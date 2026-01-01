Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Wildlife Sanctuaries? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for wildlife sanctuaries. There are no platform fees, processing fees, or hidden costs. We remain free through optional tips from donors who support our mission of helping sanctuaries like yours keep every penny raised. That’s the whole story, no catch!

Can Wildlife Sanctuaries use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Wildlife sanctuaries can use Zeffy to gather general donations, sell event tickets, and establish recurring giving, all without incurring any fees. Every dollar donated supports your sanctuary's mission directly.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Wildlife Sanctuaries run with Zeffy?

Wildlife sanctuaries can launch various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, host ticketed events, or set up recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy has you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Wildlife Sanctuaries?

Zeffy is the best choice as it's the only truly 100% free platform for wildlife sanctuaries. Unlike others that claim to be free but still charge processing fees, Zeffy takes nothing from your donations. This means more funds go to rescuing and caring for wildlife—right where it’s needed most.