Button Text

Keep 100% of your disabled animal rescue’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Disabled Animal Rescues, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Disabled Animal Rescues

Zero-fee fundraising for Disabled Animal Rescues

How Zeffy helps Disabled Animal Rescues raise money

Disabled Animal Rescues use Zeffy to fund everything from from emergency medical treatment funds to sponsor-a-paw memberships—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Emergency Medical Treatment Fund

Launch a dedicated donation form to collect funds for urgent veterinary care and surgeries, ensuring every medically needy animal gets the treatment they deserve.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Sponsor-a-Paw Monthly Club

Set up a recurring giving program that connects supporters with specific animals, providing ongoing funding for food, meds, and therapy each month.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Paws for a Cause Peer Challenge

Empower your community to create personal fundraising pages and recruit friends to support their favorite disabled animal rescues.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Wag & Walk Virtual 5K

Sell tickets to a virtual or outdoor 5K walk/run where participants raise funds by gathering sponsors, boosting engagement and visibility.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Rescue Raffle: Win a Pet Pamper Package

Offer raffle tickets online for a chance to win a deluxe pet care bundle, driving excitement and steady revenue with minimal overhead.

data-usecase-cta="raffle"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Happy Tails Merch Store

Open an online store featuring branded apparel, calendars, and rescue art prints, turning supporters into walking billboards for your cause.

data-usecase-cta="store"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your disabled animal rescue raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

__wf_reserved_inherit

🐾 50 spay/neuter surgeries

To prevent future litters and reduce animal suffering

__wf_reserved_inherit

🍲 5,000 nutritious meals

Fueling recovery and giving rescued animals a fresh start

__wf_reserved_inherit

💉 100 vaccine doses

Protecting our animals from deadly, preventable diseases

__wf_reserved_inherit

🏠 20 cozy heated beds

Keeping small or senior rescues warm and comfortable

__wf_reserved_inherit

📸 100 professional photo sessions

Helping shy animals shine and find loving homes faster

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Disabled Animal Rescues

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Disabled Animal Rescues

🏊‍♂️ Swim for Paws

Disabled pups join splash sessions while sponsors donate per lap to fund vital therapy and mobility gear.

🧘‍♂️ Paws & Pose Yoga

Online yoga class where participants practice alongside cheerful rescue animals; registration fees buy rehab equipment.

☀️ Pup Picnic Party

Enjoy games, shaded seating, photo booths, and a silent auction in the park—tickets raise funds for care and training.

📸 Snap for Support

Share summer snaps of our resilient rescues; supporters vote with donations, and top photos star in our 2026 calendar.

🍹 Cool Canine Cocktails

Local cafés feature signature mocktails named after our animals; a portion of every sale helps cover veterinary bills.

🚴‍♂️ Roll & Rescue Ride

Join an inclusive bike ride with adaptive cycles; registration fees help purchase mobility aids and provide medical care.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Disabled Animal Rescues fundraising ideas

Browse all disabled animal rescue fundraising ideas

Top grants for Disabled Animal Rescues in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your disabled animal rescue. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

2025 ASPCA The Rescue Effect Campaign Grants

ASPCA

Not specified

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®) is offering grants to support animal welfare organizations during the 2025 The Rescue Effect campaign. The grant term for most organizations will run from July 1 through October 31, 2025. The application period is now closed.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

PetSmart Charities Grant Program

PetSmart Charities

Not specified

This grant aims to boost adoptions and improve the well-being of pets. Check back for the 2025 grant deadlines.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

2025 Pet Lover's Spay and Neuter Grant Program

California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA)

Up to $500,000

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) anticipates that up to $500,000 will be awarded to projects that help provide spay/neuter services to alleviate pet overpopulation. The period of performance is from 6/1/2025-5/31/2026. The application deadline was 12/2/24.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

San Diego Foundation Grants

San Diego Foundation

Not specified

The San Diego Foundation offers grants to nonprofits, but specific opportunities for disabled animal rescues are not detailed in the search results.

Apply now

Find more disabled animal rescue grants

Top companies that donate to Disabled Animal Rescues in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your disabled animal rescue’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Supports various nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

BISSELL Pet Foundation

Supports animal welfare organizations, shelters, and rescue groups through its Partners for Pets program.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

BISSELL Pet Foundation

Supports animal welfare organizations, shelters, and rescue groups through its Partners for Pets program.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

BISSELL Pet Foundation

Supports animal welfare organizations, shelters, and rescue groups through its Partners for Pets program.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Disabled Animal Rescues? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Disabled Animal Rescues! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We are sustained by optional tips from donors who wish to support our mission to help every dollar you raise go back to saving animals. That's it, no catch at all!

Can Disabled Animal Rescues use Zeffy to collect donations?

Definitely! Disabled Animal Rescues can use Zeffy to collect any type of donations including general donations, sponsorships for specific animals, event ticket sales, and even set up recurring donations—all without any fees. This ensures your funds directly support the animals in need.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Disabled Animal Rescues run with Zeffy?

Disabled Animal Rescues can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, such as hosting peer-to-peer campaigns where supporters fundraise on your behalf, organizing ticketed events to raise funds, or strengthening support through recurring donation programs. Zeffy provides flexible tools to match your fundraising needs.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Disabled Animal Rescues?

Zeffy is the best choice for Disabled Animal Rescues as it is the only truly zero-fee, 100% free fundraising platform. We don't charge any fees on your donations, meaning more money goes directly to your mission of rescuing and caring for disabled animals, fostering trust with your donors without any fine print.

How to get funding for…

Exotic Animal Rescues
Small Animal Rescues
Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups
Senior Pet Rescues
Retired Animal Rescues
Zoo Animal Rescues
Parrot Rescues
Reptile Rescues
Bat Rescues
Raptor Rescues
Rabbit Rescues
Dog Rescues
Cat Rescues
Horse Rescues
Bird Sanctuaries
Wildlife Sanctuaries
Humane Society
Animal Shelters

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.