Zero-fee fundraising for Senior Pet Rescues

Sponsor a Senior Pet Program
Turn supporters into monthly sponsors to cover senior pets’ food, shelter, and vet care—ensuring steady funding for ongoing needs.
Golden Years Walkathon
Invite volunteers to walk with senior dogs and raise pledges per mile—personal fundraising pages make it easy to recruit friends and hit your goals.
Senior Pet Spring Fling Gala
Sell tickets to an elegant dinner and adoption showcase, celebrating rescued seniors while generating major gifts in a fee-free way.
Pampered Paws Raffle
Boost funds by selling raffle tickets for pet-themed gift baskets and grooming packages—online management handles entries, draws, and winner notifications.
Senior Snuggles Online Shop
Open a zero-fee store selling branded tees, mugs, and pet supplies featuring senior rescue faces—every purchase directly supports animal care.
Hope for Seniors Emergency Vet Fund
Deploy a custom donation form for urgent medical campaigns when senior pets need immediate vet treatment—drive fast, fee-free support.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🐾 100 senior pet health screenings
Early check-ups ensure older companions live healthier, happier lives.
🛏️ 50 orthopedic memory foam beds
Proper support eases aching joints for restful, pain-free sleep.
🍲 3,000 special senior diet meals
Gentle, nutritious meals help aging pets regain strength and vitality.
💊 200 doses of arthritis relief medication
Pain management keeps seniors moving, playing, and wagging with joy.
🎉 5 senior pet adoption events
Showcasing gentle souls to loving families boosts chances of finding forever homes.
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Senior Pet Rescues
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Senior Pet Rescues
🐾 Senior Pet Picnic
Outdoor picnic with senior pet meet-and-greets, donation stations, and food trucks—connect donors, boost awareness, and raise summer funds.
📸 Golden Moments Photo Contest
Host a summer photo contest for senior pets. Entrants pay a fee, supporters vote with donations, and winners receive sponsored pet care prizes.
🎶 Paws in the Park Concert
Outdoor concert at a local park with live bands, pet-friendly zones, and ticket sales—engage community, attract sponsors, and collect summer donations.
🏖️ Beachside Bark Bazaar
Organize a beachside artisan market with vendor booths, adoptable seniors, and a portion of sales supporting care—raise summer funds by the shore.
🍦 Pup-sicle Stand
Summer pup-sicle stand selling frozen dog treats and human snacks at local events. Volunteers serve, proceeds fund senior pet care, and community cools off.
🎥 Petflix Under the Stars
Outdoor movie night featuring pet-themed films, concession donations, and senior pet cuddles—ticket sales and snack stands fundraise under the stars.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Senior Pet Rescues fundraising ideas
Top grants for Senior Pet Rescues in 2025
Grants for Senior Dogs
The Grey Muzzle Organization
Not specified (awarded $1.1 million in total funding)
Funds programs for medical care, adoption, and hospice for at-risk senior dogs nationwide.
RedRover Relief Grants
RedRover
Not specified
Provides financial assistance for urgent veterinary care for animals needing it, including rescuers.
Grants for at-risk senior dogs
Who Will Let the Dogs Out
$2,500 to $15,000
Awards grants for programs designed to improve the lives of at-risk senior dogs, ranging from $2,500 to $15,000.
Senior Pet Adoption Assistance Grants
Petfinder Foundation
$1,000
Provides assistance for senior pet adoptions, an ongoing grant of $1,000.
Top companies that donate to Senior Pet Rescues in 2025
Pedigree Foundation
Provides grants to 501(c)(3) dog shelters and breed rescue organizations.
Stella & Chewy's
Helps senior pets find forever homes through their Journey Home Fund.
United Pet Fund
Accepts product donations from corporations to help shelter and rescue animals in need.
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Senior Pet Rescues? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Senior Pet Rescues! There are no platform fees and no processing fees. Zeffy's free model is supported by optional tips from donors who want to support our platform. This means every dollar you raise goes directly to your organization.
Can Senior Pet Rescues use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Senior Pet Rescues can utilize Zeffy to collect general donations, host fundraising events with ticket sales, and even set up recurring donations—all without incurring any fees. This ensures that every dollar stays with your rescue initiatives and care for senior pets.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Senior Pet Rescues run with Zeffy?
Senior Pet Rescues can run a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy. You can organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, set up ticketed events, and initiate recurring donations. Whether your goal is to raise money through community events or ongoing support, Zeffy has you covered.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Senior Pet Rescues?
Zeffy stands out as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Senior Pet Rescues. Unlike other platforms that might claim to be 'free' but charge hidden fees, Zeffy ensures every cent of your donations goes directly to your mission of caring for senior pets. This builds donor trust and maximizes your impact.