Zero-fee fundraising for Disabled Animal Rescues

Emergency Medical Treatment Fund
Launch a dedicated donation form to collect funds for urgent veterinary care and surgeries, ensuring every medically needy animal gets the treatment they deserve.
Sponsor-a-Paw Monthly Club
Set up a recurring giving program that connects supporters with specific animals, providing ongoing funding for food, meds, and therapy each month.
Paws for a Cause Peer Challenge
Empower your community to create personal fundraising pages and recruit friends to support their favorite disabled animal rescues.
Wag & Walk Virtual 5K
Sell tickets to a virtual or outdoor 5K walk/run where participants raise funds by gathering sponsors, boosting engagement and visibility.
Rescue Raffle: Win a Pet Pamper Package
Offer raffle tickets online for a chance to win a deluxe pet care bundle, driving excitement and steady revenue with minimal overhead.
Happy Tails Merch Store
Open an online store featuring branded apparel, calendars, and rescue art prints, turning supporters into walking billboards for your cause.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🐾 50 spay/neuter surgeries
To prevent future litters and reduce animal suffering
🍲 5,000 nutritious meals
Fueling recovery and giving rescued animals a fresh start
💉 100 vaccine doses
Protecting our animals from deadly, preventable diseases
🏠 20 cozy heated beds
Keeping small or senior rescues warm and comfortable
📸 100 professional photo sessions
Helping shy animals shine and find loving homes faster
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Disabled Animal Rescues
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Disabled Animal Rescues
🏊♂️ Swim for Paws
Disabled pups join splash sessions while sponsors donate per lap to fund vital therapy and mobility gear.
🧘♂️ Paws & Pose Yoga
Online yoga class where participants practice alongside cheerful rescue animals; registration fees buy rehab equipment.
☀️ Pup Picnic Party
Enjoy games, shaded seating, photo booths, and a silent auction in the park—tickets raise funds for care and training.
📸 Snap for Support
Share summer snaps of our resilient rescues; supporters vote with donations, and top photos star in our 2026 calendar.
🍹 Cool Canine Cocktails
Local cafés feature signature mocktails named after our animals; a portion of every sale helps cover veterinary bills.
🚴♂️ Roll & Rescue Ride
Join an inclusive bike ride with adaptive cycles; registration fees help purchase mobility aids and provide medical care.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Disabled Animal Rescues fundraising ideas
Top grants for Disabled Animal Rescues in 2025
2025 ASPCA The Rescue Effect Campaign Grants
ASPCA
Not specified
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®) is offering grants to support animal welfare organizations during the 2025 The Rescue Effect campaign. The grant term for most organizations will run from July 1 through October 31, 2025. The application period is now closed.
PetSmart Charities Grant Program
PetSmart Charities
Not specified
This grant aims to boost adoptions and improve the well-being of pets. Check back for the 2025 grant deadlines.
2025 Pet Lover's Spay and Neuter Grant Program
California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA)
Up to $500,000
The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) anticipates that up to $500,000 will be awarded to projects that help provide spay/neuter services to alleviate pet overpopulation. The period of performance is from 6/1/2025-5/31/2026. The application deadline was 12/2/24.
San Diego Foundation Grants
San Diego Foundation
Not specified
The San Diego Foundation offers grants to nonprofits, but specific opportunities for disabled animal rescues are not detailed in the search results.
Top companies that donate to Disabled Animal Rescues in 2025
Walmart
Supports various nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.
BISSELL Pet Foundation
Supports animal welfare organizations, shelters, and rescue groups through its Partners for Pets program.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Disabled Animal Rescues? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Disabled Animal Rescues! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We are sustained by optional tips from donors who wish to support our mission to help every dollar you raise go back to saving animals. That's it, no catch at all!
Can Disabled Animal Rescues use Zeffy to collect donations?
Definitely! Disabled Animal Rescues can use Zeffy to collect any type of donations including general donations, sponsorships for specific animals, event ticket sales, and even set up recurring donations—all without any fees. This ensures your funds directly support the animals in need.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Disabled Animal Rescues run with Zeffy?
Disabled Animal Rescues can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, such as hosting peer-to-peer campaigns where supporters fundraise on your behalf, organizing ticketed events to raise funds, or strengthening support through recurring donation programs. Zeffy provides flexible tools to match your fundraising needs.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Disabled Animal Rescues?
Zeffy is the best choice for Disabled Animal Rescues as it is the only truly zero-fee, 100% free fundraising platform. We don't charge any fees on your donations, meaning more money goes directly to your mission of rescuing and caring for disabled animals, fostering trust with your donors without any fine print.