Keep 100% of your cat rescue’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Cat Rescues, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Cat Rescues

Zero-fee fundraising for Cat Rescues

How Zeffy helps Cat Rescues raise money

Cat Rescues use Zeffy to fund everything from {emergency vet drives to whiskers raffles}—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Emergency Medical Fund Drive

Launch a targeted donation form to cover urgent vet bills and ensure sick cats get timely treatment. This focused campaign drives quick support by highlighting specific patient stories.

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Monthly Paw Patrons Program

Invite supporters to join a monthly giving circle that provides food, shelter, and enrichment for rescue cats. Recurring gifts build stable revenue and deepen donor relationships.

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Paws for a Cause Charity Walk

Empower volunteers to fundraise via personal pages in a walkathon, raising sponsorships per mile for cat care. Peer-to-peer fundraising widens your reach and taps networks of passionate animal lovers.

data-usecase-icon="event"

Cat Adoption Picnic Event

Sell tickets to a community picnic where attendees meet adoptable cats and learn about rescue efforts. Ticketed events bring people together, raise funds, and boost adoption visibility.

data-usecase-icon="store"

Cat Rescue Merch Pop-Up Shop

Offer branded tees, mugs, and cat toys in an online store to promote your mission and generate unrestricted funds. Supporters love tangible items that showcase their love for cats.

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Win a Whiskers Raffle Extravaganza

Sell raffle tickets for a basket of cat-themed gift bundles, from luxury collars to gourmet treats. Raffling high-value prizes sparks excitement and drives impulse donations.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your cat rescue raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🐾 50 spay/neuter surgeries

Preventing unwanted litters and improving community cat health

🍲 500 meals for shelter cats

Keeping bellies full and spirits high for our cats in care

💉 100 vaccine & wellness exams

Protecting cats from disease and ensuring they’re healthy and happy

🏥 Emergency care for 20 injured cats

Covering vet bills so every cat gets the lifesaving treatment they need

🏡 100 adoption kits

Setting up new families for success with all the essentials

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Cat Rescues

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Cat Rescues

🧘‍♀️ Sunrise Cat Yoga

Morning yoga with adoptable cats in the park; ticket fees fund rescue operations and boost social sharing.

🍧 Cool Cats Ice Cream Social

Cat-themed ice cream social in the park; guests donate per scoop, shop rescue merch, and enter prize raffles.

📸 Summer Cat Photo Contest

Online summer-themed cat photo contest; small entry fees and voting donations drive funds and community buzz.

🎥 Feline Film Night

Outdoor screening of cat movies under the stars; sell tickets, concessions, and host donation booths for rescue.

🐱 Summer Cat Care Webinar

Live online workshop on summer cat care and enrichment; registration donations unlock expert tips and guides.

🏃‍♀️ Paws & Play Fun Run

Community 5K fun run/walk with cat-themed obstacles; participants collect pledges to support rescue medical needs.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Cat Rescues fundraising ideas

Browse all cat rescue fundraising ideas

Top grants for Cat Rescues in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your cat rescue. These options are a great place to start.

2025 ASPCA Research Grants

ASPCA

Up to $50,000

Funds high-quality research that benefits animals, with proposals accepted from May 15 to July 31, 2025.

Apply now

Access to Care Grant

Petco Love

Not specified

For spay and neuter clinics, full service low-cost providers and TNR; application period is September 1 - 30, 2025.

Apply now

Animal Welfare Organizations Grant

Petco Love

Not specified

Supports organizations whose primary purpose is sheltering and adoptions; application period is February 1 - March 31, 2026.

Apply now

Community Cats Grants

United Spay Alliance

Not specified

Targeted toward grassroots TNR groups, rescue organizations, and low-cost spay/neuter providers, with two grant cycles per year.

Apply now

Find more cat rescue grants

Top companies that donate to Cat Rescues in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your cat rescue’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and the Spark Good program.

Get in touch

Drelseys

Sponsors efforts to save and help find loving homes for cats and kittens.

Get in touch

Church & Dwight

Donates cat litter and other pet-related products to animal welfare organizations.

Get in touch

Animal Humane Society

Offers sponsorship and partnership opportunities to businesses that support their programs and services.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Cat Rescues? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Cat Rescues! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We operate entirely on optional tips from donors who want to support our zero-fee mission, so you can focus every dollar on saving more cats.

Can Cat Rescues use Zeffy to collect donations for medical expenses?

Absolutely! Cat Rescues can use Zeffy to collect donations for medical expenses, adoptions, event tickets, and even set up recurring donations to ensure consistent support — all without paying any fees. This means more resources can be directed to the cats in need.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Cat Rescues run with Zeffy?

Cat Rescues can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers where supporters help raise money, organizing ticketed events for community engagement, and managing recurring donation programs to provide ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy's got you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Cat Rescues?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Cat Rescues. Other platforms may claim to be 'free' but often have hidden fees. With Zeffy, every dollar raised goes directly to your mission of rescuing cats, without any deductions for platform fees. This kind of transparency builds trust with your donors.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

