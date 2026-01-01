data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Launch the Emergency Rescue Fund Drive
Deploy an online donation form to gather immediate support for urgent bird rehabilitation cases. Zero fees mean every dollar goes straight to medical care, food, and shelter.
Start the Bird Care Subscription
Invite supporters to set up monthly gifts that cover ongoing feeding and habitat maintenance. Recurring donations ensure predictable funding for daily care.
Sell Tickets for Guided Birdwatching Tours
Offer immersive, ticketed tours led by expert volunteers to raise funds while engaging nature enthusiasts. Track RSVPs and payments seamlessly without platform fees.
Open the Sanctuary Gift Shop
Sell bird-themed apparel, art prints, and educational materials online to boost revenue and awareness. With no transaction fees, every sale supports habitat conservation.
Launch a Habitat Heroes Peer-to-Peer Challenge
Empower volunteers and birding clubs to raise funds for wetland restoration through personalized fundraising pages. Social sharing tools expand your reach effortlessly.
Create the Friends of the Aviary Membership Program
Offer tiered memberships with exclusive benefits like early event access and behind-the-scenes tours to build a loyal donor base. Automated renewals keep support consistent year-round.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🐦 500 lbs of birdseed for winter feeding
Keep hundreds of feathered friends fed when natural food is scarce
🏥 20 wildlife rehab kits for injured birds
Provide life-saving medical supplies to give injured birds a second chance
🌳 50 native trees and shrubs planted
Restore vital habitat so birds can nest, forage, and thrive
🦜 2 spacious outdoor aviaries built
Offer rescued birds a safe, comfortable space to stretch their wings
🎓 5 volunteer training workshops
Equip community caretakers with the skills to protect and nurture local bird species
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Bird Sanctuaries
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Bird Sanctuaries
📸 Birdwatch Photo Contest
Participants submit bird photos for a small entry fee, friends vote via micro-donations, and winners earn prizes—boosts engagement and funds habitat care.
🧺 Feathers & Friends Picnic
Host a ticketed summer picnic at the sanctuary with guided bird walks, crafts, and raffles—deepens community bonds and raises vital support.
🏃 Winged Race for Wildlife
Organize a virtual or in-person fun run/walk where sponsors pledge per mile—promotes healthy fun while funding essential bird habitat projects.
🎵 Songbird Social Challenge
Supporters share short clips of bird calls or songs on social, tag friends, and donate to unlock milestones—sparks viral buzz and raises funds.
🐣 Nest Adoption Drive
Offer symbolic bird nest adoptions online with email updates and photos—perfect summer gifts that fund ongoing nest monitoring and care.
🛍️ Eco-Birding Pop-Up Shop
Set up a booth at local summer markets selling eco-friendly birding gear—portion of proceeds supports trail upkeep and feeding programs.
Top grants for Bird Sanctuaries in 2025
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Up to $100,000
Supports environmental education projects; deadline August 15, 2025.
Conservation Nation Grant Program
Conservation Nation
Varies
Provides funding to help save endangered animals and their ecosystems. The application portal opens July 7 and closes July 14, 2025.
Neotropical Migratory Bird Conservation Act (NMBCA)
Unknown
Varies
Funds projects across the Americas to conserve neotropical migratory birds.
North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA) U.S. Standard Grants
Unknown
Varies
These instructions are applicable to proposals submitted through July 10, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Bird Sanctuaries in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
International Bird Rescue
Partners with corporations who share their passion to protect seabirds and other avian species from harm
Cornell Lab of Ornithology
Offers opportunities for businesses to partner with them to enhance the understanding and protection of wildlife
National Audubon Society
Businesses that value the environment invest in Bent of the River and the National Audubon Society because of their success in connecting people with nature.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Bird Sanctuaries? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for bird sanctuaries! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who want to support our mission of helping bird sanctuaries keep every dollar they raise. That's it - no catch!
Can Bird Sanctuaries use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Bird sanctuaries can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell tickets to their next rescue benefit event, and set up recurring donations for ongoing support—all without paying a single fee. This means every contribution directly supports the care and rehabilitation of birds.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Bird Sanctuaries run with Zeffy?
Bird sanctuaries can run a wide variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where supporters create their own campaigns on your behalf, host ticketed events with integrated fundraising options, or set up recurring donation programs for steady support. Zeffy covers your fundraising needs, so you can focus on extending your sanctuary’s impact.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Bird Sanctuaries?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free platform for bird sanctuaries. While other platforms might claim to be free but still charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we ensure every dollar goes directly to your sanctuary's mission. This zero-fee model enhances donor trust and ensures more funds are directed toward saving and supporting birds.