Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Senior Pet Rescues? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Senior Pet Rescues! There are no platform fees and no processing fees. Zeffy's free model is supported by optional tips from donors who want to support our platform. This means every dollar you raise goes directly to your organization.

Can Senior Pet Rescues use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Senior Pet Rescues can utilize Zeffy to collect general donations, host fundraising events with ticket sales, and even set up recurring donations—all without incurring any fees. This ensures that every dollar stays with your rescue initiatives and care for senior pets.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Senior Pet Rescues run with Zeffy?

Senior Pet Rescues can run a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy. You can organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, set up ticketed events, and initiate recurring donations. Whether your goal is to raise money through community events or ongoing support, Zeffy has you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Senior Pet Rescues?

Zeffy stands out as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Senior Pet Rescues. Unlike other platforms that might claim to be 'free' but charge hidden fees, Zeffy ensures every cent of your donations goes directly to your mission of caring for senior pets. This builds donor trust and maximizes your impact.