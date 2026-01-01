Zero-fee fundraising for Cat Rescues

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Emergency Medical Fund Drive
Launch a targeted donation form to cover urgent vet bills and ensure sick cats get timely treatment. This focused campaign drives quick support by highlighting specific patient stories.
Monthly Paw Patrons Program
Invite supporters to join a monthly giving circle that provides food, shelter, and enrichment for rescue cats. Recurring gifts build stable revenue and deepen donor relationships.
Paws for a Cause Charity Walk
Empower volunteers to fundraise via personal pages in a walkathon, raising sponsorships per mile for cat care. Peer-to-peer fundraising widens your reach and taps networks of passionate animal lovers.
Cat Adoption Picnic Event
Sell tickets to a community picnic where attendees meet adoptable cats and learn about rescue efforts. Ticketed events bring people together, raise funds, and boost adoption visibility.
Cat Rescue Merch Pop-Up Shop
Offer branded tees, mugs, and cat toys in an online store to promote your mission and generate unrestricted funds. Supporters love tangible items that showcase their love for cats.
Win a Whiskers Raffle Extravaganza
Sell raffle tickets for a basket of cat-themed gift bundles, from luxury collars to gourmet treats. Raffling high-value prizes sparks excitement and drives impulse donations.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🐾 50 spay/neuter surgeries
Preventing unwanted litters and improving community cat health
🍲 500 meals for shelter cats
Keeping bellies full and spirits high for our cats in care
💉 100 vaccine & wellness exams
Protecting cats from disease and ensuring they’re healthy and happy
🏥 Emergency care for 20 injured cats
Covering vet bills so every cat gets the lifesaving treatment they need
🏡 100 adoption kits
Setting up new families for success with all the essentials
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Cat Rescues
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Cat Rescues
🧘♀️ Sunrise Cat Yoga
Morning yoga with adoptable cats in the park; ticket fees fund rescue operations and boost social sharing.
🍧 Cool Cats Ice Cream Social
Cat-themed ice cream social in the park; guests donate per scoop, shop rescue merch, and enter prize raffles.
📸 Summer Cat Photo Contest
Online summer-themed cat photo contest; small entry fees and voting donations drive funds and community buzz.
🎥 Feline Film Night
Outdoor screening of cat movies under the stars; sell tickets, concessions, and host donation booths for rescue.
🐱 Summer Cat Care Webinar
Live online workshop on summer cat care and enrichment; registration donations unlock expert tips and guides.
🏃♀️ Paws & Play Fun Run
Community 5K fun run/walk with cat-themed obstacles; participants collect pledges to support rescue medical needs.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Cat Rescues fundraising ideas
Top grants for Cat Rescues in 2025
2025 ASPCA Research Grants
ASPCA
Up to $50,000
Funds high-quality research that benefits animals, with proposals accepted from May 15 to July 31, 2025.
Access to Care Grant
Petco Love
Not specified
For spay and neuter clinics, full service low-cost providers and TNR; application period is September 1 - 30, 2025.
Animal Welfare Organizations Grant
Petco Love
Not specified
Supports organizations whose primary purpose is sheltering and adoptions; application period is February 1 - March 31, 2026.
Community Cats Grants
United Spay Alliance
Not specified
Targeted toward grassroots TNR groups, rescue organizations, and low-cost spay/neuter providers, with two grant cycles per year.
Top companies that donate to Cat Rescues in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and the Spark Good program.
Drelseys
Sponsors efforts to save and help find loving homes for cats and kittens.
Church & Dwight
Donates cat litter and other pet-related products to animal welfare organizations.
Animal Humane Society
Offers sponsorship and partnership opportunities to businesses that support their programs and services.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Cat Rescues? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Cat Rescues! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We operate entirely on optional tips from donors who want to support our zero-fee mission, so you can focus every dollar on saving more cats.
Can Cat Rescues use Zeffy to collect donations for medical expenses?
Absolutely! Cat Rescues can use Zeffy to collect donations for medical expenses, adoptions, event tickets, and even set up recurring donations to ensure consistent support — all without paying any fees. This means more resources can be directed to the cats in need.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Cat Rescues run with Zeffy?
Cat Rescues can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers where supporters help raise money, organizing ticketed events for community engagement, and managing recurring donation programs to provide ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy's got you covered.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Cat Rescues?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Cat Rescues. Other platforms may claim to be 'free' but often have hidden fees. With Zeffy, every dollar raised goes directly to your mission of rescuing cats, without any deductions for platform fees. This kind of transparency builds trust with your donors.