprofits can use Zeffy to collect pledges, membership fees, donations, and sell event tickets, all without any fees. Every dollar raised goes directly to supporting your cause, helping you focus on preserving our cultural heritage.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Cultural Heritage Nonprofits run with Zeffy?

Cultural Heritage Nonprofits can run various types of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, host ticketed events, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy offers the tools needed to succeed.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Cultural Heritage Nonprofits?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Cultural Heritage Nonprofits. While other platforms may charge processing fees or include hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your donations. This means more funds go to safeguarding cultural treasures and supporting your nonprofit mission.