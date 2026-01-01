data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Launch the Animal Sponsorship Program
Create dedicated sponsorship pages where donors choose an animal to support with fee-free, one-time gifts. Personalized updates keep sponsors engaged and deepen the bond with your sanctuary’s residents.
Join the Wildlife Guardians Circle
Encourage supporters to set up monthly gifts that fund ongoing animal care and habitat maintenance. Reliable recurring income helps you plan rescues and enrichment activities year-round.
Rescue Heroes Peer-to-Peer Fundraiser
Empower volunteers and supporters to create personal fundraising pages for emergency rescue missions. Social sharing tools amplify reach and bring new donors into your conservation network.
Wildlife Sanctuary Family Day
Sell tickets to open-grounds tours, animal encounters, and conservation workshops. Engaging in-person experiences raise funds and foster lasting connections with your mission.
Eco Gear & Apparel Store
Offer branded t-shirts, hats, and reusable water bottles online to raise funds and spread awareness. With zero platform fees, 100% of proceeds support habitat restoration and wildlife care.
Adopt & Protect Membership Program
Create tiered membership levels with exclusive access to behind-the-scenes updates, virtual tours, and members-only events. Build long-term loyalty and predictable funding for sanctuary operations.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🐾 25 essential veterinary exams
ensuring rescued animals receive life-saving care
🌱 1,000 native seedlings planted
restoring habitats for endangered species
📷 5 remote camera traps
monitoring wildlife and deterring poachers
🦋 20 hours of enrichment programs
promoting natural behaviors and reducing stress
🎓 25 educational scholarships
inspiring future wildlife conservationists
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Wildlife Sanctuaries
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Wildlife Sanctuaries
🦜 Wild Walk Fundraiser
Guided birdwatching walks at the sanctuary; participants pay entry fees and get sponsors while exploring habitats.
🐾 Virtual Animal Adoption
Donors adopt an animal online, receive a digital adoption kit and updates, and share their support on social media to inspire friends.
🏕️ Campout for Conservation
Families camp overnight at the sanctuary, enjoy campfire talks and guided tours, raising funds through ticket sales and optional donor challenges.
🌅 Sunset Yoga for Wildlife
Outdoor yoga sessions at the sanctuary at dusk; ticket sales and optional donation add-ons support habitat restoration and animal care.
🍦 Wildlife Ice Cream Social
Partner with a local ice cream shop for a special sundae; a portion of summer sales on designated days supports sanctuary programs.
📸 #SanctuarySnap Photo Contest
Supporters submit nature photos for a small entry fee; winners feature in a calendar and engage community online with voting-based donations.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Wildlife Sanctuaries fundraising ideas
Top grants for Wildlife Sanctuaries in 2025
Conservation Nation Grant Program
Conservation Nation
Up to $5,000
Supports early to mid-career conservationists for wildlife conservation projects, with applications opening July 7.
Disney Conservation Fund 2025 Grant Opportunity
Disney Conservation Fund
Not specified
Supports programs focused on protecting, rewilding, and/or restoring wildlife corridors or migratory pathways, with inquiries due April 13, 2025, and full proposals due July 1, 2025.
Michigan Wildlife Habitat Grant Program
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Not specified
Supports wildlife habitat projects, with applications due July 29, 2025.
WCT-BEES Grants Programme 2025-26
Wildlife Conservation Trust
Not specified
Supports conservation projects, with an application deadline of August 10, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Wildlife Sanctuaries in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
Wildlife Conservation Network (WCN)
Creates cause marketing campaigns and explores philanthropic opportunities to benefit wildlife.
Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue
Provides equipment, safety, security, and nutritional needs for animals through corporate sponsorships.
Farm Sanctuary
Offers brand visibility, media opportunities, and sanctuary tours through corporate partnerships.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Wildlife Sanctuaries? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for wildlife sanctuaries. There are no platform fees, processing fees, or hidden costs. We remain free through optional tips from donors who support our mission of helping sanctuaries like yours keep every penny raised. That’s the whole story, no catch!
Can Wildlife Sanctuaries use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Wildlife sanctuaries can use Zeffy to gather general donations, sell event tickets, and establish recurring giving, all without incurring any fees. Every dollar donated supports your sanctuary's mission directly.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Wildlife Sanctuaries run with Zeffy?
Wildlife sanctuaries can launch various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, host ticketed events, or set up recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy has you covered.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Wildlife Sanctuaries?
Zeffy is the best choice as it's the only truly 100% free platform for wildlife sanctuaries. Unlike others that claim to be free but still charge processing fees, Zeffy takes nothing from your donations. This means more funds go to rescuing and caring for wildlife—right where it’s needed most.